Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Feb. 26-March 4, 2026

Thursday February 26

Winter Night Out at Fox Brook Park

Traverse the Brookfield's park's paved trails, hike around the property's lake, and hang out with family, friends, and friendly strangers around a camp ire, all for a price less than most any movie theater matinee nowadays. What more may be found out about this outdoor 6-8:30 p.m. hangout may be found on tinyurl.com/5245m492.

Boswell Books Presents Christopher Roubique at Oak Creek Public Library

The author is from the same city where the talk is being held. And the book Roubique will be discussing, Mythspeaker, is a fantasy novel for 8–12-year-olds based on Native American folktales. Roubique will read from his work and sign copies. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, but those of the latter age group may register for free via tinyurl.com/mr3h7exy.

National Association of Health Services Executives Wisconsin Chapter Meet & Mingle at America's Black Holocaust Museum

Members of the professional organization in question are obviously invited to this free mixer running 5-8 p.m., but so, apparently, is anyone else interested in meeting health services executives and hearing them out on the issue they would discuss. Regardless, it seems like a fine time to meet professional folks, reservations for which may be made through tinyurl.com/4csbvk68.

Friday February 27

Gabrielle Marie Stone's “Snack Shop” Opening Reception at Kim Storage Gallery

To keep the utilities on in her painting studio and her artistry financially sustainable, Stone considered turning her space into an actual shack shop. It never came to that, but this exhibition of abstract renderings comes from the time she had the noshing notion. The free three-hour starts at 5 p.m., and more about it and samples of Stones work may be found at tinyurl.com/mukdcphs.

Lois Bielefeld and Melissa Dorn's Accumulation: A Study of Utility Opening Reception at Portrait Society Gallery of Fine Art

The artists will meet and greet visitors to the opening of their exhibition of collaborative installations and sculptures involving mops, chairs, brooms and piles of stuff at this free 5-8 p.m. get-together. Bielefeld and Dorn will discuss their work at a 2 p.m. talk on Sunday April 12. Here's Portrait Society's website: portraitsocietygallery.com.

Dance Social at East Bank Athletic & Social

The third-floor N. Water St. workout space promises Afrobeats, bachata, kizomba and salsa for four hours of dancing, dance demonstration and socializing, starting at the rather early hour of 5 p.m. East Bank members get in free, but other adults may purchase tickets and get further educated about the event by getting to tinyurl.com/5aysaw35.

Frederick the Musical at Milwaukee High School of the Arts

Ja'Rahn Leveston's and Gregory Lathe's song-filled play about civil rights pioneer Fredrick Douglas is put on in coordination with Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts at 6 p.m. Student tickets may be had for $3 at the door; adult admission may be obtaine4d through tinyurl.com/y7k9ybpk.

Racine Theatre Guild's The Girl on the Train

RTG's staging of Paula Hawknis' best-selling psychological thriller novel and the movie spun off from it opens a series of performances tonight at 7:30 p.m. BeLEAF Survivors and Women’s Resource Cener benefits from ticket sales for the mature-themed play that younger theatergoers likely best avoid. Find further information and other showtimes by taking your screen to tinyurl.com/re3nb3ua

AFROVIBEZ AfroBeats Experience at Freight 39

DJ Spike offers the event's West African musical genre, South African amapiano, and Trinidadian soca for adults occupying the dancefloor at the S. Ninth St. venue starting 9 p.m. Purchase tickets for this Black History Month celebration by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/2p9u8kp6.

Saturday February 28

Community Walk with Kozy Community Center and MilWALKee Walks at Kosciuszko Community Center

Get your steps in outdoors while taking in places of interest in the Lincoln Village neighborhood and discussing what makes Milwaukee streets safe or not. Show up at the park for the free 90-minuite event at by 10 a.m. and take in the sponsoring organization's website at tinyurl.com/57a96zpd.

Winter Break at at Havenwoods State Forest

There's plenty to do, mostly outdoors, at this third annual. three-hour free festival, including tea-sampling, birdwatching, sled dog-petting (and watching the mush), snowshoeing, scavenger hunting for animal footprints, fat-tire biking, listening to fireside poetry, among other things. Read a full lineup of events starting at 12 p.m. and make a reservation by way of tinyurl.com/bdc46ssc.

Milwaukee's Black Heritage Walking Tour at Forest Home Cemetery

Milwaukee history buff Sara Wong leads this 90-minute, 1.5-mile jaunt through the graveyard exploring the city's African American history far back as the early 1800s, including extended stories about a few couples. There's is free parking for the rain-or-shine walk, but tickets for the 2 p.m. time of remembrance and further details can be had from tinyurl.com/47a62s98.

Chalet Chic: An Upper Bar Après-Ski at Saint Kate

The watering hole at the arts hotel is hosting a post-skiing fete without the sport nor the snow, at least indoors. But dressing as if one arrived from the slops is encouraged, though not necessary (no boots nor poles, please). Partake of an alcohol-optional hot cocoa bar, Alpine-inspired cocktails, DJ'ed music, and more, staring at 2 p.m. Learn more by making your way to tinyurl.com/52dj8zap.

Cribbage League Tournament at Ray's Wines & Spirits

The Wauwatosa liquor dealer isn't locking anyone into a mandatory-attendance league, so this monthly adults' get-together is for anyone wanting to play, novices included. The casually competitive afternoon of gaming commences at 2 p.m., with prizes from Ray's and Half Acre Brewing. More about signing up your team of two may be found from tinyurl.com/yf866bu9.

Port Washington Flannel Fest Beer & Soup Walk with Trivia at Inventors Brewpub's Edison Hall

There's much going on in this combination of 2-6 p.m. events in Washington County. But going on the walk around historic areas of Port Washington will help anyone entering the trivia contest, as questions about the city will be asked. Wearing flannel, drinking beer and eating soup should be self-evident. More about the day out may be learned from tinyurl.com/3rkdahnf.

Harbor Lights Festival at Harbor View Plaza

Experience, for free, several local creators' interactive, light-, sound- and projection-based art. See five-minute light sows. Warm up in fire pits. Donate hats and gloves to Hope House for homeless children and adults. East from some food trucks while listening to a DJ. Park for free. Learn more about the 5-9:20 p.m. fest by looking at tinyurl.com/4ehvcbtu.

Grace Music Academy's 100 Years of Black History Celebration at Tim & April Bell Lincoln Center for the Arts

What the Buzz reads about this two-hour fundraising show for the school that assists young musicians is that the performance promises a vibrant time exploring culture and a spirit of resilience. Get tickets for the family-friendly 6 p.m. event by making your way to tinyurl.com/5f46b47x.

Sunday March 1

Cuppa Tosa Kitchen & Cafe Sing-a-Long Brunch

A set price for a 9:30 a.m. meal, $20 more for bottomless mimosas, includes DJ James leading all diners present in—that's right!—a sing-along. The Buzz supposes this could be plenty of fun, even without champagne-and-orange juice cocktails. Where to reserve a spot, if any are left by publication time, is here: tinyurl.com/z398fms6.

Zero Proof Ventures' March Mocktail Madness Bingo

This potentially month-long, non-alcoholic drink-focused iteration of the popular pastime is based on the honor system, Instagram and participants visiting numerous taverns to X out five spaces in a row. If a $50 gift card for a favorite drinking establish is sufficient enticement, and a digital bingo card via tinyurl.com/y244mx9n.

Music Bingo at the Landing at Hoyt Park Beer Garden

Generous 30-second song samples aid players in plunking down their spots on the three bingo cards they get in the Wauwatosa green space for a ridiculously low price. Prizes? What the Buzz read doesn't mention any, but the possibility for a fun time still looks pretty high. Read more about the 4-6 p.m. event, and judge for yourself by heading to tinyurl.com/ywe9432b.

Tango After Dark at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

World Tango Championship winners German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi perform the Argentine dance to the music of composer Astor Piazzolla. This matinee performance includes glamorous costumes to accentuate the couple's fancy footwork. See a clip of then doing their thing and purchase tickets to see them do it live at 4 p.m.from tinyurl.com/mrx2m2ar.

Monday March 2

Music Bingo at the Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

As one might figure, the game differs from yesterday's take on it at the beer garden. The Wauwatosa craft brewer offers 90 minutes of play, starting 6:30 p.m., at $1/card and prizes awarded for first and second place. There's no word no how long the song snippets are, but registration of interest may be made on tinyurl.com/4ty6a3c5.

Tuesday March 3

Purim in Italy at Chabad of the East Side

The Jewish holiday's given a Mediterranean spin with a gourmet dinner, infused olive oil tasting, soda bar, DJ'ed dancing (with Italo disco?), jousting, Megillah reading and, for adults, wine sampling. And it's all for much less than “gourmet” would usually indicate. RSVP for the 5 p.m. celebration at tinyurl.com/5dyaeeht.

Wednesday March 4

Space Night at UW Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium

Donning your favorite space attire is encouraged for these free 90 minutes of indoor stargazing, question-fielding, crafts and snacks. Not encouraged is the attendance of anyone under four years old. No registration is necessary, but more about the 7 p.m. time of education, entertainment and nourishment can be found at tinyurl.com/yykxz9zt.