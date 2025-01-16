Brew City Buzz: Events Happening January 16-22, 2025

× Expand Photo Via Ex Fabula - Facebook Ex Fabula at Anodyne Coffee Roasters

Thursday January 16

Milwaukee History Trivia

The Milwaukee County Historical Society and Indeed Brewing Co. present Milwaukee Trivia Night. There will be questions at Indeed Brewing (530 S. Second St.) about local history, pop culture, news and other topics. The doors of Indeed's taproom open at 6 p.m. with the competition commencing at 7. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place teams (bring friends to form one or join a team on the spot). There’s no charge to participate.

Friday January 17

DeMar Walker Opening Celebration

Multimedia artist Daemar Walker will present the opening of “JUNIOR: A residency of being, becoming and belonging,” an exhibition incorporating photography, costume, film and performance to explore what Walker calls “the complexities of Black male identity” at the Art # Large Community Center as part of this year's Gallery Night MKE. The event, running from 5-9 p.m., also incorporates the debut of the second of Walker's series of short dance films, the refrain.

Saturday January 18

Pop Culture Celebration

Geek out at the Pop Culture Celebration, courtesy of Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, held at Brookfield Square during the mall’s usual hours. Adolescence-extending goods such as vintage video games, comic books, action figures, Funko Pop vinyl collectibles and more will be sold throughout the mall by over 70 vendors. For those on a budget or of limited living space, you can still enjoy the geekiest component of the celebration: a free cosplay showcase starting about 2 p.m.

The celebration continues Sunday, Jan. 19, but without the cosplay fun.

Sunday January 19

Family-Friendly DIY Workshop

Craft your own wood sign with friends or family during the business hours of the Elm Grove location of Board & Brush (13475 Watertown Plank Road). It’s suitable for ages 6 and up, with a variety of stains, paints and paints to choose for mini-projects and full-size pieces.

Milwaukee County Public Libraries Scavenger Hunt

The Great Library Treasure Hunt encourages county residents and visitors to drop in on all 27 libraries in the system. Participants will not only find spaces to enjoy and resources to explore, but opportunities to win prizes.

Anyone up for the hunt can pick up a treasure map at any of the system’s libraries for the competition that runs until Saturday May 3.

Monday January 20

The Omro Heist Screening

Milwaukee native and Tony Award-winning actor Anthony Crivello as a significant role in The Omro Heist, a new indie film about a bank robbery in a small Wisconsin town that may be more than it first appears. The movie will be screened at the Avalon Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) at 7 p.m. prior to release on DVD and streaming in this summer.

Bingo and Bites

Crossroads Collective offers two hours of free bingo, with prizes awarded every round, this and every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Fill up with dishes from the food mall’s many eateries; down the later with extended hour drink specials from Pharmacy Bar (best filled with moderation).

Tuesday January 21

Ex Fabula StorySlam: Found Family

Anodyne Coffee Roasters (224 W. Bruce St.) hosts local storytelling event organizer Ex Fabula's latest StorySlam, with its theme being “found family.” Anyone with a tale to share about any relationship akin to the bond provided by blood ties is welcome to have their name drawn from a hat to speak their piece in Anodyne's cozy confines. The personal narratives start at 7 p.m.

Prospective storytellers seeking coaching, confidence, and/or a refresher course on how to go about it all may want to avail themselves to Ex Famula's separately ticketed StoryStarter Workshop, running from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at the same location.

Wednesday January 22

Fool Me Once: The Trompe L’oeil Sculpture of Karen Dahl and James Doran

Married, but not collaborative, Canadian sculptors Karen Dahl (working with clay) and James Doran (whose medium is enamel on electroformed copper) will have 27 of the works in their trompe l’oeil on display at the Racine Art Museum through January 26, 2026. If three-dimensional optical illusion is a focal point of the couple's works, so is an intention for viewers to consider art history, artistic process and object meaning while giving their sculptures extended gazes.