Brew City Buzz: Events Happening December 5-11, 2024

Thursday, December 5

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee City of Milwaukee Christmas tree at night

City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting

Head to the Deer District, aka the Cheer District, for the City of Milwaukee’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. This year’s tree, a stunning 64-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the Yeager family of Washington Heights, will shine with a gingerbread and candy cane-inspired design by local expert David Caruso.

Friday, December 6

Parade of Gingerbread Houses at Milwaukee Public Market

Beginning December 6, visitors to Milwaukee’s Public Market can check out a display of gingerbread houses created by students in the Milwaukee Area Technical College Bakery Program.

The houses will be on display through December 12 in the Palm Garden at the market. Visitors can vote for their favorites throughout the week, and place a bid to purchase the house, with proceeds going to benefit MATC.

Christmas in the Ward

The Historic Third Ward is welcoming the holiday season with its 35th annual Christmas in the Ward event in Catalano Square. During the event, thousands of visitors will gather for the festive, family-friendly event featuring a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks over the river, a visit from Santa and more.

The event is free to attend and goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Saturday, December 7

× Expand Milwaukee Wave 2024 home opener banner

Milwaukee Wave Home Opener

Support Milwaukee’s very own indoor soccer team during their first home game of the season on Saturday. The Home for the Holidays Game begins at 6:05 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tickets for the game are still available, beginning at $20 a ticket at ticketmaster.com.

Not only will attendees get to watch the game, but there will also be manet giveaways, visits with Santa and his elves, and more holiday festivities. It’s sure to be an action-packed event.

Charlie Brown Tree Lot at Milwaukee Public Market

Are you looking for a Christmas tree? The Milwaukee Public Market has a limited time lot on the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Broadway for you to find the perfect tree. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will have wild-harvested Balsam Firs from northern Wisconsin. Trees range in size and style, with some even being “Charlie Brown-style.”

Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is once again hosting its Christmas Cavalcade. Beginning at 5:15 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride atop a vintage fire truck through downtown while local singer/songwriter Sarah Fierek performs original holiday tunes.

The cavalcade departs from the Milwaukee Public Market's Water Street entrance and travels through downtown Milwaukee. From the Market, the route travels east on Wisconsin Avenue to the lakefront and passes iconic downtown landmarks, including Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park, Zeidler Union Square, Catalano Square and Light the Hoan.

× Expand Santa Cycle Rampage 2024 banner

Santa Cycle Rampage

The Wisconsin Bike Federation’s annual Santa Cycle Rampage returns to Milwaukee this Saturday. The holiday themed ride and fundraiser is expected to have more than 1,500 participants dressed in costumes from Santa to reindeer to elves and more.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event, it is a slow roll-style parade along a police-escorted route with two main ride start options:

1. Join at the start and ride a full loop ride from the Bike Fed office and back. ~13 miles

2. Join the Rampagers at Hollander Grand Café on Downer Ave and ride the 2nd half. ~7 miles

Visit the event website for details and registration.

Sunday, December 8

53212 Marketplace Holiday Edition

Support local businesses while you shop, sip, and find the perfect holiday gifts. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can attend the 8th Annual 53212 Marketplace Holiday Edition at four locations in the 3700 block of North Fratney Street: Amorphic Beer, Home Again, The Urban Craftsman and Gathering Place Brewing Company.

The market features over 30 vendors, and both Don Pastor Food Truck and Yadeem’s on the Go will be there serving up snacks. Whether you’re shopping for body products, candles, jewelry or something else, you’ll find it at the market!

Holidays on the Hop

Live music, decorations, giveaways and more are returning to Milwaukee’s streetcar during “Holidays on the Hop!” Throughout December, the streetcar will host live performances of holiday music and cookie giveaways to celebrate all things festive. Sunday is the first performance of Holidays on the Hop, with Sarah Fierek and Milwaukee Choristers performing throughout the evening. Hop on board from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to catch the acts!

Legally Blonde at Waukesha Civic Theatre

Catch the story of Elle Kennedy as Legally Blonde takes the stage at the Waukesha Civic Theatre now through December 22. Tickets are just $33 a person, and show times vary between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To learn more and get tickets, visit waukeshacivictheatre.org/production/legallyblondethemusical.

Monday, December 9

× Expand The Domes Holiday Parade banner

Holiday Floral Show at the Mitchell Park Domes

Celebrate Advent, Winter Solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa at the Mitchell Park Domes during their Domes Holiday Parade. A parade of stationary floats celebrate each of the holidays plus a wide array of poinsettias create a stunning backdrop in this multicultural gift to the community. Tickets and info at mitchellparkdomes.com/shows/the-domes-holiday-parade.

Wednesday, December 11

Milwaukee Ballet presents The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium

The Milwaukee Ballet is back with its annual performance of The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker: Drosselmeyer’s Imaginarium runs now through December 24 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

This Wednesday performance is a special sensor-friendly performance so be sure to get your tickets! Tickets start at $48 and are available at milwaukeeballet.org.