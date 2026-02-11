Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Feb. 12-17, 2026

× Expand Photo via Ex Fabula - Facebook AfterDark: For the Culture - Radio Milwaukee (Nov. 13, 2025) Ex Fabula's November "AfterDark: For the Culture" event at Radio Milwaukee (2025)

Thursday February 12

Milwaukee Art Museum Free Admission Day and Celebration

MAM’s free day includes multiple rooms of art creating for attendees, storytelling for kids ages 5 and under, a film screening, DJ'ed music, a film screening and more during its usual 10 a,m.-6 p.m. hours, more about which may be found at tinyurl.com/5n6n97p4.

Generations and Generativity: Post-AI Aesthetics in Practice at UW Milwaukee's Kenilworth Square East Gallery

Three speakers whose business it is to observe and opine will discuss the boundaries separating human and machine generated cultural production. Following the 3 p.m., 90-minute talk will be the opening reception for a collaborative art exhibition with works by two of the even’s speakers, Nathaniel Stern and Sasha Stiles. Register for it via tinyurl.com/2myyee7x.

Radio Milwaukee WYMS' AfterDark: For the Culture-A Night Celebrating Black and Brown Voices

At its E. Pittsburgh Ave. studio, WYMS hosts a night of spoken word, poetry and storytelling from four performers plus audience members' short submissions—which can be anonymous—read from the stage. An hour-long 5:15 p.m. StoryStarter workshop precedes the 7 p.m. start time, for which tickets are available from tinyurl.com/49yn8r2m.

Friday February 13

2026 NARI Milwaukee Spring Home & Remodeling Show/Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center

For anyone with a house or condo who wants to change their living space's appearance and functionalities, there's bound to be events of interest at this three-day expo. Even some apartment dwellers could get a kick out of the high school students' build-off competition. The full Friday-Sunday schedule and tickets can be obtained by way of tinyurl.com/y4xafs52.

Caviar Night at Waterford Wine & Spirits' Wine Bar

The Buzz usually shies away from events with a priced point high as this one's. But, considering that this includes an ounce of fish eggs, a glass of champagne, truffle-flavored potato chips, blinis and creme fraiche, the Delafield retailer may be offering a steal of a deal? Caviar connoisseurs and curious newcomers can give it a go by giving their dough for this 5-8 p.m. fete to tinyurl.com/5eh47xrm.

Wild Winter Night at Retzer Nature Center

The Waukesha preserve offers indoor and outdoor activities tonight for a pretty low price (free for kids ages 2 and under). Indoors fun include a talk on black holes and storytelling around an inside campfire approximation. Outdoorsy types can walk the candlelit Discovery Trail, go snowshoeing, and stargaze through telescopes, cloud cover permitting. Register for the 6-9 p.m. event at tinyurl.com/27f45vhs

Mad Love Maker's Market at Thelma Carol Wine Merchants

The W. Virginia St. liquor store/tobacconist/bar is going for the uneasy feeling of celebrating both Valentine's Day and the Friday the 13th with its curated array of creators offering a gamut of goods from chocolate and soap to art and jewelry. Learn more about the free 6-9 p.m. sale by heading to tinyurl.com/sab8ctw9.

Adult Spelling Bee at the Cooperage

The Buzz is itching to know how the 25 contestants in this fifth annual competition were determined to be among the city's best spellers. The winner gets a bobblehead of the event's mascot insect and Yelp prize back. Attendees make out arguably as well with a merch bag chocked with various companies' goodies. More information about and tickets for the 7-11 p.m. event may be had at tinyurl.com/79s6bke6.

Saturday February 14

Kids Tour Day at Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum

This 10 a.m. two-hour-event looks like it could be a good time for adults, too, what with its African dance workshop, storytelling, artwork station, and history lesson. Children and adults must all be registered—no walk-ins allowed—and that can be done and paid for by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/53a69zy6.

Casino Night for Honor Flights at South Milwaukee Knights of Columbus Hall

This fundraiser to give military vets a trip of a lifetime may not be a traditional Valentine's night out, but it looks like great fun. Play blackjack, craps, roulette, and other games in what's promised to be true Las Vegas style. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for 7-10:30 p.m. affair. Veterans and active-duty service personnel receive a $5 discount on advance tickets, but any adult can get them through tinyurl.com/yc3458fu.

Lovers & Friends: Valentines Day Edition at City Social

The Water St. bar and grill's celebration of Cupid's holiday commence at 9:30 p.m., going until bar time. Music, presumably amorous in nature, will be provided by the intriguingly-named E da Black. Dropping in is fine but a reservation for the free party may be made at tinyurl.com/pdd8z29m.

Sunday February 15

Versiti Blood Drive at Pabst Mansion

Donating vital bodily fluid for other’s benefit should be satisfying in itself. But to get a free guided or self-directed tour of the big, historic house where the blood is being drawn on the day of the drive, too? Make it your reality from 10 a,m.-2:30 pm. today by reserving a time to get stuck with a needle when you reach tinyurl.com/3rrm7avy.

Handcrafted: Lakefront Makers Market at Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

The Riverwest barley pop crafters host this pop-up bazaar of 20+ creators of artisanal things edible, wearable, displayable and otherwise possessed of other worthwhile traits. Lakefront takes nothing from vendors' sales, allowing them to earn more during this four-hour sale. There will also be a non-perishables drive for Kinship Community Food Center. Learn more about it all at tinyurl.com/4ueex5np.

Meat Raffle and Live Music at Leff's Lucky Town

The Wauwatosa bar and grill will be raffling off animal proteins from the Wisconsin State Fair Governor’s Auction to benefit the Marleh Lehmann Scholarship Foundation, which, in turn, benefits young students. A dollar from each drink made with Tito's vodka and Miller Lite beer benefits the fund from 1-4 p.m., too, Learn more about the free event from tinyurl.com/4armwt4y.

Valentine’s Weekend Family Magic Show at the Brumder Masion

Milwaukee's own “America's Got Talent”-approved Two Brothers One Mind will provide the illusions for this afternoon of entertainment recommended for attendees ages 8 and older. The hour of flabbergasting feats—and apparent mind-reading—commences at 2 p.m. and admission for it may be obtained through tinyurl.com/5n687ez4.

Rhythm & Floetry: My Black Valentine at manCave Milwaukee

The N. Milwaukee St. barbershop/lounge/event space hosts its sixth annual exaltation of African American romance and creativity with a bevy of spoken word artists and other performers numbering over a baker's dozen. It's too late to get advance tickets, but the door price is still reasonable for the four-hour, 5 p.m. show. Find out more about the venue and event on tinyurl.com/bdcwd253.

Tuesday February 16

Scrap & Yap: A Junk Journaling Happy Hour at Grey House Creative Market

Instead of explaining junk journaling to the uninitiated, the Buzz suggests unaware readers head to tinyurl.com/ynt5ac9m. If that piques your interest, this weekly 5-8:30 p.m. time of creating, beverage-imbibing, and socializing may be for you. Fees apply for using the Wauwatosa art space's materials and buying a junk journaling kit. Further details may be found here: tinyurl.com/2936akky.

Wednesday February 17

Milwaukee County Parks Lifeguard Training Session

You may not have summer on your mind yet, but the folks operating the county's public pools and beaches do. And you should as well if you want to get paid to keep people safe around all that water later this year. The first session of lifeguard training begins today at Pulaski Pool, Further details and contact information can be found at tinyurl.com/43566tyk.

Two Albums/ Two Cocktails at Plymouth Arts Center

Make the trek to Sheboygan County for the first edition of this monthly (save August) low-key, 2026 adult series where classic long-players are paired to curated drinks. It begins with Neil Diamond's Greatest Hits/Forever in Blue Jeans Old Fashioned and Carol King's Tapestry/Vanilla Bourbon. NA options are available, too at this 4-6 p.m. hang. More about is here: tinyurl.com/2j83yttz

Abigail Adams, Portrayed by Jessica Michna, at Cudahy Family Library

The performer portrays the second First Lady, speaking of her life after 40 years of marriage to John Adams, referencing love letters written by the literally revolutionary couple. The free, 90-minute soliloquizing is intended as preparation for the U.S. 250th birthday this July. Learn more about the 6:30 p.m. event at tinyurl.com/56apy2ce.