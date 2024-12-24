Brew City Buzz: Events Happening December 26-31, 2024

× Expand Photo Via Urban Ecology Center - urbanecologycenter.org Richard Knight Exhibition at Urban Ecology Center

Thursday, December 26

Richard Knight Exhibition at Urban Ecology Center

Milwaukee muti-media artist Richard Knight has a series of black walnut ink drawings and installation pieces showing at the Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Riverside Park) through Saturday January 25, 2025. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Fridays 12-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Check for holiday hours). To catch a glimpse of Knight's work before heading to the Urban Ecology Center, go to RichardKnightArt.com.

Winter Break Fun at Milwaukee Art Museum

Fun for the whole family is promised at the museum's Winter Break Fun event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 26 through Sunday Dec. 29. There will be children's book reading, the opportunity to create art at the Kohl's Art Center, open galleries, and open galleries and other activities that “reveal surprises around every corner.” Children 12 and under, schoolteachers and museum members may attend for free. Admission is $20 for military, seniors and students; $27 for other adults.

Frosty Free Week at Milwaukee County Zoo

Generac is sponsoring free daytime admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo from Thursday December 26 to Monday December 30. The Waukesha generator company's offer runs from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on December 26, 27, and 30. The complementary admission is also offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 28 and 29. Regular admission will apply to the zoo's Wild Lights evening event as well as concessions, parking and special attractions.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Saturday, December 28

Krystle Rogers' After Christmas Slow Down Art Exhibition Tour and Social Hour

Krystle Rogers of Kinetic Coaching Program and Best Ed Business hosts an exhibition of ink drawings by La Toya H. Hobbs at Milwaukee Art Museum Drive on Saturday December 28 from 12 PM to 4 PM. The tour will be conducted by the African American Art Alliance’s Sande Robinson. Socializing after the tour will follow at the lobby bar of the Saint Kate Hotel.

Sunday, December 29

Packers @ Vikings @ X-Ray Arcade

Cudahy music venue X-Ray Arcade has been open for every noon Green Bay Packers game in 2024. The same will be true when the team faces the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday December 29. Admission is all-ages, but there will be beer specials for adults. Everyone, however, can nosh on gameday fare including wings. Kick-off at noon.

Music of Grateful Dead & More for Kids @ Turner Hall Ballroom

The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series where kids and parents rock out to the classics, has announced their upcoming show in Milwaukee at Turner Hall (1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.) to celebrate the music of Grateful Dead. Shows are for all ages and the whole family. And here, the New Year’s ball drops at noon!

Tuesday, December 31

Grant Park Guided Therapy Forest Walk

As either an alternative or precursor to celebrating the coming New Year later in that day, Milwaukee County Parks offers a guided walk through the forested area of South Milwaukee's Grant Park from 1-3 p.m. The leisurely-paced stroll on a gentle trail through the woods includes invitations to interact with the natural surroundings. The stroll through the flora and fauna is free, but registration is required.

Three Bars & Recreation New Year's Eve Events

Bars & Recreation, a Milwaukee promoter of immersive entertainment events, presents three options to bring in 2025.

The New Fashioned (1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.) will host a Family Masquerade Bash. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the all-ages affair includes mask decorating, HyperBowling, curling, photo ops, a 7:50 p.m. toast with either Korbel champagne or sparkling juice, and a countdown preceding the Deer District's 8 p.m. fireworks. Admission is $10, free for kids 4 or under.

Amped (910 W. Juneau Ave.), with Milwaukee's largest disc ball (trademarked!), will be the site of the Midnight Mic Drop at 9 p.m. Highlights include private karaoke suites and karaoke bingo, and a New Year's Eve-themed game show. Of course, the evening wouldn't be complete without a champagne toast after a countdown to midnight Admission is $69.

For partiers unafraid of blades and what will likely be dark humor, there's RIP 2026 at AXE MKE (1924 E. Kenilworth Place), a funny funeral for the year gone by. Krampus-decor, drink specials, and opportunities for interactivity number are among the night’s highlights Admission is $160 per lane for axe throwing (up to eight per lane).

Two New Year's Eve Shows at The Estate

Thankfully, The Estate (2423 N. Murray Ave.) is booking more live music lately (with a sharp new website as well). Milwaukee's East Side intimate jazz venue hosts a pair of New Year's Eve shows. Genre-fluid singer-songwriter/guitarist Garrett Waite plays at 8 p.m. Eclectic male-female jazz duo Heirloom provide sounds for celebrating the dawn of 2025 with an 11 p.m. engagement.

Advance admission ranges from $38.27-$55.45.

Tuesday, December 17

Free Bus Rides

Once again, Molson Coors and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) are working together to offer free rides on New Year's Eve through the Miller Lite Free Rides program. Fare will be free from 8 p.m. until the end of service on most routes. Service on the following popular routes will be extended to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1: