Brew City Buzz: Events Happening January 9-14, 2025

Thursday January 9

Expand Black Art Library logo

Asmaa Walton and the Black Art Library

Lynden Sculpture Garden

On display through Friday, Feb. 28 at River Hills' Lynden Sculpture Garden, “Asmaa Walton and the Black Art Library” was established by the Detroit native and cultural archivist as “a collection of books and other art history ephemera on Black visual art intended to be an educational resource to share within the Black community and beyond. The Library’s mission is to introduce or expand the community’s knowledge of Black art from the past and the present through art books.” Read an interview with her about the project and its local appearance here: shepherdexpress.com/culture/visual-art/asmaa-waltons-black-art-library-visits-milwaukee

Expand Midwinter Gaming Convention logo

Midwest Gaming Convention

Ingleside Hotel

Running now until Sunday, Jan. 12 at Pewaukee's Ingleside Hotel, the four-day fete features all manner of non-digital games: board, tabletop, role-playing and more. Gaming begins 9 a.m. and ends 6 p.m. For more info, visit: tabletop.events/conventions/midwinter-gaming-convention-20251.

Friday January 10

× Expand WMSE Friday Night Freak Show Jan. 10, 2025

WMSE Friday Freak Night

Oriental Theater

WMSE hosts its first Friday Night Freak Show for 2025 with a screening of the 1986 fantasy flick Labyrinth, starring David Bowie as the Goblin King. The evening starts at the Oriental Theater with Squid of 'MSE's Wednesday afternoon “Squid Inc.” show spinning tunes at 6:30 p.m. (how much Bowie will she play?), followed by the film at 7:30 PM.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Holiday After Party

Milwaukee Sail Loft

The Sail Loft is the place for a Holiday After Party from 5-11 p.m. featuring complimentary snacks, dancing, drink specials, and giveaways. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress.

Saturday January 11

Expand Unicorn World logo

Unicorn World

State Fair Park Exposition Center

For kids who love one-horned cryptids and the adults who love those kids, “Unicorn World” will inhabit the Exposition Center at West Allis' Wisconsin State Fair Grounds in West Allis today and Sunday January 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Unicorn-themed arts & crafts, an enchanted forest, animatronic unicorns and activities will be on hand. See more about the traveling, immersive event here: theunicornworld.com.

Expand New Berlin Winterfest 2025 poster

Winterfest

New Berlin Public Library/Activity & Recreation Center

New Berlin Recreation’s sixth annual Winterfest will be held from 9:30 a.m. 6 p.m. A variety of events, competitions and other all-ages fun will take place at the New Berlin Public Library, the city's Activity & Recreation Center, and Malone Park. At the latter will be food trucks, live music from Cold Soda Club and fireworks to end the festivities with a literal bang. As should be expected during a January in Wisconsin, all activities are weather dependent. So says the Winterfest handbill viewable here: newberlinwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23646/winterfest.

Sunday January 12

× Expand Wehr Nature Center logo

Wehr Birders Hike

Wehr Nature Center

Aficionados of avian life may want to avail themselves to the latest Wehr Birders hike at 9 a.m. starting from the Wehr Nature Center in Franklin. The nature walk will be led by volunteers and experienced birders. There's no charge for joining the hike.

Expand The Business Trip by Jessie Garcia

Tuesday January 14

Jessie Garcia

Boswell Books

After a break for the winter holidays, Boswell Book Company is back at its regular schedule of talks by authors. Among the first for 2025 is novelist Jessie Garcia, who will discuss her debut as a mystery writer, The Business Trip. If Garcia's name rings a bell, it may be from her work as a sports journalist, news director at WDJT CBS 58, her authorship of multiple non-fiction books or her documentary Leaps and Bounds: The Men Who Changed Track and Field.