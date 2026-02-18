Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Feb. 19-Feb. 25, 2026

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Downtown Milwaukee Downtown Taste and Toast Milwaukee Downtown Taste and Toast

Thursday February 19

Boardwaukee Gaming at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own board game or join in playing one the Wauwatosa microbrewery already has at this free, three-hour time of commiserating and competition, starting at 6 p.m. Find Lion's Tail's events calendar by heading to lionstailbrewing.com

TBEY Arts Center MKE Youth Artscape Exhibition at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital's Garden Cafe

For about the next six months, 32 pieces from 22 students ages 13-18 from seven Milwaukee schools will be displayed at the hospital dining space for public viewing. More about it may be learned from tinyurl.com/5n89ddsm.

Artist Talk with Cynthia Torroll at David Barnett Gallery

The local lady who has garnered international acclaim for her work with graphite, acrylics, collage, video and more will speak about her artistry with a complimentary glass of wine and print signing reception to follow. The free two-hour even commences at 5 p.m.; more about it may be found at tinyurl.com/46wde9uw.

Friday February 20

CreativeMornings MKE: CAMINO with Ike Wynter at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Milwaukeean Wynter creates art from wood he finds on roadsides and dumpsters, only treating it with other found materials. That is to say, he uses no commercial stain nor varnish. His work can be seen throughout the city and national venues and, he will also discuss his work aa a mental health advocate and entrepreneur at this free 8:30-10 a.m. Talk. Tickets for it may be had from tinyurl.com/3btw7fnw.

Brews & Boards: HipHop Night at Style Pop Cafe

More board games? Yes! But bringing any from home might not be an option at this free 5-8 p.m. get-together. Style Pop offers its usual coffee drinks, other crafted beverages and a nacho bar for the evening, too. Though the Buzz has no idea what any of it has to do with hip-hop, more about it might be gleaned via tinyurl.com/5k3jhkk8.

WMSE's Friday Night Freak Show Presents Babylon at Oriental Theatre

This 1980 British film about young adults of Jamaican descent in Brixton's early ‘80s reggae scene facing unemployment, family tension, racism, etc.—originally given a X rating (not for sexiness, apparently) in its homeland. It shows at 7:30 p.m., following an hour of music courtesy of DJ Faux Eyes, host of 'MSE's “Armed Fauxes” show. Advance tickets may be had at tinyurl.com/55mfcuc8.

MAM After Dark: Hearts on Fire

Milwaukee Art Museum presents a night of live and DJ'd salsa and flamenco music, dance instruction, opportunity to put your moves to use, an art-making experience—and socializing hinging upon it all. MAM members get some extras from the experience. There's more to learn about and tickets to buy for the 7-11 p.m. fete when you reach tinyurl.com/437pr4fy.

Saturday February 21

Cedarburg Winter Festival

Today and tomorrow early as 8:30 and late as 7 p.m., there’ll be plenty to amuse, appetize and compel at the Cedarburg Visitors Center, such as a Boy Scouts pancake breakfast, petting zoo, bed and barrel races, a small business vendor marketplace, dog sled pull, restaurant soup contest and more. Find out further details by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/4ju5bzu9.

Frost Fest at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Though presented by an organization serious as the Southeast Wisconsin Veterans Suicide Prevention Taskforce, this looks to be a free time of family-friendly fun. During its noon-3 p.m. span there will be games and activities for kids, a DJ, a resource table for military vets, business vendors and more. Registration is advised, which may be through www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-frost-fest-tickets-1980875793823?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Frostfest at Riverwalk Commons

The space between “Frost” and “fest” isn't the only thing distinguishing this event from the one listed above. The space near Milwaukee Public Market from 3-7 p.m. will have three bands, al fresco bowling, curling, sauna try-outs and a Hunger Task Force benefit brat sale, among other things. Get a fuller picture of the free festival from tinyurl.com/3r3j2eu8.

Nut Factory Open House

The N. Fratney St. facility will host displays from seven of the artists who situate their studios in this hub for creative folks. The Fur Factory building across the street will also be open for this 6-10 p.m. affair for the public to take a look at another concentrated location for artistic activity. Learn more and express interest in attending by heading to tinyurl.com/3wrk8r6r.

“Unbroken: A Benefit Concert for Ukraine” at Saint Robert Catholic Church

The Russian-Ukrainian war, alas, remains an ongoing conflict. This free concert honors Ukraine's fallen soldiers; donations will afford prosthetics for fighters who have lost limbs in battle. Hear Ukrainian singer/songwriters BARVA, ASYA and Tetiana Darmogray military vet Vitalii Onopchuk, and St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church's choirs at the 7 p.m. show. More about it may be found at tinyurl.com/3a4pkc2s.

Ultra Disco at MkeUltra

Queen Méabh and Lorna Dune will be spinning—you guessed?—disco, but also Italo, techno, electro, house and more, free for dancers, listeners and drinkers pleasure as the DJs evoke the ambiance of 1970s-‘80s New York City club Paradise Garage at the W. Mitchell St. venue. See the flyer for the 8-11:55 p.m., 21+ night out here: tinyurl.com/2pjs5zux.

Sunday February 22

Milwaukee Diaper Mission Diaper Drive at Lakefront Brewery

Earn 25 cents in gift card credit from the craft beer makers for every unopened diaper, pair of training pants or 10 baby wipes donated between 11 a.m.-4 p.m., without limit as to how much anyone can give. For more information on the drive and the inspiration for it, head to tinyurl.com/76sm2vfc.

Where The Light Gets In at Concordia University Wisconsin

This hour-long, student-directed, movement-driven performance explores ways people experience and overcome hardship. Three distinct characters convey how resilience can differ for different people. Learn more about and obtain tickets for the 1:30 p.m. show via tinyurl.com/yr9knead.

Café Corazón Margarita-Making Masterclass

If this Mexican eatery's S. Kinnickinnic Ave. location isn't among the most socially active restaurants in the city, it's one that gets the Buzz's attention pretty often. This Sunday from 9-10:30 p.m. bartender Sammie Sturino leads paying learners in how to concoct the cocktail for which today's National Margarita Day is named, with complimentary chips and more. Reserve at spot from tinyurl.com/ywfa4t79

Monday February 23

AudaTours' Milwaukee Audio Tour: Legends, Landmarks & Libations in Juneau Town

Less than $5, working ears, the ability to ambulate and a free afternoon allows anyone to take this self-guided tour in an architecturally impressive neighborhood and learn—or be reminded of—oodles of trivia and history about it. The noon-2 p.m. event is available at least until Thursday, December 31. Nab tickets for the 14-stop tour available in over 60 languages by way of tinyurl.com/2suap78s.

Milwaukee Downtown Taste and Toast

Over 30 locations will participate in this effort to drum up business in the city's central business district with deals on small plates, appetizers and beverages of many varieties. The promotion goes from 4-7 p.m. today through Friday, Feb. 27. Discover what dishes and drinks are being discounted by whom by getting to tinyurl.com/msk8n9ws.

Tuesday February 24

Shrek 2 Trivia at X Ray Arcade

How many questions can be asked about one movie to make for a free night of fun? This all-ages test of knowledge about the genial green monster's sequel flick at the Cudahy venue is where to find out. First to third place teams get prizes and, costumes are encouraged for the 6 p.m. happy hour and 7 p.m. contest. RSVP here: tinyurl.com/yujnjrbp/.

Medicare Strategies LLC's Medicare 101 at Cudahy Family Library

Attendees' questions are encouraged at this free 90-minute seminar on how and when to sign up for the titular health coverage, among other pertinent topics. No registration is necessary, but more information about the 6 p.m. event may be found at tinyurl.com/2vbk5aks.

Wednesday February 25

Landmark Credit Union Live Community Event Benefiting Grace Weber's Music Lab

Milwaukee's newest music venue gets inaugurated with this show for WYMS Radio Milwaukee's initiative for local students' music and arts education. Sharing the stylistically diverse bill will be DJ Lukewarm, the Steph Lippert Project, Chicken Wire Empire and Vinyl Department. Get more information and tickets from tinyurl.com/25699asn.