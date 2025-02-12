Brew City Buzz: Events Happening February 13-19, 2025

× Expand Photo Via Visit Milwaukee - visitmilwaukee.org Cedarburg Winter Festival

Thursday Feb. 13

Galentine's Day Goings On

Just as Festivus, a Christmastime creation of the “Seinfeld” writers' room that insinuated itself into wider culture, the celebration of female friendship known as Galentine's Day originated on an episode of “Parks and Recreation.” Here are some ways to make another TV-created holiday an excuse for a night out.

Galentine's Mix & Sip Mixology Party

Tropic on Water Street hosts an evening where women can learn to make multiple cocktails. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and red, and the libations created are promised to look good enough to post on Instagram. Pre-registration for the event running from 7-9 p.m. is required and maybe done so here: tropicmke.com/milwaukee-downtown-tropic-events

Galentine's Day in Tosa at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

Participants can make their own jewelry and make themselves out to resemble Mother Nature in 1970s Chiffon margarine commercials, or another kind of goddess-like figure, at the venue's Wauwatosa Taproom. Jewelry be made, floral crowns will be fashioned. Sophia of KISMET Permanent Jewelry and Hope, proprietor of the Peony & Thistle floral bouquet truck, will lead the craft proceedings starting from 4:30-9 p.m. There will be Photoshoot opportunities for Galentine gal pals to show off their newly created gear. Registration is required and may be done here.

Friday February 14

Valentine's Day Happenings

The traditional day of romantic affection has plenty going on in and around Brew City. It should come as no surprise that not all such events are traditionally romantic.

Goth Prom at Mad Planet

It's not for high schoolers nor those who favor pastel formalwear. This marks the first night of what portends to be darkly romantic music and activities, with the former supplied by the Goth Barge DJ team with guest spinner DJ Scary Lady. This is night dedicated to lovers. Sinners get their turn Saturday February 15, with the tunes come from DJ Vic Dagger guesting with the Goth Barge crew this time. Both nights will feature the crowning of prom royalty (with a bouquet of black roses?). It all begins at 9 p.m. each night for gothsters 21 and up.

ComedySportz, 1 Star Review and My Funny Valentine

Lovebirds who want to add chuckles to their cuddles on Cupid's big day could do considerably worse than to head to the ComedySportz arena on S. First Street to see its namesake improv troupe for a 7:30 or 10 p.m. show. The same times follow for Sportz's Saturday hijinks, too

1 Star Review, an improv show based on bad online reviews, will be presented in the ComedySportz building in a separate space on Friday, Feb. 14. That making of comedy lemonade out of sour, lemony experiences starts at 8 p.m. By the performers' own admission, it's promised to be a PG-13 kind of show.

Also starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 is My Funny Valentine, a revue full of improv, stand-up comedy and love songs spun by Michael Kittleson. Admission price benefits the Kids Impact Community charity (for which there will also be a collection of personal hygiene products).

“Cringe,” - An Improv Show Based on Dating Apps at Interchange Theater

There may be no better holiday than Valentine’s Day for an edition of “Cringe,” the game show that's already based on cringeworthy dating app debacles. Audience members choose the characters and which characters go on dates with which. The audience then decides which pairings are winners and which make them cringe. The Interchange Players open with a session of experimental improv, and the whole shebang gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Ice Skating at Red Arrow Park

If you and your beloved can balance on blades, and the prospect of doing so together sems like a fun date, have at this Downtown rink. It's a free for twosomes with their own skates, but there's a rental charge if you don’t bring your own. Skate to your (sweet)heart's content from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday February 15-16

Cedarburg Winter Festival

The annual festival runs 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The indoor-outdoor event features culinary delights such as barbecue, food trucks, a pancake breakfast, a contest among local restaurants' soups and what bodes to be an authentic, adults-only Hawaiian luau. For sporting attendees, there are a bed race, a golf open (with snow being no obstacle ... or will it be?), a dog weight pull, and a scavenger hunt. Youngsters ages 10 and younger can take part in penguin egg hunt. And those who already appreciate the city's status of an arts and crafts haven can enjoy an ice carving completion and bevy of vendors. Check the schedule and prices for ticketed festival events here: cedarburgfestival.org/winterfest-2025

Monday February 17

Board Game Speed Dating at Indeed Brewing Co.

For those for whom the previous week's lovers' holiday went bust, this could offer some solace. Indeed's set-up involves a gaming concierge, tables set up with a variety of games, and the concierge's assistance in providing mail addresses of those fellow gamers any given participant would like to date or hang out with as friends. The game time for singles ages 25-39 begins at 7 p.m. sharp. More information may be found here.

Tuesday February 18

Karaoke Tuesday at City Social Bar & Grill

Of the numerous places where you can sing to backing tracks and read lyrics while you sing them to an audience, this is the only place where the proceedings are hosted by someone named Teezy Talks with music provided by the possibly more improbably monikered Martin Tu Coo. They run the show during which you can get your song for free on from 7-11 p.m.

Wednesday February 19

Chick Lit & Sip at Pomona Cider Co.

Friendly feminine fun doesn't end with Galentines Day. Chick Social presents a night of literature and cider sipping from 6-8 p.m. No book for the evening is listed, so arrive, and be surprised.