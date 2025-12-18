Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Dec. 20-Dec. 24, 2025

× Expand Photo via Riverwest Farmers Market - Faceboom Riverwest Winter Farmers Market - Amorphic Beer Riverwest Winter Farmers Market at Amorphic Beer (2025)

Saturday December 20

Cocoa & Claus at Betty Brinn Children's Museum

Stone Creek Coffee provides the hot chocolate. Kids and their families can sip with St. Nick as museum staff snap family portraits with the old elf, which will be emailed to recipients the next week. Children may also build cocoa catapults (!) and tinker trees (?). Tickets for the 9 a.m.-noon meet-up may be purchased from tinyurl.com/3har3y8z.

Free Kids' Breakfast with Santa at the King Community Center

If your children want more than a drink with the big guy in red and white and are among the first 150 to show up, French toast sticks, sausage, eggs, juice, and the company of Kris Kringle are theirs. Same goes for a complimentary toy and entry into a raffle for a bigger toy. More about this 7 a.m.-noon Milwaukee County Parks event is here: tinyurl.com/ybw5a4ux

Riverwest Radio Holiday Market & Cookie Sale at Falcon Hall

This five-hour retail event benefits WXRW 104.1 FM starting at 11 a.m. Among the handmade goods, art, vintage, zines, and small batch treats for sale, are at least 27 varieties of homemade cookies, available to raise money for the noncommercial station. More details on buying and vending are available at riverwestradio.com/

Food Not Bombs Community Pantry Distribution

From noon-2 p.m. at Jackson Park's parking lot, household items, clothing, toys and hygiene items should be available alongside groceries, as are promised hot food, coffee and water. Donations ae welcome, and further info may be found by way of tinyurl.com/3v4ra9hp.

Free Holiday Scavenger Hunt at Heat Haven

The Wauwatosa sauna park is actually pretty busy this Christmastime, but this all-ages event is without price. Over 200 prizes will be hidden, but everyone participating is only allowed to keep one during this noon-6 p.m. hunt. Marshmallow toasting to cocoa are available post-scavenge. Learn more by heading to tinyurl.com/56hpe57k.

Open Decks Series – Vinyl Edition at Cactus Club

The venue's monthly, free DJ'ing course is focused this time on the medium that gave disc jockeying its name. All ages and abilities are welcome to learn blending, beat-matching, cutting and layering with their own records. The educational fun starts at 1 p.m., more about which may be found at tinyurl.com/3du5dm7c.

Sunday December 21

Milwaukee Makers Market at Discovery World

It's free to attend this six-hour pop-up featuring over 45 small businesses overing artisanal, hand-crafted products in numerous categories starting at 10 a.m. Find out more about it by heading to tinyurl.com/mpdt235y.

Riverwest Farmers Market Winter Market at Amorphic Beer

The Fratney Street microbrewery hosts this 11 a.m.-3 p.m. seasonal monthly pop-up wherein may be purchased produce, bakery, pickled things, honey, syrups, eggs, meats, cheese, fresh frozen Mexican staples, hot sauces, fair trade coffee/chocolate and more. EBT and Market Mach are accepted as payment. More might be learned at riverworksmke.org.

Monday December 22

Kayla Grosse at the Well Red Damsel

The Wauwatosa bookseller specializing in romance fiction hosts the author for a question-and-answer session and signing of her latest work, Scrooged for the Holidays at 6 p.m. Buy a ticket and get a copy of the book. Grosse will field questions about. Get them from tinyurl.com/yc5wmn2u.

Tuesday December 23

Free Die Hard Interactive Screening at Lakefront Brewery

The "Is it a Christmas movie or not?" Bruce Willis perennial will be screened at 7 p.m. for 21+ viewers at the brewery. Its interactivity comes via local light designer AntiShadows, adding appropriate lighting and fog (for explosions) when appropriate. Lakefront's bar and kitchen will be open. More about is at tinyurl.com/ktmbbee9.

Wednesday December 24

Sorta Ridiculous Karaoke: Pajama Jam Edition at the Drunken Cobra

Rapper Darrin Alston's midweek sing-along hosting duty at the Wauwatosa watering hole isn't taking a holiday break ... unless requesting participants show up in sleepwear counts as a break? Expect hot cocoa and cider drink specials and the singing to start at 8 p.m., with doors open at 7 p.m. Learn more by going to tinyurl.com/mpp66vsb.