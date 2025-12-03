Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Dec. 4-10, 2025

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Public Market Parade of Gingerbread Houses - Milwaukee Public Market An entry in the MATC Parade of Gingerbread Houses at the Milwaukee Public Market

Thursday December 4

“An Evening with the Rogues” Artist Talk at The David Barnett Gallery

The rogues in question aren't villains from Dick Tracy, but four members of the Rogues Artist Group working in various media. Anyone requiring a chair for the free, otherwise all-standing 4:30-7 p.m. meet-and-greet (with complimentary wine) in the E. State St. gallery may can (414) 271-5058 or write jake@davidbarnettgallery.com. More information about the gallery, participating artists, and their techniques may be gotten from tinyurl.com/46wde9uw.

TBEY Arts Center Winter Gathering

Meet the space's staff and volunteers, enter a raffle for prizes, get in some seasonally themed crafting and refreshments, including drinks at a hot chocolate bar, at this free 5-7 p.m. get together. Find out more about it at tinyurl.com/26bc6e7d.

“A Holiday Evening” at the Charles Allis Art Museum

This free night of card-making, cookie decorating and ornament crafting comes with complimentary refreshments; heavier appetizers and a cash bar will be available as well. Seasonal songs will be provided by—his name is reason enough to compose this blurb apart from everything else going on—multi-instrumentalist/singer Jamison “The Jam-is-on” Fernandez. Find out more about this artistic 6-8 p.m. party and RSVP for nit by heading to tinyurl.com/25k9mwvf.

Bombshell Theatre's Holiday Inn

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Brookfield troupe opens a run performing the Irving Berlin seasonally-themed musical tonight at 7:30 p.m. In retrospect, it looks like a song-filled template for so many Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. Tickets for any of the show's performances may be obtained from tinyurl.com/3y7n8wp7.

Friday December 5

Gingerbread House Parade at Milwaukee Public Market

The creative, intricate and edible creations of Milwaukee Area Technical College’s baking program students will be displayed for free viewing and auction in the market's second floor palm garden today through Sunday, Dec. 14 during regular business hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Here's where to read more about it: milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/matc-gingerbread-parade-of-houses.

“Doug Hatch: The American Scene” Opening Reception at Tory Folliard Gallery

The photorealistic painter specializing in capturing outdoor and indoor urban environments will give a half-hour talk about his work at 6 p.m. during a free exhibition reception scheduled to go from 5-7:30 p.m. Learn further details of the show and see more of hatch's work at tinyurl.com/fed389vr.

Historic Third Ward Association Presents Christmas in the Ward at Catalano Square

This 5-8:30 p.m. early celebration of the holiday packs in multi-sensatory stimulation. Music ranges from the Milwaukee Police Band, the Bach Chamber Choir and Renewed Spiritual Gospel Singers to Skylight Music Theatre, the Marcya Danielle Duo and First Stage. Taste buds can be tantalized by an array of food trucks, s'more roasting, and cookies sold to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. Live reindeer, a tree lighting and fireworks figure into the event, too, more about which may be read at tinyurl.com/3m52f88m.

Wauwatosa Midtown Holiday Movie Crawl

Five Tosa businesses will host free screenings of family-friendly movies from 6-8:30 p.m. For two instances, Joy Ice Cream Social will be screening Home Alone, and the Local Makery will run A Christmas Story. Each location will give a special treat to attendees, too.

Saturday December 6

Breakfast with Santa and Le Reve

It's outside the Buzz's purview to advise parents how to negotiate their kids vis a vis Mr. Claus. But for this sort of event, it's reasonably priced and looking to be tasty, with a spread of French toast, bacon, breakfast potatoes and orange juice. Obtain tickets to any of the four half-hour intervals starting at 10 a.m. at the Tosa cafe from tinyurl.com/mcswf9ht.

Saint Nick at Saint Kate

Go figure that he with the round belly like a bowl full of jelly is appearing simultaneously at Le Reve and the lobby of Milwaukee's arts hotel. See him at the latter from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for hanging out, taking pictures and maybe noshing at Kate's bar. Be more informed about it by way of tinyurl.com/4k9kj7wa.

Christmas at the Historic 1892 Railroad Depot

The Cudahy train stop hosts four hours of free holiday celebration with a bake sale, cafe for warm drinks, horse-drawn carriage rides (for additional charge) and Santa-centric photo ops for those who bring their own cameras. For those children the old elf's sleigh might miss, there will also be a Project Concern toy drive. It all starts at 10 a.m., and more about it may be learned at tinyurl.com/5cp36xw9.

Brady Street's Santa's Holiday Gift Market

This six-hour pop-up for local creators and small businesses not only has a Kris Kringle emphasis, but Christmas carolers, too. Among the Santa-related goings on, most audacious is the Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage, wherein red velvet-clad bicyclists race and, hopefully, don't get beards caught in handlebars. More about the whole shebang commencing at 10 a.m. may be gleaned from tinyurl.com/4a29zfbd.

Solstice in Stallis Makers Market at Ope! Brewing Company

Little Green Men Creative and Squirrel Art take an astronomical approach to naming their five-hour holidays crafts market at the West Alis microbrewery, starting at 11 a.m. Register interest in it on Faceook at tinyurl.com/ykaw3ejm.

“Allis in Winterland” at the West Allis City Hall Art Gallery

This free, hour-long, family-friendly 3 p.m. function features decorations and activities coinciding with the season. The annual event is cinematically themed; this year's movie inspiration is Tom Hanks' 2004 cartoon adaptation of The Polar Express. If this seems like a short celebration, wait 45 minutes after its scheduled end to witness the start of the downtown Christmas parade. Discover more about these and other West Allis Christmas events by heading to tinyurl.com/yvwaxjdt.

The Flamenco Nutcracker at South Milwaukee Perfrming Arts Center

This Hispanic take on the Christmas-themed ballet makes its sixth annual appearance at the venue, directed by Studio K Flamenco's Kerensa DeMars. Tickets to the 3 and 7 p.m. performances of the 75-minute dramatic spectacle may be purchased from tinyurl.com/56jhpa5y.

Tango Guitar and Flute Performance at Gallery 218

The E. Buffalo St. art space will be the place to hear Alberto Quintanilla of UWMs classical guitar program and a woodwind accompanist at 6:30 p.m. for a free show of danceable classical music of South American and European derivation. Light refreshments will be on hand in the facility otherwise occupied by exhibitions of local and regional artists. See 218's website at gallery218.com.

Sunday December 7

A Very Merry Milwaukee at the Milwaukee County Historical Society

The society's Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive headquarters plays host to this unassuming affair with hot chocolate, cookies, seasonal crafting, and yet another Satna Claus appearance for picture-taking. The three hours of Christmastime coziness commence at 10 a.m., and more about it may be read via tinyurl.com/a8vwvypn.

Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens Holiday Gift Fair

Unique, quality gifts from dozens of area crafters and artists perfect for all holiday shopping are promised by supporters of the Hales Corners green space in this four-hour sale commencing at 10 a.m. It's free to attend, and further details about it can be found at tinyurl.com/3fh8c886.

Falcon Bowl Flea Market

The Bowl doesn't list this iteration of its monthly pop-up of vintage, handmade art, small business wares and more as a holiday-centered event, but doubtless there will be plenty of gift-worthy items available. The six-hour sale with free admission starts at 11 a.m., more about which may be read via tinyurl.com/3peas3y2.

Hover Craft 2025 at the Prizlaff Building

Craft fairs are a Buzz staple; but, no offense to the organizers of any other, Hover Craft may be the craftiest. That is to say, today six-hour set-up at the N. Plankinton Ave. venue will have over 100 vendors of handmade and other goods. See all its vendors and plenty more, including how fledgling creatives can join its Emerging Artists Scholarship Program to cover costs of participation in the in this grand pop-up sale, and purchase tickets at hovercraftmke.com.

Father Christmas at the Pabst Manson

The fancy house that beer sales built is actually pretty active this time of year. Unlike Santa Claus, this toy-bearing oldster carries a huge, wooden walking stick, indicating that eternality may not be in his genes. Father Christmas will make appearances along visitors' self-guided tours 3-5:30 p.m. today. Find further details and reservations by going to tinyurl.com/2tsvcpty.

Monday December 8

Pajama Party with Santa at the Little Village Play Cafe

A sleepover for kids with their reindeer-traveling benefactor would be weird. But a comfy time of storytelling, hanging out and taking pictures with St. Nick in sleepwear? Why not? Or so the folks at Little Village figure in organizing this 6-7:30 p.m. event recommended for youngsters six months-to 10 years old, who all get a free take-home gift with their ticket, too. Reserve a spot at tinyurl.com/24bneruj.

Regeneration, Equity and Jusice Presents “Reconnect with Earth!: An Evening with Forager Robin Greenfield” at Milwaukee Public Library

Whatever Greenfield's sociopolitical rationale for forsaking grocery stores, restaurants, gardens and pharmacies for a year's worth of nourishment and medication, it's bound to be an engrossing tale he will tell at the library system's main branch on W. Wisconsin Ave. His free 90-minute presentation begins at 5:30 p,m. Reserve a seat for it from tinyurl.com/y6wrbxsx.

Tuesday December 9

Skylight Music Theatre's Sensory-Friendly Performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadwaty Theater Center

Skylight's interpretation of Tim Rice and Andrw Lloyd Webber's musical retelling of the biblical account of the little brother with a divine penchant for dream interpretation who became Pharaoh's go-to guy gets a less sensorily-intense performance today at 6 p.m. The company's current run of the show, replete with multiple children's choirs, concludes on Sunday, Dec. 28. Tickets may be obtained from tinyurl.com/nktjrn7m.

Wednesday December 10

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stop in Wauwatosa

A train of multiple cars lit with neon decorations stops at a 4:15 p.m. estimated arrival near the Little Red Store on Hartwood Ave. The Canadian Pacific is the centerpiece of a free celebration going 3-5 p.m. including music by bands Pynk Beard and American Authors, a drive for food and cash benefitting Tosa Cares, shopping, snacks, and, likely as not, plenty more. Further details are available via tinyurl.com/2c6rrm9z.

Leff's Lucky Town Customer Appreciation Party

Elsewhere in Tosa, this W. Sate St. bar and grill makes its customer appreciation party an occasion for philanthropy, as Leff's will serve as a collection point for Kapso's Kids2Kids toy drive. Patrons giving a plaything or cash for the cause can avail themselves to a buffet for no further price. Customers can also appreciate cocktail samples, games with prizes to win and live music by the Axoustix. Further details about the 4-11 p.m. function may be found at tinyurl.com/4armwt4y.

Hawthorn Glen Outdoor Education Center's Winter Wonder Woods

Milwaukee Recreation hosts this seventh annual free display of gently illuminated displays inspired by natured. Also included are a seasonal selfie station and complimentary cookies and warm drinks. And, perhaps especially for those for whom the onslaught of biking Santa Clauses earlier in the Buzz week was a bit much, a single one hiking trail. Watch a video of the sights to be seen today through Saturday December 13 from 5-8 p.m. at yoursedlf tinyurl.com/37nvcyrp.

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre's American Sign Language-Interpreed A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater

The Charles Dickens holiday perennial is performed especially for hearing-impaired theatergoers, and anyone else appreciative of the dexterity necessary for ASL, at 7 p.m. Tickets? Get them from tinyurl.com/59mtje32.