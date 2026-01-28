Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2026

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Downtown - milwaukeedowntown.com Broadway Skates at Red Arrow Park Performers take a bow at "Broadway Skates" at Red Arrow Park

Thursday January 29

“Doc & Talk: Beyond Our Senses: Bank Swallows in Milwaukee “at Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park Branch

It's “doc’ as in “documentary,” as filmmaker David Andrew Busse will be around to field questions about his short movie exploring the migration of the titular local birds. Tickets to the hour-long 6 p.m. presentation include popcorn. Nab those tickets and find out more about the doc' at tinyurl.com/2us39kjd

Reception for “Stay Awhile: An Art Exhibit with Susan Brandsema” at Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts' Ploch Gallery

The Brookfield facility hosts this free event for the nature artist and her photorealistic work, displayed at Ploch until Sunday Mach 29, from 6:8:30 p.m. RSVP, see samples of Brandesma's work, and educate yourself about her from tinyurl.com/4r249ja7.

Crafting Zero-Proof 101 at Heat Haven Sauna Park

This class on mocktail appreciation and creation at the Wauwatosa sauna locale includes a demonstration, a tutorial, four drink samples and a $10 discount on a Heat Haven saunas session. Learn more about the 90-minute 6:30 p.m. event from tinyurl.com/mrmmfn82.

Friday January 30

Broadway Skates at Red Arrow Park Slice of Ice

The Marcus Performing Arts Center presents this free ice-borne show of songs from Kimberly Akimbo and other Tony-winning musicals by Ice Theater MKE. Consider the 5-8 p.m. function a festival, as there will also be kids' face-painting, and free skate rentals and other giveaways for everyone. More about it all may be gleaned via tinyurl.com/4yfjfsb3.

Addendum Gallery Opening

Consider this gallery an adjunct to the already extant art space of No Instructions Gallery. It is, after all, right next door. Works by five area artists in Addendum plus a display of zines inaugurates the new space, on E. Rusk Ave., tonight 5-9 p.m. More info might be found by gong to addendum.gallery/.

Kyle Seis' “Catching a Tumbling Shadow” Reception at Real Tinsel

The Milwaukee artist whose work has been shown in his hometown, Chicago, Denver and Moscow premieres his current exhibition of works rooted in spontaneous perceptions of the natural world and the dualities encompassed therein at the Mitchell Street gallery with a meet-and-greet at 6-8 p.m. See some art and learn more at realtinsel.com.

Public Reading of Hellenika: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Whatever resemblance some might find between this play's retelling of ancient Greece's democracy and the current state of the constitutional republic that is the United States may not be coincidental. The politically-relevant show takes place tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m., with tickets available from tinyurl.com/mu24vj8n.

Saturday January 31

14thth Annual Winter Carnival at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Brown Deer’s open-air art space welcomes winter with a day of outdoor artmaking, studio activities, tree walks, scavenger hunts and any other winter activities the weather permits—ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing. The event, which runs from 10 am-4 pm, is free. Pedro’s South American Food Truck will be on site.

Journey Forward: Cancer Survivorship Wellness Day at Ascension SE Wisconsin Fifth Floor Conference Rooms

The Wauwatosa hospital hosts this five-hour function for survivors of one of the scariest diseases. Amid a keynote address, panels discussion and other goings on, the Meals That Heal demonstration looks especially enticing. The 10 a.m. event is free to attend, but registration is required. Meet that requirement by way of tinyurl.com/5n8jkpc2,

re:Craft and Relic 2026 Winter Market at MKE County Sports Complex

Today and tomorrow, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the Franklin facility is where to find over 160 artists, makers, vintage curators, pop-up boutiques and others with things for purchase. That's not to slight the food and drink vendors, musical entertainers, and more. Find a list of sellers, ticketing options and, again, more by getting to tinyurl.com/34h2d7e4.

Ice Bear Fest at Third Space Brewing

Though unapparent from its name, this is a dance party with the dual themes of ‘80s pop music and colorful skiing apparel. There will be a costume competition for the latter, and the former comes courtesy of both a DJ and a band. A third theme would be beer; but there will also be hot donuts and Vietnamese food. Find more about this free 12-7 p.m. fete at tinyurl.com/3bmx8n3p

Snüzfest Pajama Party Benefit for Pathfinders and Repairers of the Breach at S. Bruce St. Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Contribute to non-profits helping homeless folks as you skank and bust other dance moves in your sleepwear to local ska rockers/event organizers Something To Do, Chicago punker Guardrail, and three other acts starting a 6 p.m. (doors open an hour earlier) and ending at 11 p.,m. More information on the bands and charities and advance tickets may be had through tinyurl.com/4z2t9udh.

Sunday February 1

MKE With Kids Camp Fair at University School of Milwaukee Gymnasium

Dozens of day camps, sleepaway camps, and other programs from across Wisconsin, the Midwest and Canada will be vying for youngsters' summer attendance and their adults' financial patronage at this free 10 a.m.-noon expo. Preregistration appears to be necessary but also enrolls the registrant (or registrant's kid?) to a free week of camp. Register on tinyurl.com/4uvn8k2a.

Monday February 2

Joyful Little Trees: Paint & Sip at Daniel M. Sorel Community Hall in the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

There's no shortage of painting-and-winebibbing events in and around town, but the novelty of this one's setting makes this one unique. So might the modified Bob Ross reference in its title. Community center members receive a discount, but everyone 21 and older is welcome to the two hours of fun starting at 7 p.m. Register for it at tinyurl.com/5fs6rt2k

Tuesday February 3

Valentine's Chocolate Tasting with Fazio's at Waterford Wine and Spirits

This sampling of sweets from the Elm Grove chocolatier with wines from the Delafield liquor retailer may maker for a great early St. V.'s Day date. It could also work as a solo venture to try out treats to gift one's significant other come the holiday proper. No matter how you want to view this 90-minute, 6 p.m. seminar, tickets for it may be had from tinyurl.com/cx6ne8ea.

Valentine's Wreath Making Workshop at Grey House Studio

This is the first the Buzz has known of wreaths for the holiday, but for those already familiar with the concept and anyone thinking, “Why not?” Here's a guided workshop from 6-8 p.m. with all materials included for two hours of creativity and socializing. Reserve a ticket by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/5n7p3dpy.

Lake Michigan Shipwrecks at Cudahy Family Library

Local historian James Heinz is set to talk and answer questions about some of the drowned crafts lying at the bottom of the Great Laker bordering Milwaukee to the east. The free 90-minute presentation commences at 6:30 p.m., and more about it may be gleaned at tinyurl.com/4d7x8nvf.

Wednesday February 4

All About Owls at Retzer Nature Center

The first of the Waukesha preserve's hour-long Outdoor Classroom for Kids classes (running biweekly through Wednesday April 15) for students ages four-12 focuses on the proverbially wise birds who make the Retzer their home. Learn more and register no later than noon the day prior through tinyurl.com/5n856rn7.