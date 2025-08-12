Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Aug. 14-20, 2025

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte at the Zoo - Harbor Seal Talk Visitors enjoy an "Animals in Action Talk" at the Harbor Seal Habitat during A La Carte at the Zoo at Milwaukee County Zoo (2024)

Thursday August 14

A La Carte at the Zoo

That's the Milwaukee County Zoo if anyone needs clarification. And this is the first of four days of food, activities and music, commencing every day at 9:30 a.m. Discounted tickets may yet be available via Tri City Bank, so it should be worth taking your cursor to tcnb.com to check for locations and hours. Otherwise, a list of food vendors, musical acts playing A La Carte's six stages and all the activities going may be seen at the website where tickets may also be purchased here: milwaukeezoo.org/visit/upcoming-events/a-la-carte-at-the-zoo-2025/.

Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center Shelter Open House

Here's an opportunity meet the staff of this supportive facility for people of all kinds and check out how a place that does good for many people works. It goes on from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Learn more at walkerspoint.org.

Irish Fest

It's another four-day celebration, this one the latest of those that overtake Henry Maier Festival Park over the summer. The fete for most all things related to the Emerald Isle over 18 stages set on 75 acres commences today at 5 p.m., concluding the evening of Sunday, Aug. 17. Read about the whole shebang and purchase tickets for it at irishfest.com.

Free Family Movie Night in Root Common

You bring your blankets and whatnot, and the Village of Wauwatosa has rented a movie, set up a giant screen and allowed some food trucks to sell, with both adult and non-alcoholic drinks available, too. The trucks open shop at 5 p.m.; the “popular family flick” begins at dusk.

Arts @ Large Jam House

The Buzz usually leaves writing about music to other Shepherd Express scribes. But when readers can become participants, as is the case with this jam session led by local jazz saxophonist Jeanne Marie Farinelli, an exception can be made. Doors of the S. Fifth St. art space open at 6:30 p.m. Jamming commences at 7 p.m. A drum, piano, and PA are available for use on premises, and the free event is open to musicians and listeners of all descriptions. Learn more @ artsatlargeinc.org/event/jam-house.

Friday August 15

Impressions Fine Arts Gallery Summer Splash! Raffle Fundraiser

One of Wisconsin's newest galleries—Impressions opened only a couple months ago in Sheboygan's ritzy Blue Harbor Resort—doubtless houses some Milwaukee artists' work, as it boasts of work from folks throughout the state. This fundraiser is highlighted by not only a raffle for artworks and items from businesses supportive of Impression's' mission. There will also be opportunities to speak with some of the artists whose work is exhibited in the gallery, as well as appetizers and drinks, Raffle tickets will certainly have a price, but no cost to tend the function is listed in the notice the Buzz has received about it. Make doubly sure before making the drive fort the 4-8 p.m. event by emailing ImpressionsGalleryatBlueHarbor@gmail.com .

Staged Reading of Second Zechariah at Lake Country Playhouse

The title reads like a sequel to a biblical minor prophet, but it's actually a PG-13-rated Erik Abbott play about corporate intrigue and the consequences of doing what is right. The 75-minute production will be staged today and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., with tickets available at lakecountryplayhousewi.org/upcomingshows/2025/second-zechariah.

Saturday August 16

Come Learn Beginner Birding at Urban Ecology Center

For teens and adults wanting to better observe the winged creatures among us, this looks to be plenty helpful. The two-and -one-half-hour class teaches participants how to use binoculars and field guides (both available to borrow on premises), identify common Wisconsin birds and keep track of the birds they see. Ideal for novices and birders desirous of a refresher course, it takes place at UEC's Riverside Park location at 9 a.m. Learn more and purchase tickets at 30781a.blackbaudhosting.com/30781a/Beginner-Birding-at-Riverside-Park.

Dog Day at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Well-behaved canines on leashes and their sculpture-loving owners are encouraged to take a free stroll about the garden any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., It's a monthly opportunity occurring every third Saturday through the rest of the year, so if today doesn't work for you and your pooch, the rest of Lynden's 2026 schedule may be seen at lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar/dog-days-2025.

Community Arts & Funk Festival 15th Anniversary at Marcus Performing Arts Center Peck Pavillion

Free, family-friendly, and possessed of funkiness to spare, the headliners for this day-long to-do will be 1970s-‘80s Motown Records funkateers Switch. Before them will be local acts B. Wyzdom and Trace Ellington. Beyond the funk, there will be a youth poetry slam, a fine arts and illustration competition, community mural designing, T-shirt designing and heat transfer press, vendors of food and beverages and other goods. Hosting duties for the affair go to WTMJ Channel 4's Andrea Williams for the doings that run from 10 a.m. To a reasonable 6 p.m. Learn more about it all at the event's funkily colorful website, found at artsandfunk.com.

All Goods' 3rd St. Vintage Market

The clothing and accessory retailer in the midst of a move holds a free, family-friendly vintage shopping bazaar encompassing hundreds of pieces of apparel, memorabilia, and collectibles. It occurs today at 3rd Street Market Hall 10 a.m.-5 pm. Learn more about t and All Goods at allgoodsmke.com.

Station 1846 Block Party

The airy semi-industrial-looking W. Bruce St. tavern holds what they claim is the ultimate summer celebration, including food, drink specials, local vendors, live music shuttle to Irish Fest (and elsewhere within a one-mile radius of the bar), door prizes ad live music. The function goes from 10 a.m.-midnight. Find out more about it at facebook.com/events/1069399241268719. Get a gander of the Station's layout at station1846.com.

Center Street Daze

The free Riverwest celebration takes place today on its namesake street between Holton and Humboldt 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Daze features music at six stages, a classic car show, a marketplace, kiddie activities, yard games, art cart races (?!), a meet-and-greet for Riverwest Radio show hosts, a roving magician, food and beverage concessions and more. More about the party my be learned at centerstreetdazefestival.com/, where there's also a link to the fest's more frequently updated Facebook page.

David Barnett Gallery Celebrates 150 Years of its Home, The Button Mansion

“Sesquicentennial” is a fun word to say, and it's the birthday that the location of this E. State St. art gallery is celebrating. The free anniversary celebration includes 20-minute tours of the facility, complimentary cake (and wine for adult visitors), limited edition prints of Craig Lueck's watercolor painting of the mansion, David' Pace, and treat bags for the first 50 attendees. Learn more about the celebration, starting at 11 a.m., by heading to davidbarnettgallery.com/current-events.

The Museum of Ambiguous Objects at Style Machine

This interactive exhibition running concurrent with the aforementioned Center Street Daze at an art gallery located on that event's namesake thoroughfare looks ... pretty Dada? Kind of Fluxus? However whomever crated it wants to describe it, it includes sculpture, video, tchotchke-buying opportunities and looks like much fun. The free ambiguity goes from 1-5 p.m. If Stye Machine had a website, you'd find a link to it here. Maybe not being online is part of its own ambiguity?!

Monday August 18

Downtown Employees Appreciation Week Begins

This homecoming week-styled week of events to boost the spirits of workers in Downtown Milwaukee kicks off today and runs through Friday August 22. Lunchtime activities are only the beginning of the games, free food, live music and plenty else to appreciate the city's downtown workforce. An online brochure about the entire week's doings may be read at milwaukeedowntown.com/sites/default/files/2025-07/MDI35049-BRC_deaw2025_v06aWEB.pdf.

Tuesday August 19

First Responders Fest at Hart Park

The Wauwatosa green space hosts three hours of appreciation for first responders with something for everyone. First responders get a free meal from Leff's Lucky Town, complimentary doughnuts from Cranky Al's, and a commemorative T-shirt. Others wanting to appreciate those responders can purchase food and drinks the park and take part in all-ages activities including kids' facepainting. Everyone attending can enjoy the music of Katie Mack and the Moon. The fun takes place 5-8 p.m. Find out more, and make a donation to the scholarship fund for Tosa East and Tosa West High School planning to study a first responder field after they graduate by getting to wauwatosavillage.org/first-responders-fest