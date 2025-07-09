Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 10-July 16, 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of No Instructions Take a Stance by Rachel Haussmann Schall 'Take a Stance' by Rachel Haussmann Schall

Thursday July 10

Dominic Days Festival at St. Dominic Catholic Parish

The Brookfield congregation's free four-day, family-friendly festival commences today. Not only is St. Dom's hosting a slew of bands in various styles, but meals from a handful of acclaimed eateries, too. Some of the calories from that good eating could be burned during the Dominic Days Steeplechase Run/Walk starting 8:30 a.m. on Saturday July 12. For those who prefer traveling by wheels instead of feet, there will be a car show at 10 a.m. the same day. For more information on the fest overall, head to stdominic.net/welcome/dominic-days/.

Homecoming at the House of Harley Davidson

The local motorbike dealership piggybacks off the larger celebration going from today until Sunday July 13. daily lineup of what looks to be mostly or exclusively hard rock and metal bands, food and drinks, a vendor village and yet unnamed special guests are promised. Further details about this free function may be had at houseofharleydavidson.com/event/37256/homecoming-2025.

Friday July 11

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Weekend Pig Roast at On Tap at the Brewhouse Inn & Suites

Among the events adjacent to the motorcycle manufacturer's big event this weekend is this pork feed. Apart from the Hog Roast Party (get the pun?), there will be the opportunity to win a Coleman mini-bike, indie music from local rockers Charlieboy, a complimentary bike wash station and more. More about the event running 2-9 p.m. today may be learned at ontapmilwaukee.com/event-calendar/harley-davidson-homecoming-weekend-at-on-tap

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

No Instructions Gallery Presents Leave All the Doors Open: New Works by Rachel Hausmann Schall

Recent Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design graduate Hausman Schall has her exhibition of abstract, experimental, playful work open at the Bay View art space. Her work combines drawings and prints with found material to explore themes of information overload, excess, and finding structure in visual chaos. Check it out 6-9 p.m. Learn more at noinstructs.com.

Downtown Racine's Blues, Brews and BBQ

Free city festivals don't come with much more high-concept names than this. It includes, as might be deduced, music, beer, and meat. The mini-festival that runs from 4-9 p.m. is part of the city's First Fridays summer celebration series, but delayed a week due to last week's Independence Day holiday. The full rundown of the bluesy, beery, finger-licking good time may be had at facebook.com/events/926090666282772.

Free First Friday at Racine Art Museum

Blues, beer, and barbecue aren't the only things going on in Racine today. Again delayed because of last Friday's holiday, RAM has its usual free admission for the first Friday of the month with extended hours from 10-a.m.-8 p.m. Additionally, there will be make-and-take art activities, a scavenger hunt, a presentation by ceramic artist Mallory Mazurek, and music spun by DJ EzE. Need more information? Go here: ramart.org/class/free-first-friday-at-ram-july-2025/

Gimme Gimme Disco! At Falcon Bowl

The DJ-based dance party named for one of ABBA's most libidinous songs arrives at this bowling alley for about three hours of music by the aforementioned Swedes, but also the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, et al. The Buzz wouldn't bet on the evening being rife with deep cut cult jams and rare extended mixes from one of the 1970 as most divisive musical movements. But neither would we mind being proven wrong. Either way, attendees are encouraged to dress in disco fashions for the night of dancing and spectacle running from 9-11:59 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets for this disco indulgence may be had via falconbowlmke.com/events/%23/events/137626 .

Saturday July 12

All Goods Fest

West Allis clothiers All Goods is but one of over 70 vendors offering vintage printed T-shirts, sneakers, Milwaukee Brewers apparel, collectibles, handmade items and more at this street fair-styled event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Food will be available for hungry shoppers/partyers as well. Learn more at allgoodsmke.com/pages/all-goods-fest.

Milwaukee Chinese Community Center Presents Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival at Lakeshore Park

Long story short? It's a celebration and race of boats with dragons for their heads. Each boat takes 20 paddlers to operate and there are 50 teams participating. But there will also be a plentitude of Chinese cultural activities, such as a tai chi demonstration, opera mask- and lantern making, learning to speak and write Chinese, a dragon parade, dragon dancing and Chinese square dancing (!). The official opening ceremony commences at 10:45, but for more details, head to milwaukeedragonboatfest.org.

African Cultural Festival in Brown Deer Park

Authentic food, dance, music and more from Africa are promised at this free, family-friendly event going from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Also promised are cultural education, a marketplace, a fashion show, and activities for attendees of all ages. It all occurs at the park's Picnic Areas 2 an d 3, and more about it may be learned at facebook.com/events/551669574437680/

“Bikini Bottom Bonanza:: A SpongeBob Inspired Mini Marke!” at Sugar Maple

One of the Buzz's favorite places in the city hosts a free, all-ages event celebrating the cartoon sea sponge Mr. SquarePants from noon to 5 p.m. today. There's little else said about it at facebook.com/events/1314223133765601/, but here's guessing it will be a hoot.

Bayside Beer Garden Presented by Torzala Brewing Co. at Ellsworth Park

The Buzz can't find who will be providing the music; but hey, beer served outdoors in the summer should be enough of an attraction for many. Torzala's brews will be sold from 3:30 -9 p.m. at this free event at this Bayside park. And Atwood BBQ will be proffering food to go along with it. Lean more at baysidewi.gov/event/bayside-beer-garden-23.

Sunday 13

“Gather & Grow Patio Party”at The Little Village Play Cafe

One might not gather it from the name of the event, but this all-ages fun time at the Wauwatosa kids' space includes a pop-up market. Therein clothing, jewelry, gift items, baked goods and books for young and old will be for sale. Children can enjoy sensory water play, making crafts and other activities. Both youngsters and the adults who bring them may partake of snacks and drinks. The first 75 attendees to RSVP for the free fest running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. will receive a tote bag chocked with goods from the party's sponsors and the cafe's partners. That RSVP'ing may be done at thelittlevillageplaycafe.com.

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. Ukrainian Festival in Franklin

An opportunity to celebrate the culture of the Eastern European nation that's been in the news for the past few years occurs comes to the Croation Park Beer Garden from noon to 6 p.m. Authentic Ukranian cuisine, dancing, music and souvenirs to purchase will be available. Admission and parking are both free, and the event's website is here: wisconsin-ukrainians.org/events/ukrainian-festival

Friends of Lakeshore Park Fossil Hike

Explore the park's Lannon stone lining and search for ancient, hardened coral, trilobites, brachiopods and cephalopods in this hour-long walk. It's free and open to hikers of all abilities and ages. However, since the trek takes place on a non-paved path, explorers in strollers wheelchairs, and anyone with difficulty ambulating on their own, are urged to exercise caution. Anyone up for the jaunt should meet at 4 p.m. at the park's south entrance sign, with its map coordinates being 43.029180 and -87.895858. Learn more about it and other Friends goings on at friendslsp.org/events.

Monday July 14

Urban Adventure Quest Presents Amazing Scavenger Hunt: Adventure Milwaukee

For teams of two to five people with three free hours and at least one smartphone between them, this could be fun. In a manner akin to the “Amazing Race” reality show, contestants complete challenges and solve clues while learning about Milwaukee history while wending through local landmarks and hidden Milwaukee gems. Visit urbanadventurequest.com for details. And if today doesn't work for you and your teammates, any day through December 31 is available for this journey of discovery, too.

Tuesday July 15

“Ann Frank-The Exhibition: Secret Annex Revealed” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

In a talk, Doyle Stevick describes a full-scale recreation of the Amsterdam annex where the Frank family hid from Nazi abduction that's part of an extensive immersive exhibition at Jewish history NY. The 75-minute lecture via Zoom begins at 7 p.m. Museum members receive a discount on the event, for which registration may be had at secure.qgiv.com/for/membershippayments/event/947690/embed/81256/

Wednesday July 16

“Forward” Exhibition at Lilypad Gallery

The fourth annual group show, named for the Badger State's motto, of Wisconsin-based artists opens at the N. Broadway space today and goes through Sunday August 31. Featured in this year's exhibition are: Marc Anderson, Steve Gerhartz, Robert M. Girsh, Michael Guinane, Shelby Keefe, Bruce Niemi, Antwan Ramar, John Waite, Diane Washa, Mutópe Johnson, Jolanta Kinga Rose, Michael Sutton, and Alan Eickberg. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and more may be learned at lilypadgallery.com/exhibitions.

Waukesha County Fair

The state's oldest county fair (183 years and counting) starts today and goes until Sunday July 20. Three stages of entertainment, ride, games, a kids' tent, a demolition derby, a pancake breakfast, truck & tractor pulls, and races of duck, goats, and pigs figure in among the four days of fun. Further information, and tickets may be had at waukeshacountyfair.com.

Milwaukee Night Market

From 5-10 p.m., the portion of W. Wisconsin Ave. between N Second. St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave. will be shit down to allow for this second free event of four this summer. Over 100 vendors will sell their wares amidst a schedule of live musical entertainment. Not coincidentally, the market is sponsored by Fiserv, whose global HQ is in the heart for the area designated for the market. Read more about it all at mkenightmarket.com.