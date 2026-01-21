Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Jan. 22-Jan. 28, 2026

× Expand Photo via The Landing at Hoyt Park - Facebook Cribbage and euchre at The Landing Cribbage and euchre at The Landing at Hoyt Park

Thursday January 22

Joseph Michael at Crafty Cow Oconomowoc

The singing guitarist provides music spanning pop and jazz from the 1920s to the 2020s, into which he interjects some of his own pieces, for diners 7-8:30 p.m. More about Michal may be found at tinyurl.com/4spp89fz and the 'Cow via craftycowwi.com.

Friday January 23

Wauwatosa Curling Club Free Adaptive Open Bonspiel

The curling competition for disabled players is today at 4-5 p.m. Finals start tomorrow at 5 p.m. There are free meals both days, and though adaptive curlers play for free, folks accompanying them and other observers are asked to pay something to help with costs. More information is available by directing one's cursor to tinyurl.com/yrke8tck.

Hootenanny! at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Why not combine square dancing and owl observation on one night? Those are tonight's two activities, with music provided for the former by the Tinker Boys. Attendees not inclined to cut a rug can make crafts, too. Tickets may be purchased for this 6-8 p.m. night of feathery fun may be obtained through tinyurl.com/39ewe44c

Tosa Physical Therapy and Wellness Gallery Night with Erica Lambrecht

If the venue sems a bit unusual, looking at pretty paintings can be therapeutic in its own way, yes? Wauwatosa's Lambrecht is the facility's artist for the month and will have originals and prints available at this free reception going 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn more about the event from tinyurl.com/nh7wfs84.

Saturday January 24

Dinosaur Dimensions at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

This hour of family-friendly entertainment and education includes miniaturized and full-sized animatronic dinos, puppets, science experiments and special effects. Post-show meets-and-greets with some of those critters after the 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows are included in the price of tickets, which may be purchased upon going to tinyurl.com/5cx4ukdp.

William Lemke Discusses Aging Gratefully: at Gallery 218

The author discusses his book of photographic portraiture capturing Grateful Dead aficionados throughout the years at a 4-7 p.m. reception. Fittingly, Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream and Curious Elixirs mocktails will be served at this free event, more about which might found by way of gallery218.com.

Violins of Hope-Wisconsin's A Train Near Magdeburg Screening at Alverno College's Pitman Theater

The concluding event of the months' long project commemorating instruments played by Holocaust victims and survivors up is a screening of this documentary about U.S. troops liberating a train with over 2,500 concentration camp passengers. Director Mike Edwards will be interviewed after this showing, which includes a Milwaukee Youth Orchestra performance. More information and tickets may be obtained through tinyurl.com/yh4vv92d.

Sunday January 25

Tu Bishvat Shuk Celebration at Chabad of the East Side

It's news to the Buzz, but Judaism apparently commemorates New Year's Day for trees. This 2 p.m. 90-minute get together celebrates it with food, music, dancing, crafts, and more. Tickets? Get them here: tinyurl.com/yn9xyktp.

Monday January 26

Garden Train Show: Modern Wonders in the Dome at Mitchell Park Domes

The Domes' G-scale model train show opening today involves hundreds of feet of tracks coursing through various varieties of flora and horticultural recreations of seven wonders of the modern world. See it as part of the attraction's regular operating hours at regular prices now until Sunday March 22. Learn more about it from tinyurl.com/2jsc7r3t.

Tuesday January 27

Winter Olive Oil & Balsamic Tasting with Wine Pairings at: Waterford Wine & Spirits

Blood orange brownies, bruschetta and Romanesco sauce figure into the small bite fare featured with the wine-and-seasonal oil pairings being offered during these 90-minutes of deliciousness commencing at 6 p.m. Save a spot at tinyurl.com/3fs9d37b.

Intro to Cribbage and Euchre at the Landing at Hoyt Park Beer Garden

Learn to play a couple of games and get the knack of them at this three-hour cards party starting 6:30 p.m. at this Wauwatosa public space. It doesn't cost much for a team to register and play and, the former of which can be accomplished at tinyurl.com/2vvpkfmu.

Wednesday January 28

“Making Zines, Making Change: A Conversation about Collaborating, Publishing, Selling, and Archiving DIY Art” at Haggerty Museum of Art

Inspired by a couple of events going on earlier in the Buzz week at Marquette University's, this two-hour presentation features teaching scholar Jason Luther conversing with a few Milwaukee and Chicago activists, artists, authors and publishers. Learn more about the 7 p.m. event, and reserve a spot for it from tinyurl.com/mefmka3h.