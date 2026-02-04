Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Feb. 5-Feb. 11, 2026

× Expand Photo by Zummolo - Getty Images Person making Neopolitan pizzas - Getty Images

Thursday February 5

Artist Talk with Karen Gunderson at Milwaukee Art Museum

In her “Looking Forward: New Gifts of Art” talk, Gunderson will discuss her paintings created with only black pigment applied subtly to create works that shift with light and viewers' movement. Per usual, Gunderson's presentation comes with museum admission but is free for MAM members. Learn more about her hour-long 6:15 p.m. talk and buy tickets at tinyurl.com/58pjnw6x.

Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece at Boswell Books

The UWM associate professor and film studies director will discuss her speculative horror novel, Poltergeist, in another of the Downer Avenue book shop’s ongoing series of free literary events. No cover change for this 6: 30 p.m. talk, doesn't, however, mean registration for it isn't required. That may be achieved at tinyurl.com/29v6tcst.

Friday February 6

Women and Girls in Science at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

This three-hour, hands-on open-house event isn't only for females. Hosted by Milwaukee County Parks and organized by Wehr Nature Center staff, the event is designed to rebut stereotypes about who can succeed in the STEM disciplines featuring plenty of activities and local speakers. Register for the free 11 a.m. symposium by reaching tinyurl.com/kfybu5r6.

Wisconsin Craft's Creative Playground: Working in Collaboration at Alverno College's Art & Cultures Gallery

This free exhibition of 34 works by teams of two-to-three Badger Strate artists working in various media opens today and remains on display during the gallery's usual hours until Friday, March 6. An opening reception takes place 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 13. Check out the gallery calendar by making your way to alverno.edu/gallery.

High School Winterdances Matinee, Talkback & Workshops at UWM Peck School of the Arts

For groups of high schoolers and individuals ages 14-18, here's a 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. performance of world premiere dance pieces, followed by a question-and-answer session with choreographers, a sack lunch, and two workshops with the UW Milwaukee dance instructors in two techniques. More about the free event may be fund via tinyurl.com/3z3k2p9c.

All Goods' 3rd Street Vintage Market at 3rd Street Market Hall

Twenty-two local vendors, 11 today and the others tomorrow, will sell clothing, accessories, records and other media from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Food and beverages will also be available for mid-shopping nourishment and rehydration. Lean more about the free event by heading to tinyurl.com/y2w83k48.

“Fiber/Form 2026” Opening Reception at UW Milwaukee Kenilworth Square East, 3rd Floor Gallery

The reception inaugurates an exhibition of pieces from Fibers courses in the university's Department of Art & Design during its usual hours. The pieces will be exhibited until Friday, Feb. 20; more about the free 5-7 p.m. fete, and a colorfully eye-catching example of what will be shown, may be found at tinyurl.com/mst54uys.

Racine Children's Theatre's The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

RTG's kid-centric iteration of the Broadway show based on the enduringly popular and winsomely silly cartoon series about Mr. SquarePants and his undersea world begins a three-day run of seven roughly hour-long shows tonight at 6 p.m. Learn more and obtain general admission tickets to the family-friendly play through tinyurl.com/y338wjyh.

WMSE’s 9th Annual Art & Music Event and Auction at the Pritzlaff Building

An array of LP cover-sized pieces by local and national artists will be up for viewing and bidding to raise funds for the free-form radio station. Also available: Drink Wisconsibly spirits, Explorium Brewing beer, food trucks and music DJ'ed by 'MSE host Tony Myers and played by Nineteen Thirteen. More about the free event 6-10 p.m. Event may be seen here: tinyurl.com/4ucx3734.

Question-and-Answer and Book Signing with Author Elle Wright at the Well Red Damsel

Not every town has a bookstore, much less one that specializes in romance fiction. But Wauwatosa does, and an author whose work is sold there is coming to field queries another work. Each ticket includes a copy of Wright's latest novel, The Ex Dilemma. Nab tickets for the two-hour 6 p.m. talk from tinyurl.com/bdmphf4n.

Saturday February 7

Snail Mail Stationery Market at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Walker's Point

No, the W. Bruce St. java joint isn't hosting Lindsey Jordan's indie rock act. It's a pop-up sale dedicated to paper goods from local creators to encourage use of the postal system during Valentine's season. Further details about the free four-hour market commencing at 10 a.m. may be found by going to tinyurl.com/52rnb6p4.

“Tips and Tricks in Tabletop Photography” with Deni Storm at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Bring a camera or cellphone and a few favorite objects to learn from CCC's current artist in residence how to snap shots of those things employing natural and easy light, simple backgrounds, and compelling textures. Basic knowledge of the device you use is required. Also necessary is a registration payment ($6 less for Center members), which may be made at tinyurl.com/yc4eb3t4.

Piñata Party with Catherine Martin at Charles Allis Art Museum

If you never thought of those things you hit with a stick while blindfolded in hope that candy will pour out after a good whack as art, the artist speaking at this 90-minute, 1:30 p.m. lesson should set you straight. Martin will lead attendees in a talk about piñatas' history and importance and lead them in making their own. Register for the inexpensive, creative time at tinyurl.com/48yep3u9.

13th Annual Guitar Festival Concert with Xavier Jara at Latino Arts, Inc.

Witness music by the winners of the arts center's latest musical youth competition and catch a headlining set by internationally known classical guitarist Jara. It goes on from 7-9 p.m., and tickets for it may be had from tinyurl.com/56s9azcy.

After Hours Neon Nights at Slick City Action Park

If the above headline doesn't make it evident enough, the big deal at the Wauwatosa family-friendly amusement space is that its slides and other attractions will glow in the dark. The freakiness commences at 8 p.m., and for several dollars more, a T-shirt proclaiming your presence maybe had. Tickets? They're here: tinyurl.com/4d5pz4mu.

Sunday February 8

Sprecher Snow Day Market

For anyone not shopped out on Third Street over the past couple of days, the Glendale brewery/soda bottler hosts this five-hour showcase for local creators starting at 11 a.m. The company's beverages will be available for sale as well. A bit more about the free pop-up may be found by way of tinyurl.com/mr6hyj2y.

Catch the Big Game at Potawatomi

The Buzz is guessing that the casino/hotel is hosting a Super Bowl watch party, since the fete goes from 3-8 p.m. If it's another big game, hey, it's a free event. That is, if you don't upgrade to the Yuengling tailgate party or an elite level with even more amenities. Further details may be learned and reservations made by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/f6razmmd.

Monday February 9

“Defying Empire: Revolutionary Prints from Britain and America” at Haggerty Museum of Art

This timely exhibition, considering the United States' 250th anniversary this year, collects British and American prints and ceramics (and a contemporaneous dining table) that helped shape opinions regarding the revolution that birthed the U.S. See it during the Haggerty's usual, free 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. hours. Find further information from tinyurl.com/mrsddwus.

Music Bingo at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

Nothing the Buzz can ascertain of this 90-minute spree of three rounds of card-filling indicates what kinds of music will be the subject of the games. But at $1 per card, it's inexpensive to give it a go. Prizes, also unnamed, will be awarded for first and second place for each round, and it all starts at 6: 30 p.m. Learn more and register interest at tinyurl.com/4ty6a3c5.

Neapolitan Nights: A Proof Pizza Workshop at Arc Theatre in Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel

Personnel from the pizzeria cited above will guide attendees in achieving a paramount pie in this 90-minute class that includes a complimentary drink and a ball of dough to take home to practice the edible lessons learned. Reserve a place at this National Pizza Day event by getting to tinyurl.com/3ddr775y.

Tuesday February 10

Let's Make Together! For Parents and Small Children at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Annalesa Albright will lead 3–5-year-olds and their grown-ups in transforming an LED candle, a jar, some tissue paper, beads, and maybe some sparkles into a flame-free lantern at this hour-long activity starting 10 a.m. Register and find out more, including dates of future LMT! events, by taking a look at tinyurl.com/2v4sevdu.

Wednesday February 11

Galentine's Mosaic Workshop at Eagle Park Brewing & Distillery

While the Buzz awaits the creation of Guyentine's (Broentine's?) Day, ladies are invited to celebrate their friendship at the S. Kinnickinnic Ave. facility by making a piece of art, with all materials and instruction provided, as well as a first drink, for the price of admission. Guarantee admission to the two-hour 6:30 p.m. event through tinyurl.com/2nm9jacm.