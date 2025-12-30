Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Jan. 1-Jan. 7, 2026

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival at Veterans Park Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival at Veterans Park

Thursday January 1

Skating at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park

Free ice skating is available at the N. Water St. park now through February. Learn of Slice of Ice's hours of operation and, for those without blades, when skates may be rented by viewing tinyurl.com/2m57u2w7.

39th Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival at Veterans Park

The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, and Gift of Wings kite stores present this six-hour fest of precipitation sculpture and wind-borne flyers starting at 11 a.m. Also free will be hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks while they last, but other warm food will be sold. Find out more about it at tinyurl.com/2869d83s. It takes place about an hour before the Plunge ...

Polar Bear Plunge at Bradford Beach

The famed, free mass dive into frigid Lake Michigan technically begins at noon, but some participants may want to get there especially early to steady their nerves before taking the dip? Tips for avoiding disastrous Polar Bear Plunge incidents and opportunities to purchase branded apparel may be found by heading to tinyurl.com/4fwj8jef.

Friday January 2

Free Community Day for Violins of Hope: Strings of Jewish Resistance and Resilience at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Today is an admission-free day at the museum to encourage people to take in this internationally renowned exhibition of restored stringed instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Nazi Holocaust. Take in the violins' display 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today and learn more about it by way of tinyurl.com/mvfj6hcz.

Cream City Thrift Streetwear and Vintage Clothing Pop-Up at Lake Effect Coffee Co.

Multiple vendors will be present for patrons to casual pieces add to their wardrobes at the three-hour sale beginning at 5 p.m. Considering the West Allis venue, the open coffee bar should be no surprise, but there a DJ will be present to add music to the occasion, too. More might be learned at tinyurl.com/4497ped2.

Glitterbomb Improv Comedy at Interchange Theater Cooperative

This show's emphasis is on shortform improv games at a rapid clip, tonight featuring two duos with the intriguing names of Oui Ett and Extra Trout. The two hours of chuckles and audience participation commence at 7:30 p.m., more about and tickets for which are accessible from tinyurl.com/4pe3bumu.

Saturday January 3

Free Family Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Apart from fees for parking and other attractions, consider yourself a guest of FOX6 and Tri City National Bank today from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Zoo staffers seem especially enthused for patrons to visit Happy the hippo and black rhinos Kianga and Zuri. Learn more via tinyurl.com/2cjpx6at.

Floral Fundamentals Mini Workshop at 414loral

The first 10 flower lovers nabbing tickets to this quarter-hour tutorial will get quick lessons on color theory and palette play, a free stem from 414loral's BYOBouq bar, early entrance to that bar for the day and a mystery gift, Tickets and more about this 9:45 a.m. class and its sequels later this month may be fund at 414loral.com.

N/A Day at The Cooperage

Here's a free event for those who want to imbibe only booze-free beverages this month and maybe ever after. Near-beers, mocktails, kombuchas, energy drinks, craft sodas, non-alcoholic spirits and others drinks can be sampled on an apparently unlimited basis. More about 12-4 p.m. this Dry January festival maybe found at tinyurl.com/2uh423x2.

Sunday January 4

Bodies Race Company's Time Travel Half-Marathon and 5k/10k Races - Milwaukee at Estabrook Park

Some Buzz readers like to run, even in January, yes? And pay to do so? Knock yourselves out at this 9 a.m.-noon event, with 7:30 a.m. packet pickup. Swag including T-shirts and medals, photos and finish line snacks, among other features, come with the price. Pay it ad find further information here: tinyurl.com/mr356zpm.

Tuesday January 6

Cribbage with Karley: Double Tournament at Leff's Lucky Town

The Buzz has never played the game but likes the look of the boards. The Wauwatosa bar and grill's three-hour double tourney starting at 6 p.m. offers cash prizes, raffles prizes, season-ending grand prize, half-priced appetizers and other specials. Thos wanting to learn more and register may do so by heading to tinyurl.com/bdspy4mm.

Wednesday January 7

David McGlynn at Boswell Books

The Larwence University teacher will discuss his first novel, Everything We Could Do, at the store for another of its free author talks. McGlynn's story is centered around a small-town Wisconsin coupe's quadruplet pregnancy and the trials surrounding it. More information and registration for the 6: 30 p.m. event may be obtained from tinyurl.com/4rbc7kfn.

Trivia Night at Lakefront Brewery

The 2024 winner of Shepherd Express’ Best Trivia Night in Milwaukee is at it again from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with Lakefront prizes for first through third place among the 10-20 or so teams expected to participate. The season goes until Wednesday May 27. Register for tonight's challenge, which is free to attend, at tinyurl.com/yjahbur7.