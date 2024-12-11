Brew City Buzz: Events Happening December 12-18, 2024

× Expand Photo via Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel - saintkateart.com Breakfast With Santa at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel Breakfast With Santa at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Thursday, December 12

Local Celebrities to Participate in Friendly Bell Ringing Competition

Head down to Milwaukee Public Market and check out the Salvation Army bell ringing competition happening outside the market. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., local celebrities will be taking turns ringing bells, in hopes of being the ones to raise the most money during their time frame. Celebrities taking part in this competition range from tv personalities to mascots, influencers to the big man himself: Santa! Can’t make it to the market? You can donate online at thesalvationarmywi.regfox.com.

Expand The Domes Holiday Parade banner

Holiday Floral Show at the Mitchell Park Domes

Celebrate Advent, Winter Solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa at the Mitchell Park Domes during their Domes Holiday Parade. A parade of stationary floats celebrates each of the holidays plus, A wide array of poinsettias create a stunning backdrop in this multicultural gift to the community. Learn more and get tickets at mitchellparkdomes.com/.

Friday, December 13

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

The Racine Theatre Guild is celebrating the holidays with a little joyful noise in the form of a musical, specifically The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical. It’s a story of the six horrible Herdman siblings as they crash Sunday school and cause havoc when they audition for the annual Christmas pageant.

Now a heartfelt and humorous smash hit musical, this group of misfits might just end up teaching the town about the true meaning of Christmas. Learn more and get tickets here.

Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Downtown Milwaukee Downtown Santa's Christmas Cavalcade Milwaukee Downtown Santa's Christmas Cavalcade

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is once again hosting its Christmas Cavalcade. Beginning at 5:15 p.m., Black Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride atop a vintage fire truck through downtown while local singer/songwriter Sarah Fierek performs original holiday tunes.

The cavalcade departs from the Milwaukee Public Market's Water Street entrance and travels through downtown Milwaukee. From the Market, the route travels east on Wisconsin Avenue to the lakefront and passes iconic downtown landmarks, including Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park, Zeidler Union Square, Catalano Square and Light the Hoan.

Saturday, December 14

A Wade House Christmas

For one weekend, head to the Wade House in Greenbush and check out the 1850s stagecoach inn that has been transformed into a festive celebration. The inn will include a Victorian Father Christmas who will greet guests for photos in an authentic 1800s sleigh, and a Dockstader Blacksmith Shop that will be open for holiday craft demonstrations.

There will be a horse drawn wagon rides, decorations, and more. For more information, visit wadehouse.wisconsinhistory.org.

Hometown Holiday Pops with MSO

× Expand Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Hometown Holiday Pops banner

Enjoy classic holiday tunes performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra during Hometown Holiday Pops. Celebrate the season with a musical jubilee of cherished classics, yuletide carols, and festive sing-alongs with your one and only orchestra.

Shows run through December so get dates, times and tickets at mso.org/concerts/hometown-holiday-pops.

Sunday, December 15

Holidays on the Hop

Live music, decorations, giveaways and more are returning to Milwaukee’s streetcar during “Holidays on the Hop!” Throughout December, the streetcar will host live performances of holiday music and cookie giveaways to celebrate all things festive. The final performance of the month will be Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., when the JL Russel Jazz Trio takes over the hop for a performance.

Breakfast with Santa at the Pfister Hotel

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa and his elves at the historic Pfister Hotel in Downtown Milwaukee. There will be chefs in the room griddling up chocolate chip and blueberry pancakes with all the toppings, along with everyone's traditional buffet favorites.

All the kids in attendance will receive a special gift and have the opportunity to make holiday themed crafts. Learn more and get tickets at thepfisterhotel.com/events.

Brunch with Santa at Saint Kate

Experience a plentiful brunch in Saint Kate's festive ballroom and visit with the jolly man himself. Brunch will feature waffles with all the toppings and the traditional buffet favorites. All the kids can write hand-written letters to Santa, do crafts, and will receive a special gift. Visit www.saintkatearts.com/events/brunch-with-santa-2024 for information and tickets.

Tuesday, December 17

Pentatonix at Fiserv Forum

× Expand Photo via Pentatonix - ptxofficial.com Pentatonix Pentatonix

Enjoy Christmas originals and classics as the popular acapella group Pentatonix takes the stage at Fiserv Forum. Their Hellelujah It’s Christmas Tour is stopping in Milwaukee Tuesday for a 7 p.m. show, with doors opening an hour early.

The show is perfect for families, dates, or a night out with some friends so get your tickets here.