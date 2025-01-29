Brew City Buzz: Events Happening January 30-February 5, 2025

× Expand Photo by Noel Stave Speed skater

Thursday January 30

Chills And Thrills-Milwaukee Horror Fans Meet Up at X-Ray Arcade

Spooky MKE and the Cudahy concert and comedy venue present a free double-feature screening of 1999's Ravenous and the 1982 remake of The Thing. The long night of frightful fun commences at 6 p.m. and concludes an hour before witching time at 11 p.m.

Friday January 31

ISU World Cup Speed Skating

This year marks the first time in 20 years that Milwaukee has hosted the International Skating Union Long Track Speedskating World Cup competition. Its return takes place at the Pettit National Ice Center today through Sunday, Feb. 2. Round one of both men's and women's events runs 5-8:14 p.m. The A Group races will be internationally televised and include the world's top 20 athletes in their respective distance categories. Doors open an hour before start time, and at press time, general admission tickets are still available.

43+Vliet: Create-Connect-Celebrate

From 5-9 p.m. Denizen MKE, Washington Park Media Center, JazzyRae’ Jewels and Accessories,and Artists Working in Education (AWE) will bring art, culture and connection to Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood. Local artist Marco Romantini will be exhibiting works at AWE's headquarters, with opportunities for viewers to get creative, too. Check out the music spin by DJ NettaRee from 6-9 p.m. Denizen presents various live3 music acts, including a jam session; catering will be provided by Sauce MKE and Canni Cafe and Infusion Bar. This looks to be a monthly event extending to May 2025.

O Canada! Cabaret-Celine Dion

Folks interested in learning more about the internationally successful, Quebec-born power ballad queen are invited to a 90-minute mini course about her at Alliance Française de Milwaukee led by Barbara Collgnon at 7 p.m.

Saturday February 1

Dinner Detective Milwaukee

Billed as “North America's largest interactive comedy true-crime mystery theatre show,” the Dinner Detective brings its humorous semi-improv ratiocination to the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee for a four-course meal and whodunnit from 6-9 p.m. The show is based on an actual cold case, and Dinner Detective's actors are out of costume, sitting among audience members. Waitstaff gratuity is included with the ticket, and plenty of surprises are promised.

Urban Ecology Washington Park Location Grand Reopening and Winterfest Event

The grand reopening of the UEC's Washington Park facility will take place at 10 a.m. with remarks from staff, local elected officials and representatives of partnering organizations. The free winter festival follows at 11 a.m., featuring tours of UEC's renovated and expanded site, carriage rides, hikes, a campfire and warm beverages. The fun lasts until 2 p.m.

Sunday February 2

Black History Month Kick-Off Event at Crossroads Collective

The food mall commences celebration of the month and Milwaukee Film's Black Lens Program, with screenings next door at the Oriental Theatre. On hand will be limited-edition menu items and drinks inspired by Black Lens movies and music provided by Chadnorlando & Auntie. Also, starting today, a ticket from any Oriental Black Lens from screening will give its holder a dollar off a Black Lens-inspired cocktail at Crossroads' Pharmacy Bar. The celebration runs from 1-3 p.m..

Monday February 3

Post Office Activity and Story Time for Toddlers

There was likely a time not all that many years ago when learning about where mail comes from and where it goes wasn't all that mysterious to children. But to give kids and their accompanying guardians a better idea on how the postal system works, Wauwatosa's Little Village Play Cafe is hosting a time to lean all about it, featuring a mail carrier who will tell of the work involved delivering letters and packages. Also, young'uns will be afforded the opportunity to write a letter of their own to send. The two sessions run from 8:30-10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday February 4

Speed Puzzle Night

If you have a penchant for piecing together jigsaw-cut pictures on cardboard and three friends who like doing the same, Pomona Cider Co. has an event for all of you. Teams of four puzzle enthusiasts are put on the clock to put together a 500-piecer the quickest. Prizes will be awarded for the first and second place winners, and each team receives a complimentary pitcher of Sonoma's cider for their effort. You and your teammates, however, will have to decide who gets to keep the free puzzle included with the non-refundable entry fee. The two hours you all get to put your puzzle together runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday February 5

Cooking Class: Italian Fav's

Chef Staci Jones is set to bring her Authentic Italian Cooking: A Journey Through Italy’s Beloved Dishes class to Madame Kuony's Demonstration Kitchen inside Milwaukee Public Market. Pasta lovers and other foodies will learn how to prepare toasted pine nut pesto with goat cheese on a baguette, Bolognese meat sauce, pappardelle noodles and panna cotta with berries. And the cost for the one-night course might be less than ordering the same spread at an upscale Italian eatery! The culinary fun runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.