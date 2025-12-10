Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Dec. 11-17, 2025

× Expand Photo by Luis Miguel Perez - Getty Images Holiday Drone Show - Stock Photo Christmas tree drawn with drone lights in the night sky of Arroyomolinos, Madrid (Spain).

Thursday December 11

Celebrity Bell Ringing for Salvation Army at Milwaukee Public Market

Local sports, TV, radio, and social media figures will be literally chiming in for the noted non-profit from 11-a.m.-7 p.m. No schedule of who's ringing when is available to the Buzz, but here's a reminder if this notice doesn't suffice: tinyurl.com/ye29d7p8.

UWM Design & Visual Communication Senior Showcase at Kenilworth Square East's Third Floor Gallery

Nearly 50 student designers/artists will have their work showcased in all aspects of design: research, strategy development, brand development, rapid prototyping, user testing, production of a highly refined prototype, and more. More about the 5-8 pm. event may be found at tinyurl.com/yc3pvvxs.

Vanguard Milwaukee Presents All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at Calvary Presbyterian Church

The famed incident of German and English soldiers getting on peaceably for a while in No Man's Land during World War I is retold as this acapella musical. Its fourth annual production opens tonight for a run going until Monday, Dec. 22 at Calvary. Tickets for tonight's 7:30 p.m. show and its other dates at varying times and other information may be gleaned from vanguardmke.com/tickets.

UWM African, Salsa/Merengue, and Hip-Hop Showcase at Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

Students in the above-mentioned dance classes will be performing works in this 90-minute presentation starting at 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can-afford tickets may be had by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/43hrad35.

UW-MESS Interactive Electronic Music Showcase

UWM students enrolled in its interactive electronic music program and representing the campus' Electroacoustic Sound Studios will present their semester final compositions in a 90-minute concert commencing at 7:30 p.m. It's a free, and its program may be seen at tinyurl.com/yb3m8zd2.

Friday December 12

Play Date with Art: Building Blocks at Milwaukee Art Museum

This opportunity for aspiring artists and architects ages five and younger to make big things out of little things and join in a sing-along occurs in conjunction with MAM's current “The Bradley Collection of Modern Art: A Bold Vison for Milwaukee” exhibition. The two hours of creativity starts at 10 a.m., and tickets for it may be purchased from tinyurl.com/2uzvmyp5.

Christmas Movie Night at Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The comedic family 2024 flick based on Barara Robinson's 1972 book is free to see, and the hotdogs and popcorn aren't really much pricier. Plus, attendees can win one of two movie blankets to be given away. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:10 p.m. Oddly, there's nothing about this night of fun on the church's website at press time, but here it is anyway: occumc.org/events.

Julbord at IKEA Oak Creek

The Scandinavian Christmastime feast takes place at the furniture retailer with a spread of Swedish favorites and live music from Adam Speck and Seth Gillis. The 90-minute celebration gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Pay at the door; more information about this European-style repast may be read by going to tinyurl.com/3vt5cu5v

Racine Theatre Guild's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

It looks as if RTG put much effort into their undertaking of this proto-steam punk kiddie tale of a magically retrofitted racecar, based on the 1968 musical movie of the same title. It opens tonight at the Guild's Northwestern Ave. facility for a 7 p.m. performance abetted by ASL. Five more dates without sign language follow through Sunday, Dec. 21. More details and tickets may be obtained from tinyurl.com/mshzazcf.

Busy Bar featuring The Interchange Players

Two strangers meet in a busy tavern. Therein lies the premise of this 90-minute Improv comedy play taking place at Interchange Theater Co-Op at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets for it and learn of other forthcoming Interchange shows at tinyurl.com/ybnm4puj.

Saturday December 13

Forte Theatre Company Presents Miracle on 34th Street: The Live Radio Play at Martin Luther High School Fine Arts Center

The Buzz is pleased to see a classic Christmas story apart from It's A Wonderful Life get a radio play treatment on a local stage. Forte opens their production of the department store Kris Kringle tale with performances today at 2 and 7: p.m. with six more shows through Sunday December 21 at the Greenfield venue. Find further details and purchase tickets from tinyurl.com/2swjkuku.

Free Lakefront Holiday Drone Show at Veteran's Park

The family-friendly display of lights illuminating the sky includes traditional seasonal designs along with drones designed by local Boys & Girls Club members. Hot chocolate will be available to keep drone viewers warm. More about the 5-6:30 p.m. display may be read by heading to tinyurl.com/mvyt3fh9.

CelticMKE Céilí Dance

The band Céilí Nights provides the music, and caller Gary Alexander announces the moves for this all-ages evening of social dancing at the sponsor's Wauwatosa headquarters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start time. Since it's a pay-at-the-door event, there are no advance tickets to be had, but further details may be learned about tonight's dance from tinyurl.com/3ty3m7hn.

Sunday December 14

Donuts with Santa Claus at The Story Hill FireHouse

Coffee, hot cocoa, and milk be will part of the pastry-heavy breakfast at the events venue with the fat guy in red who has a thing for sliding down chimneys. He will be going through three shifts of dining companions, starting at 8: 30 a.m. It's not a free feed though, so interested adult Santaphiles can buy tickets for themselves and their children at tinyurl.com/4r79n8yu.

Bodies Race Company's Milwaukee Candy Cane Course

Some people like to run in winter. If you're one of them and don't already know about this 5K or 12K run and kids' course for joggers ages 10 and under, this one goes 9 a.m.-noon at Estabrook Park. Treats await those who make the finish line, and Toys for Tots benefits from the event, too. Register by heading to tinyurl.com/2kbw4us7.

City of Greenfield Holiday Makers Market at the Greenfield Community Center

At least 40 sellers of what are described as unique and special items will be offering their goods from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Find the list of scheduled vendors via tinyurl.com/52xzucdc.

Riverworks MKE's 53212Marketplace Holiday Edition

Four locations along the 3700 block of N. Fratney St. host this ninth annual pop-up sale of body care products, books, textile good, cards, jewelry, plants, specialty foods and candles. A couple of food trucks will be available to keep shoppers nourished at this free happening. More about the 11 a.m.-4 p.m. event is at tinyurl.com/4f49acj2.

Community-Wide Hanukkah Neon Glow Celebration at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

The Whitefish Bay center hosts an all-ages afternoon celebration on the first day of the Festival of Lights. As its name implies there will be glow sticks in lieu of candles for safer illumination and accompaniment to DJ'ing from Kid Boogie Down. An introductory kids' skit, take-home kits of projects to keep celebrants busy throughout Hanukkah's eight days, and more complete the festivities. Learn more about the 1-3 p.m. time of free fun from tinyurl.com/2uvynuth.

“The Night Before Christmas” Children’s Reading at Villa Terrace

The lengthy poem will be enacted by two local actors; one will read while the other portrays an understudy of Santa Claus preparing for the yearly toy-distributing trip. The first 100 children signed up will receive a Satana-autographed book of the work being read, and family photo ops with St. Nick and a sing-along of seasonal songs are part of the 1-3 p.m. function, tickets for which may be obtained by way of tinyurl.com/3wzcft87.

Monday December 15

Next Act Theater's Staged Reading of TRAYF

The troupe presents a reading of this bromantic road trip comedy by Lindsay Joelle set in 1990s New York City involving Orthodox Judaism, rock music, roller skating and an RV. Tickets for the 90-minute run-through starting at 7:30 p.m. may be obtained from tinyurl.com/n9sa56k4.

Tuesday December 16

Chanukah Concert Featuring Noam Buskila at Milwaukee Youth Art Center

The Israeli singer performs a family-friendly concert to celebrate the Jewish holiday, replete with menorah lighting, dreidel play, other games, and food including a donut bar. Get tickets and further information at cesmke.com/noam,

Wednesday December 17

Christmas at Cafe Corazón

The S. Kinnickinnic Ave. location of the Mexican eatery will celebrate the holiday with seasonal cocktails, gift bags to be won (every $10 spent earns a customer one raffle ticket)), and cheer aplenty. It's free to drop by the 3-8 p.m. event, and here's its website:corazonmilwaukee.com.