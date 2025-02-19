Brew City Buzz: Events Happening February 20-26, 2025

× Expand Photo Via Mama Tried Motorcycle Show - Facebook Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

Thursday February 20

Mama Tried Official Pre-Party

Before the weekend's big celebration of motorcycling culture named for Merle Haggard’s hit, check out this kickoff event 5-9 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Hang out with cycle riders, racers, builders and customizers and see races in the museum's Motorcycle Plaza. A highlight of the event is sure to be a 5 p.m. screening of Angels of Dirt, a documentary about Charlotte Kainz and other female motorcycle racers.

28th Annual UWM Festival of Films in French

The university's Union Cinema hosts the last few days of its Francophone film fest tonight through Sunday, Feb. 23. Every movie being screened has English subtitles; selections include documentary, science fiction, biographical featueres and both cell and stop-motion puppet animation. More information on these free screenings may be fund here: uwm.edu/french-film-festival

Friday February 21

Ceci est une pipe: Pipelines from Z through X

The Real Tinsel gallery on W. Historic Mitchell Street hosts this show of the works of five Gen X and five Gen Z artists whose work, when shown in tandem, evidence the difference between living in a world absent of digital social networks and one where such networks are prevalent ... and the possible throughlines connecting the generations. Visual materials include shirts, QR codes, AI-prompted album covers and homemade pipes. Audio-wise, the show will include AI-originated music. But why the French title for the exhibition? It derives from a Rene Magritte painting, about which Real Tinsel’s website calls "one of the earliest examples of a society grappling with the difference between a thing based in language and the physical object it represents. The idea of something and the thing itself." Its opening reception runs 6-8 p.m.

Saturday February 22

Delicious Bites Two-Year Anniversary

The Wauwatosa eatery and catering company hosts an all-day to-do from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to mark its second year in business. The celebration includes morning specials, BOGO deals, other discounts freebies with purchases, free tastings and desserts, and spins of a big wheel for prizes including branded merch (their stickers and T-shirts are a hoot). DJ Netta Ree spins doubtless deliciousness-appropriate tunes starting at noon.

Urban Candlelight Hike in Three Bridges Park

If someone tells you to take a hike, you could do plenty worse that to do so in the context of this all-ages event that provides a charming view of the Menomonee Valley, too. Marshmallows for roasting, hot chocolate for sipping, and popcorn for munching can replenish the calories burned in this exploration of a public nature space. The eighth annual candlelit trek commences at 5:50 p.m. and concludes at 8. Get a free ticket here: secure.qgiv.com/for/urbancandlelighthike/event/urbancandlelighthike/

Sunday February 23

Linda Marie Morris at Boswell Books

The author, journalist and Marquette University alum speaks at 4 p.m. about her latest novel, The Last Letter from Sicily, a historical work about forbidden love and impossible choices set during the tumult of World War II in Italy and Milwaukee. Go to the independent bookseller's website to reserve free admission to the event.

Monday February 24

Motor City Madness Cooking Class at Milwaukee Public Market

For the money it might set back a body nowadays to order them, you can learn to make your own Detroit-style pizza as well as roasted bell pepper with fresh Mozzarella cheese and, though curiously named for a drink popular in Michigan's Motor City, a Boston Cooler ice cream float. Chef Staci Jones leads the demonstration of what looks to be a balanced meal starting at 5:30 p.m. and winding down at 7:30.

Tuesday February 25

Shrek Trivia at X-Ray Arcade

Anyone of any age with a fondness for the lumpen green ogre with horn-like ears (those are ears, yes?) is welcome to the Cudahy venue to answer questions and, if you're on the first- through third-place team of no more than six players, win prizes. The free event, running from 6-12 p.m. is presented by Shenanigans Trivia. Dressing in costume is encouraged.

Wednesday February 25

Jukebox Bingo: Billboard Year-End Number One Singles at Triple Taproom & Kitchen

If trivia about kiddie lit and its film adaptations isn't your thing but arcana about the annual tallies of any given year's biggest music hits is, this may be your kind of competition. You will need a smartphone to hear the snogs being asked about, but otherwise, it's free to join in for the opportunity to win prizes and save $2 on nachos (BBQ brisket for me, please). The free night of Billboard-based bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at 8:30.

55 Years of Black Reality at UWM

The university marks five and one-half decades of its African and African Diaspora Studies program with a free celebration at the UWM Union Ballroom from 3-5 p.m. Preceding a performance by Milwaukee's Ko-Thi Dance Company will be a keynote speech by local native Mary Patillo, Northwestern University's chair of Black studies, and Harold Washington, professor of sociology and Black studies. Also speaking will be UWM alum and County Executive David Crowley and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. Current students in the department will display their research projects after the reception Free refreshments and cash bar will be available.