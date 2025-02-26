Brew City Buzz: Events Happening February 27-March 5, 2025

× Expand Dames at Sea banner

Thursday February 27

Luka in Artifice at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Luka, who bills himself as Milwaukee's top deception artist, presents his latest hour of psychological-based trickery at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center's Bucyrus Club for a dinner-and-show presentation starting at 5:30 p.m. Where garden variety illusionists fool with people's sense of sight to perform their feats of prestidigitation, Luka deceives audiences' minds in his comedic act that includes mind-reading and humor.

Lost Boys, Stolen Trucks Short Film Screening at UWM

Four surreal, genre-bending shorts from Iowa filmmakers Phillip Rabalais and Auden Lincoln-Vogel about young men, trucks, friendship, and enmity, filmed between 2017 and 2024 will be screened at union Cinema at 7 p.m. The film has already won a Golden Badger Award and Wisconsin Film Festival Audience Choice Award.

Friday February 28

February Screening at Marquette University

MU's film society presents a screening of February, a movie that's part of the Year Project of 12 films set in Wisconsin. In this feature, a recent immigrant to the Badger State struggles to fit into his new small-town environs. Fittingly enough, its plot involves ice fishing. Screenwriter/director Nathan Deming will be available for a Q&A session afterwards; the evening will be hosted by producer Jeffrey Kunz. RSVP for the free screening at februaryfilm.com/event-details/marquette-university.

Saturday March 1

Bockfest in West Bend

Celebrate the end of winter, start of spring and beer at Regner Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Apart from the namesake brew provided by 1840 Brewing Company, the gemuetlichkeit includes German and Hungarian food, polka from Wisconsin and elsewhere, game and other activities. And as for that beer, you may want to get at least one stein of it poked with a hot iron. That practice, known as bierstacheln, not only warms the barley pop subjected to it, but gives it a caramelized head. Get the required advance tickets to Bockfest at bockfestwb.com.

Sunday March 2

10th Annual MKE Destash at The Bavarian Bierhaus

What started as a small collective of creators selling their wares in 2016 has grown to 115 area artisans occupying two buildings in the Glendale beer hall, one of the largest structures dedicated to German culture in the U.S. Destash is dedicated to its sellers offering slightly flawed, out of season, overstock and odd lot art and supplies. Running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will get both a free tote to carry their purchases and a drink (bloody Mary, mimosa or coffee). Kids will be catered to with their own activities, and a polka band will be on premises to entertain all. Save a couple dollars on adult admission to the event by purchasing an advance ticket at thebavarianbierhaus.com.

Monday March 3

Pay What You Like to See Every Brilliant Thing at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Milwaukee actors James Carrington and Elyse Edelman star in this comedic play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue about depression that's a combination of scripted text and more extemporaneous stand-up comedy. The pay-what-you-like tickets for the Laura Gordon at the Youth Arts Center's Goodman Mainstage Hall are available an hour before the show's 7:30 p.m. start time. Buy a ticket for the usual price by calling 291-7900.

Tuesday March 4

Faschingdienstag (German Mardi Gras) at Kegel's Inn

If the Buzz is a bit heavy on Germanic events this week, this unique, free event justifies some of the Teutonic tone. More common Mardi Gras celebrations emphasize getting decadent before Lent commences, but in Germany, the party also acts as a remembrance of the time in the Middle Ages when German folk at last allowed to criticize authorities. Complainers were apt to dress in costume to preserve their anonymity, but it was still a time to party as well as protest. That is before Ash Wednesday, when a season of austerity in consumption and abstinence from entertainment began. The West Allis bar's take on the holiday takes place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6.

Wednesday March 5

Dames at Sea at UWM

The Mainstage Theatre in the campus' Theatre Building houses the opening night's student production of the musical comedy that made Bernadette Peters a Broadway star. Its action is a bit meta, as it tells the story of Ruby, who treks from her small town to become a Broadway star. It worked out for Peters, so maybe it can do the same for the three featured actors in this tale inspired by 1930s movie musicals like those of Busby Berkeley. Tickets to the 7:30 PM production maybe had at uwm.edu/arts/event/dames-at-sea.

Karaoke at Drunken Coba

The Wauwatosa watering hole hosts one of the area's several opportunities for amateur singers and those hoping to go pro to sing to other patrons interested in hearing them, Plus, this is an opportunity to mention a venue with one of the coolest names around. Sirloin burgers and old fashioneds are on special during the weekly long fest, too.