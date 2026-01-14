Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Jan. 15-21, 2026

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee County Zoo Samson Stomp & Romp - Milwaukee County Zoo Sampson Stomp and Romp at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Thursday January 15

Mr. Will’s Music Together Children's Music Class at Tosa Physical Therapy and Wellness

Local folk musician Will Branch conducts this hour class at the Wauwatosa facility for newborns to 8-year-olds and their caretaking adults. The goal is to develop kids' innate musicality via singing, rhythmic rhyming, playing instruments and movement. Find out more about the weekly 11 a.m. session at tinyurl.com/ytdrun2v.

Euchre Tournament at Leff's Lucky Town

Tonight's three hours of cards-playing at the socially active Wauwatosa bar and grill offers cash and raffle prizes and numerous drink and food specials. Further details about the 6 p.m. competition and the link to registering a team may be found by getting to tinyurl.com/4armwt4y.

Expert Series: Philanthropy and the Arts Ecosystem at Milwaukee Art Museum

Three local experts in such matters discuss how philanthropy figure into the arts' support, and what it all means to artists, arts-supporting organizations, and the communities in which they all reside. More about this informative hour starting at 6 :16 p.m. and the speakers talking may be read via mam.org/events/event/expert-series-philanthropy-and-the-arts-ecosystem.

Celtic Throne II—Psalter of Ireland at Marcus Performing Arts Center

This show with a title that could be mistaken for a video game is actually an elaborate multimedia spectacle recalling Ireland's origins and king/sage Ollav Fola's part in it. If you're guessing that it contains a lot of dancing, you're a pretty good guesser. Tickets and further details about the 7 p.m. performance may be obtained from tinyurl.com/4328fmt4.

Girls Rock MKE Get Loud Dance Party at Cactus Club

This all-ages fundraiser runs an early 7-10 p.m. for the benefit of younger attendees who would like to move to the tunes spun by Ladies of Leisure bandleader Lauryl Sulfate DJing. Help local girls rock by getting tickets from tinyurl.com/4m76a6c8.

Friday January 16

Gallery Night MKE

The quarterly, coordinated showcase of many of the city's art venues makes its first appearance for 2026 tonight and tomorrow evening. Most everything anyone wanting to take in this winter's free Gallery Night at over 30 participating venues maybe found at gallerynightmke.com/.

Indigenous Night Market at Walker's Point Center for the Arts

Adjacent to Gallery Night, but with very little online about it, the Buzz still thought it worthwhile to mention this 5-9 p.m. sale featuring, likely among other things, pieces by five apparently local Native American artists. Find out at least a bit more about at tinyurl.com/yc4nft2f.

WMSE Friday Night Freak Show: Basquiat

The 1996 black & white biopic about the hip-hop-informed neo-expressionist painter receives a 7:30 p.m. screening at the Oriental Theatre, preceded by an hour of music selected by DJ Ascot of 'MSE's Friday 6- 9 a.m. show, “Jing Jong Triple Play.” Nab advance tickets by going to tinyurl.com/yt9wkvk6.

Manty Ellis 93rd Birthday Celebration at Sam's Place Jazz Cafe

The eatery operated by a drummer/pastor hosts an entire weekend honoring the Milwaukee jazz guitarist tonight from 7-9 p.m. Tomorrow during the same hours there will be numerous musical guests feting Ellis. On Sunday, January 18 at 11 a.m., there's an hour of discussion about the next generation of jazz musicians, followed by a two-hour jam session, There's no link to share, but Sam's Place may be reached at 414-837-5127.

Saturday January 17

Bluegrass Brunch featuring Luke Cerny and Ryan Ogburn at Bay View Crafty Cow

The singers accompany themselves on guitars and mandolin for old and new songs and their own compositions while customers nosh at the S. Kinnickinnic Ave. restaurant on fare such as pancake-battered bacon and strawberry churro French toast. Admission is free for the music going from 12-3 p.m.., but more details may be found by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/2bctpfz2.

Mob Craft NA Fest

The Milwaukee booze-free beer specialists are putting on a free Prohibition-themed Dry January party starting at noon and ending at 9 :30 p.m. at its S. Fifth St. digs. Expect three bands' music, swing dance lessons, a pop-up speakeasy, and a free NA sampling session featuring products from a bevy of beverage producers? Want to know more? Get it here: tinyurl.com/4suwf6s4.

Milwaukee Opera Theatre Developmental Reading of Maybe We'll Fly at the Florentine Opera Center

The new musical production based on the life of Wisconsin outsider sculptor Mary Nohl will receive a two-hour run through at 4:30 p.m. Today and Sunday January 18 at 1:30 p.m. Further details and tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/ynx9tnx3.

Breaking and Entering Milwaukee Music Industry Night at The Wicked Hop

Singers, musicians, rappers and, presumably, anyone else involved in the city's music business are welcome to hobnob, network and whatnot to tunes supplied by DJ Topher from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at the N. Broadway nightspot. Merely showing up and showing out looks to be the protocol, but here's the venue's website: thewickedhop.com

Sunday January 18

Samson Stomp & Romp Presented by Milwaukee County Zoo

The 46th annual run, named for the late silverback gorilla resident in the local animal preserve, starts with registrations at 8 a.m. this morning and comes in a variety of options, including a 5K competitive adult run and kids' mile trek. Find prices and other pertinent information at tinyurl.com/23ypuphy.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Great Hall Sund Waves Winter Concert Series with Restring Family Fun

Admission today includes the latest installment of the venue's winter concert series, this time featuring the singing trio of ukelele players previously known as We 3 Ukes. Their 60-minute show incorporating scarves, puppets and juggling starts at 3:30 p.m. More about this and the series' remaining dates may be obtained by going to tinyurl.com/t6653z93.

Bay View Café Corazón Virgin Margarita & Mocktail-Making Masterclass

It seems rare that a Buzz goes by lately without a blurb about this Bay View Mexican eatery. But the place keeps hosting fun and practical programming, like this 9 p.m. class that will set amateur mixologists back about the price of a couple or so fancy NA drinks during a night out. If the 20-student limit hasn't already been met, tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/mryetzrj.

Monday January 19

MLK Day of Community at 414loral

The floral shop memorializes Dr. King with a vintage typewriter poetry workshop with Johnny Types Ink & Platen Place and complimentary flowers from the venue's bouquet bar. More about the 10 a.m.-1 p.m. event may be had by way of 414loral.com.

Elite Skating Academy JanBoree Synchronized Figure Ice Skating at Eble Ice Aera

Buzz readers with sufficient coordination and blades to wear on their feet are welcome to the Brookfield skating space to have a go at gliding on ice in the manner of certain Olympics competitors for an hour starting 12 p.m. Today. It looks to be a free event, but there's more about it at tinyurl.com/2z23v6cz.

Tuesday January 20

Homegrown: The Staff Show at David Barnett Gallery

How novel it is for an art gallery to highlight the creativity of those operating it the Buzz knows not., But this show of the Barnett Gallery's staff opens today from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and will be displayed Tuesdays-Saturdays until Tuesday April 14. Opening day attendees get a complimentary glass of wine. More about this and other events at this space may be read at tinyurl.com/46wde9uw.

Hula Hooping and Poi Workshop at Mitchell Street Arts

Marilyn Besasie leads this 90-minute 6 p.m. class in a couple of kinds of object manipulation that work as dancing and, hence, exercise, good for strength, flexibility, and coordination (and, maybe, be popular at raves?). Free hoops and poi sticks will be provide4d for students, who should provide their money for the session by heading to mitchellstreet.org.

Wednesday January 21

The Old Fashioned Playbook: History, Technique & Tasting at Ray's Wine & Spirits; Growler Gallery

This 90-minute class teaches attendees possibly more than they ever thought they could learn about the titular cocktail's history, recipes and plenty else. Ticket price includes four drinks at the Wauwatosa retailer's event room. Obtain tickets for the class and learn more about it by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/3ut68x2k.