Brew City Buzz: Events Happening January 23-29, 2025

× Expand Photo Courtesy Third Space Brewing Ice Bear Fest

Thursday January 23

Pop & Pour: After Hours Event at Milwaukee County Historical Society

Among this year's free Museum Days events is this after-hours peek at the immersive, interactive exhibit telling the tale of Wisconsin's pop culture history, “Homegrown: Wisconsin Pop Culture.” The event includes cash bar and food truck eats, running from 5-7 p.m. Registration is preferred, which may be done by visiting ohoff@milwaukeehistory.net or calling (414) 409-9563.

Friday January 24

Mixology 101 Workshop at Grey House Creative Market

Introduce yourself to what it takes to concoct a variety of bar beverages at this class running from 6-9 p.m. But first you'll have to register and pay for what bodes to be a fun class at greyhousecreativemarket.com.

Saturday January 25

Ice Bear Fest at Third Space Brewing

The fifth annual fete is an ‘80s-themed ski party this year, coinciding with the introduction of Third Space's Ice Bear Baltic Porter brew. Running from 12-7 p.m., the festivities include an '80s ski gear costume contest, DJ’ed music and food from Pico's Tacos and Tots on the Street. Become a V.I.P. to get discounted pours throughout the event (and get a commemorative beanie) by clicking here.

Wantable Cafe Urban Seed Exchange

One need not be a rural prepper to engage in the homesteading offered at this free event running from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at this Walker Street eatery. Apart from the ability for attendees to trade seeds and plants with others, there will author Lori Frederich signing her book Wisconsin Field to Fork: Farm Fresh Recipes from the Dairy State, hands-on learning opportunities on composting, seasonal harvest preservation and urban gardening techniques, among plenty else. EZ Tiki food truck will on the grounds to provide nourishment—and act as a seed-sharing station—as well.

31st Annual Woodland Pattern Poetry Marathon and Benefit at Saint-The Arts Kate Hotel

The independent bookshop and performance space, involved in programs such as the Milwaukee Emerging Poet Fellowship and Milwaukee Youth Poet Laure, will hold its latest iteration of yearly fundraiser today an on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Apart from an abundance of spoken verse, there will be music, film screenings and meals with vegan and gluten-free options available for lunch and dinner each day. Those unable to attend live may view the marathon online via Crowdcast. For more, visit woodlandpattern.org.

13th Annual Winter Carnival at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

The venue's outdoor carnival promises activities to amuse and enlighten art lovers and fun lovers of all ages, nature walks around the sculpture garden grounds, tree identifying, s'mores making, parades led by a giant bird puppet, and myriad art-making opportunities number among the many things that can be done from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. As weather permits, traditional wintry activities including snowshoeing, cross-county skiing, and skating will also be available. And it's all free!

Sunday January 26

Pay What You Choose for A Doll's House By Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

For only the second time in the past half-century, Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in new version by Ann Herzog, is scheduled as part of a Milwaukee Chamber Theatre season. Seeing it for whatever you choose to pay is an option this Sunday, with the discounted tickets available an hour before the 105-minute production (with no intermission) at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center.

Monday January 27

Music Bingo at On Tap Brewhouse Inn & Suites

This and every Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., the invitation from On Tap goes out for music lovers to pay a visit to On Tap for TuneMaster's live music bingo. Admission for a single dollar allows a player three cards for games involving 30-second snippets of what are promised to be familiar songs based on a weekly theme. Prizes? Yes, winners can nab a $10 bar tab per game and a whopping $25 for yelling "Bingo!" for the final round.

Red Cross Pint for Pint Blood Drive at Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

Earn a coupon for a pint of Lakefront beer served on premises and the ability to impact up to three people with a pint of your blood from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Downing that complimentary beer shortly before donating your blood would be problematic, so it's a good thing the coupon comes after the needle's removed!

The Omro Heist Screening at Avalon Atmospheric Theater and Rosebud Cinema Drafthouse

The new indie bank robbery drama set and filmed in in the titular small Winnebago County town will be shown at 6:30 p.m. this evening and at the same time Tuesday January 28. The movie's co-producer, Ken Bressers, is from Milwaukee, and the theatrical presentations of The Omro Heist follow positive film festival reception and precede DVD and streaming releases for the film this summer.