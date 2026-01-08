Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Jan. 8-14, 2026

× Expand Promotional Image via Interchange Theater Confessions of a Stand-up Comic (Trimmed Promo) - Interchange Theater Confessions of a Stand-up Comic

Thursday January 8

Art & Craft Cafe Open Studio at Grey House Studio

The Wauwatosa space for crafty and creatives folks wants to make known that noon-8 p.m. (on Thursdays, Fridays, Tuesday and Wednesday), patrons can order from Grey House's Art & Craft Cafe for a project to complete; snacks and beverages are available as well. Further details are available by going to tinyurl.com/524za5yr.

Play Mahjong at Sugar Maple

Adults are invited to a go at learning or mastering the tile-based Chinese game in its Hong Kong/Taiwanese variation for free at the E. Lincoln Ave. tavern. It starts at 7 p.m., and more about the night can be fund at tinyurl.com/3dex4kke.

Friday January 9

Nocturnal Neighbors: An Owl Outing with the Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park

Here is a family-friendly, flashlight-optional outing along paved trails seeking proverbially wise birds. Conservation efforts will be discussed, and their scat will be dissected to piece together owls' prey. Find out more about the two-hour event starting at 5 p.m., and reserve a place up for it by heading to tinyurl.com/bde5fzn8.

“Nocturne” Exhibition Opening Reception at No Instructions Gallery

The E. Rusk Ave. art emporium's latest show features painters from Milwaukee (Wil Kanel), Sun Prairie (Rebecca Kautz) and Chicago (Ezekiel Cambrey) exploring themes related to evening via symbolism, imagination, memory and life experience. The 5-8 p.m. reception is free, and more about it and the artists involved can be read here: noinstructs.com.

Milwaukee Film in Memoriam Series Commences with Twin Peaks: The Return at Oriental Theatre

The 18 episodes of the 2017 final season of David Lynch's murder mystery series that began in 1990 start a run through multiple nights starting tonight at 7 p.m. Passes are available for both the “Twin Peaks” series and the full In Memoriam series playing through Tuesday February 24. More information and tickets can be had from tinyurl.com/59dk3u84.

Confessions of a Stand-Up Comic at Interchange Theater

The show's title is a slight misnomer. The bevy of local comedians on hand for this 8 p.m. show won't be coming clean about their own lives; but they will be concocting improvised bits from anonymously submitted audience recollections. Reserve tickets for what will possibly an R-rated couple of hours at tinyurl.com/54sbjr2b.

Aati Kya Milwaukee at Club Timbuktu

The 15th installment of Northern California outfit Inni Entertainment's local iteration of their DJ show featuring Punjabi, South Indian, and Bollywood soundtrack music kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. Obtain tickets and more information about it at tinyurl.com/33vm7n4f.

Saturday January 10

58th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exhibition Center

Over 100 exhibitors will be on hand today from 10:10 a.m-4 p.m. and Sunday January 11 from 11:10 a.m.-3 p.m. displaying most anything a couple my need for nifty nuptials and follow-ups such as honeymoons. Those already wed and singles may also be interested in the event's four choregraphed fashion shows. Read more about it by heading to tinyurl.com/34d22kde.

Bite Me Vegan Midwest Road Trip Pop-Up at X-Ray Arcade

The Cudahy venue, probably best known for its music programming, hosts this duo of animal-free chefs from Seattle and Chicago whipping up both nostalgic and trendy fare from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Showing up without reservation could be a gamble, so interested potential diners should avail themselves to tinyurl.com/55nyahfk.

Edessa School of Fashion's Haute List – Crescendo at Bradley Symphony Center

Milwaukee's center for sartorial design education presents its annual public event combining runway walks with the sociopolitical agenda of Haute's co-presenters, the Wisconsin chapter of the ACLU. Attendees are required to dress in black, Tickets and more about the 8:30 p.m. fete may be gleaned via edessa.fashion/haute-list-crescendo-2026.

Sunday January 11

Gross Out Day at Discover World

Kids enjoying things icky, sticky, wiggly, creepy and crawly—and their adults at least tolerant of same—are welcome to this time of hands-on activities and demonstration, including tastes of insect jerky the Buz is game to try. Discovery World members get in free for the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. queasiness; all others may reserve a spot from tinyurl.com/5y7h36h6.

Monday January 12

Quizmaster Trivia at Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling

A mere dollar allows an adult with an excess of arguably inconsequential knowledge to show it off in six rounds of questions, including one with picture clues and a lightning round requiring ten answers in two minutes. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams, and the best-named team. Learn more about the 7-9 p.m. challenge at tinyurl.com/2teunrfm.

Tuesday January 13

Karaoke at Bremen Cafe

Buzz readers who stay up later than the Buzz does some nights can sing to tracks to an audience of others primed to do the same at this E. Clarke St, watering hole starting at 9 p.m. More about the weekly time of song and drink may be seen by going to tinyurl.com/ys9ru83b.

Wednesday January 14

Beginner Belt Making Workshop at the Local Makery

This a bit pricy by Buzz standards, but it's also practical. Make something you'll wear! Participants at the Wauwatosa facility will receive all they need to cut, punch, and assemble a leather belt to their own measurements, a fine intro to leatherworking. Reserve a spot in this hour-long 6 p.m. or later, similar classes from thelocalmakery.com/products/beginner-belt-making-workshop.