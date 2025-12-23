Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Dec. 25-Dec. 31, 2025

× Expand Photo via Winter Glow Experience - winterglowexperience.com Winter Glow Experience - Brown Deer Park Winter Glow Experience at Brown Deer Park

Thursday December 25

Winter Glow Experience at Brown Deer Park

It's a drive-through light show with over a mile's worth of scenes to view from the comfort of a car. The illuminated show is lit from 5-9 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 4, 2026. Purchase advance tickets and read further details at tinyurl.com/36efkrr4.

Saturday December 27

“Play Date with Art: Winter Break Fun!” at Milwaukee Art Museum's Windhover Hall

Children five years old and younger accompanied by adults can make an animal-like container inspired by Wendell Castle's Walking Cabinet and join a couple of sing-alongs during this two-hour program commencing at 10 a.m. Buy tickets at the door or in advance from tinyurl.com/mvacep6v.

Adaptive Stick Curling at Hart Park

This kind of curling has nothing to do with hair and everything to do with the game of pushing granite stones down a sheet of ice with a pusher stick. The free time for this wintry sport for standing players and those in wheelchairs at the Wauwatosa public space is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. More can be found on tinyurl.com/3k6zs668/.

Sunday December 28

New Year's Cheers: Paint & Sip at Grey House Studio

If tippling an adult beverage while applying brush to canvas has potential to provide you cheer, consider yourself invited to this drinking and daubing event in Wauwatosa from 1-3 p.m. It's facilitated by Karaya Art, and space for it may be reserved by going to tinyurl.com/49srydxr.

Forever in Our Hearts: Milwaukee Homicide Candlelight Vigil at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church

The N. Sixth St. church hosts this memorial for those felled by murder in Milwaukee in 2025, starting at 4 p.m. This time of reflection, connection, prayer and healing is free but registration, which allows for the inclusion of the names of anyone murdered this year an attendee knows, is appreciated and may be done at tinyurl.com/53bxmwr5 .

Wednesday December 31

20th Annual Plymouth Arts Center Cheese Drop New Year's Eve Party

The Buzz believes it's worth the drive to see the effects of gravity on a chunk of cheddar (?) to get 2026 going. The cheese drops at 10 p.m., but the event gets underway at 7:30 with cheese tasting, hot cider and cocoa, tunes by the String Along Band. Find further details on this inexpensive celebration from tinyurl.com/4zuz2crd.