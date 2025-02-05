Brew City Buzz: Events Happening February 6-12, 2025

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Art Museum - mam.org Milwaukee Art Museum

Thursday February 6

Monthly Tabletop Game Night

As they do on the first Thursday of every month, the wonderfully named Awkward Nerd Events present a free evening of open tabletop game-playing at Sugar Maple from 6- 10 p.m. For less outgoing folks, concierge Lisa is willing to assist anyone a game to join or a new game to try. Players are welcome to bring food from outside, but since Sugar Maple is in the beverage business, outside drinks aren't allowed.

Free Milwaukee Art Museum Admission

MAM not only offers free admission today from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. but a full lineup of activities to complement an already good deal. Those activities include art-making opportunities, a screening of a documentary about Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood and a performance of saxophone music by Nathan Merriweather. See the full schedule here: mam.org/events/event/free-day-celebration-our-time-together.

Friday February 7

Scale of the Universe

UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium is the site of a live, interactive program that takes participants from the planetarium's home campus to the edge of the observable universe by use of familiar tools and what are promised to be awe-inspiring visuals. So heady a journey will only set a body back an hour, as the event lasts from 6-7 p.m.

Free Racine Art Museum Admission

The Racine Art Museum will be free to visit today from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the facility's customary Free First Friday promotion. Among the museum's current exhibits are Polish fiber art and jewelry comprised of recycled materials.

Saturday February 8

Flannelpalooza

The only thing one might reasonably expect from this celebration of today's National Flannel Day is music from a grunge revival band. Otherwise, this free fete for the fuzzy, warm fabric includes ice-sculpting demonstrations and photo-taking opportunities, axe throwing, a pub crawl and contests for best-groomed beard and best-dressed dog. Several local businesses will sell their wares; beer will be on tap along with hot chocolate, a walking cheese board, sausages, old fashioneds and a selection of items from Cafe Hollander. The fun comes courtesy of Root Common at the corner of Wauwatosa Avenue and Harwood Avenue in Wauwatosa from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. See the day's schedule at wauwatosavillage.org/flannelpalooza.

Sunday February 9

Second Sunday Bird Walk

Birdwatchers of any level of experience, ability and age are welcome to join Milwaukee Birders and Friends of Lakeshore State Park for a bird walk through the4 park from 8:30-10 a.m. The free jaunt includes the availability of scopes to view distant birds, but bringing personal binoculars is encouraged as well. Birds will be identified using the eBird smartphone app. More details maybe had at milwaukeebirders.org.

Monday February 10

Living Picture Frame Class

At Twin Lakes' Lakefront Brewery's, you can create a picture frame festooned with flora. Included in the experience are your first Lakefront drink, a 5" by 7" picture frame, 90 minutes of educational guidance on crafting your frame, follow-up care for it, and all the moss, cuttings, plants, and other decoration to craft a unique setting to a shot a loved one or whatever you want in it. The night presented by Forrest Farms runs from 6-8 p.m. and could be a most memorable Valentine's week date.

Tuesday February 11

Valentine's Glass Painting Workshop

Nobody's saying you have to give the Mason jar or wine glass you decorate at Wauwatosa's Grey House Creative Market tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. to your bellowed. But that's the gist of the event. Nobody's stopping you from bringing your beloved to Grey House in order for both of you to create something special for each other either. If you intend to surprise the object of affection with a piece of painted glassware though, that's not apt to work out. Of course, you can make something nifty for yourself, too.

Wednesday February 12

Lunchtime Talk by Kirk Nickel, Marc and Lillian Rojtman

Art lovers with 20 minutes or more to spare during the noon hour are invited to a freed discussion of the work of Ray Johnson. A collage and correspondence artist New York City contemporary of Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg. Johnson sent the location of this talk, Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art, a series of two dozen playfully witty pieces of mail art in the 1990'through the U.S. postal system. Those works and others are on display at the Haggerty and at least some of those will be discussed by Nickel and the Rojtmans from 12:05-12:25 p.m., though the discussion, presented by Marquette's GROW employee development program, will go on for those who can spare the time.