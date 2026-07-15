Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 16-July 22, 2026

× Expand Photo via Gallery Night MKE - Facebook Gallery Night MKE Visitors enjoy art during Gallery Night in Milwaukee.

Thursday July 16

Betty Brinn Cildrebn's Museum Community Access Day

Free admission all day, excluding groups of 10 or more, is something the kids' facility offers the third Thursday of every month during 9 a.m.-7p.m. hours. Learn of what few other restrictions apply to this offer and make reservations here: tinyurl.com/yc3b4j9m.

Moose Tracks 10,00 Scoop Free Ice Cream Challenge at Pere Marquette Park

Hunger Task Force is partnering with Kemps to give away a maximum of 10,000 of scoops of their fudgy, peanut buttery frozen confection; the dairy company will give $1 to the food security non-profit during the 11 a.m.-3 p.m. event. Local celebs will be among the volunteers serving Moose Tracks amid the N. Plankinton Ave. green space. Learn more about the literally sweet deal at tinyurl.com/3uemj326.

Deer District BID 53 and The Brew State Baggers Present the Cream City Cornhole Series

Others may bowl, golf, or engage in tennis for summer recreation. But if you'd rather toss beanbags through a wooden board, this is probably your kind of competition. The entry fee guarantees six games, warm-ups and eligibility for prize money. On-site registration begins 5:45 p.m., with games running 5:30 10 p.m. Or, pre-register once you get to tinyurl.com/mwed3e7w.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Rock On!: Schlitz Audubon Nature Center After Dark

The rock has nothing to do with music but actual rocks, minerals, fossils and such. This evening of lakeshore hiking, yard games, environmental education, decorating kindness rocks, karaoke, a temporary tattoo giveaway and adult beverages goes 5:30-9 p.m. Nature Center members save $5 non thus full night of activities, more about which may be found upon reaching tinyurl.com/yhzpc6u5.

Friday July 17

Gallery Night MKE

The latest iteration of the quarterly two-day event encompasses over 40 venues—not all of them galleries—in several neighborhoods throughout the city. Its extensive litany of locations and variety of media showcased challenge the Buzz's brevity, so to find out more about today's and tomorrow's artsy gongs on, how about heading to gallerynightmke.com for more information?

“Sounds: Gershwin, Kandinsky, and Barnett” at David Barnett Gallery

This free Gallery Night opening features 24 woodcuts from Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky’s Klänge portfolio once owned by U.S. Composer George Gershwin and gallery owner Barnett's drawings and paintings inspired by Gershwin's music in an intersection of visual and auditory art. Read more about it here: tinyurl.com/mtkk42te.

African American Roundtable's Feed the Change MKE Gardening Workshop

Fledgling gardeners are welcome to attend this free and truly helpful-looking three-hour session about how to grow food in soil. Students in the 5 p.m. class will learn beginner-friendly growing techniques and leave with an edible container garden, grow bags, and the knowledge and resources to raise more food. Read more from tinyurl.com/ph6ca3u4.

Lake Country Players' Lombardi at Lake Country Playhouse

Packer backers and Wisconsin history buffs may be among those wanting to consider seeing this 7:30 p.m. staging of the the Broadway play based on David Maraniss' biography of the famed Green and Gold coach, adapted by Oscar recipient Eric Simonson. It plays tomorrow at the same time. Tickets and more about the PG-13 play in Hartland may be had via tinyurl.com/bdee3ch7.

Saturday July 18

Boy Scout Troop 840 Presents RC Fly-In and Swap Meet at AstroWings of Wisconsin Grafton Flying Club

Bring a lawn chair and blanket to enjoy the aerial antics of the radio-controlled miniature aircraft that will be in flight during the 8 a.m.-4 p.m. event. Those wanting to do more than watch can get in on a swap meet, raffle and meet local flyers. A donation for parking is requested but negotiable. Read more about the AstroWings club and its event at astrowings.com.

Africans in Milwaukee Inc. Present African Cultural Festival at Brown Deer Park

Music, food, crafts, food, fashions and art emanating from Africa’s rich cultural heritage can be experienced at this nine-hour celebration, free to attend, starting 11 a.m. Perhaps the children's activities will have an African spin, too? The best way to find out is to go, but more may be learned from tinyurl.com/y7k8yevr.

Taste of Ethiopia and Eritrea 2026 at Debre Tsion Kidist Ledeta Lemariam Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church

For another African cultural experience focused on the continent’s northeast. Apart from the food, the free and family-friendly fest will include education about Ethiopian and Eritrean history and culture as well as a coffee ceremony. More about the event going 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and noon- 7 p.m. tomorrow is at tinyurl.com/48r7asra.

Milwaukee Taco Fest at Bavarian Bierhaus

The Buzz loves how a German eatery is hosting an event that's about a Mexican food. In addition to all those tortillas is a pig roast, so the Fatherland gets its due, too. It's free for all ages to attend, but an adult VIP pass includes tequila tasting, a T-shirt and other amenities. Reserve one of those passes and learn more about the 11 a.m-4 p.m. taco'palooza at milwaukeetacofest.com.

Sanskiti USA Presents Incredible India Festival at Henry Maier Festival Park

The non-profit promoting East Indian culture in Milwaukee commandeers the Summerfest grounds from noon-10 p.m. for this celebration incorporating cuisine, music, a marketplace and more. Find a flier for the incredibleness and purchase tickets for it by way of sanskritiusa.org.

Roll Train Inc.'s SkateFest at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice

Black cultural roller skating is the focus of this free seven-hour fete of movement, music and community. Included in its mix are beginners' skating lessons, demonstrations by more adept rollers, multiple DJ's and vendors for food and other goods, including skate sellers. Lean more about the cleverly named group putting on the 2 p.m. party at rolltrain.com.

Bikes, Bourbon & Barbecue at Davidson Park

See some motorcycles, have some BBQ, and wash it down with some whiskey, at this 3-6 p.m. celebration of all three of those things. General admission is free. More privileged tickets allowing for samples of all the barbecue and bourbon tasting, however, come at a price. Read more about the event and pat for those higher tiers f entry by way of tinyurl.com/z782j4et.

Sunday July 19

Milwaukee Armenian Fest at St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church

Go figure that in addition to the Ethiopians, another local Oriental Orthodox congregation holds an event to celebrate their ethnic identity this weekend. This long-running festival in Greenfield is popular for its food (full menu on website), a dance troupe from Chicago, a band playing traditional Near Eastern music and much more. Parking and admission is free. Glean additional information about the all-ages affair from www.armenianfest.com.

Family Hip Hop Chess Club at Uplifting Mansion

This free all-ages event incorporates playing the classic game of strategy (newbies can learn from a chess facilitator) and making music. Electronic instruments will be available for the creation of hip-hop beats. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be available, too. Drop-ins to the 3:30-5:30 p.m. function are welcome, but registration may be made at tinyurl.com/43hh79vw.

Tuesday July 21

“Community Science Program: Bats” at Retzer Nature Center

Carrie Frantz leads a survey of winged critters using high-tech means in the Waukesha preserve. Attendees will learn how scientists capture bats and analyze their ultrasonic calls while collecting valuable field data. Volunteering opportunities will also be available at this free 8:30-9:15 p.m. event for bat friends ages 5+. Obtain the necessary registration when you hit tinyurl.com/42na6rt6.

Wednesday July 22

Downtown Kayaks, Paddleboards, Paddle Boats and, Hydro-Bikes at Discovery World Dock

Travel the waters of the Summerfest grounds' lagoon, Lakeshore State Park's inlet and Discovery World's own protected marina any time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. In fact, you could do that theoretically every day until Friday, October 16. But you'll need tickets; those may be had through forwardoutdoor.com.

Wednesdays In The Garden for Parents and Very Small Children at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Adults must pay admission, with an additional fee for more than one kid. But once there, tykes and their minders will be guided through sensory-rich activities, outdoor adventures and open-ended artmaking by two early childhood educators exploring a new theme every week. Prepay for admission and learn more about the 60-minute 10 a.m. happenings from tinyurl.com/2s4ecbpy.

Milwaukee Night Market

Not all pop-up sales occur in broad daylight on weekends. Among them is the second of this season's four monthly Night Markets to encourage Downtown foot walkers on the hunt for deals from over 100 vendors. July's theme is Bark After Dark, featuring promotions by Fromm Family Pet Food including of dogs seeking adoption. See full Market details upon reaching www.mkenightmarket.com.