Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 17-July 23, 2025

Thursday July 17

Bastille Days in Cathedral Square Park

The largest French-themed festival in North America is free to attend; and it returns for its 41st run at 11 a.m. today and continues until Sunday July 20. There’s so much in the way of music, dancing, French-speaking lessons and more on the celebration's four stages that the Buzz believes it's best to let you explore its wide variety of activities on its website, found at easttown.com/bastille-days.

Friday July 18

East Side Gallery Night

There will be art to view, of course but plenty else to do from 5-10 p.m. (hours depend on location) at five stops, not counting 13 sponsoring businesses Learn more by visiting theeastside.org/events/happenings.

Saturday July 19

Riverwest Blueberry Fest

A free block party with a theme provided by one of the Buzz's favorite fruits? Yes! Among the blueberry goodies on offer are a pancake breakfast and lemonade. There will be music during the fest's 10 a.m.-4 p.m. duration. Also, on hand will be over 45 vendors of art, design, vintage goods, home goods, hats, flowers, and beverages and food (including, as might be expected, fresh blueberries), as well as crafts and activities for attendees of all ages. An entire city block will be cordoned off for this shindig, and five neighborhood small businesses are spearheading it. Find out more and register your interest at facebook.com/events/1217445990004215.

Menomonee Falls Lavender Fest

The Falls’ Lavender Week culminates with this bonanza of over 140 vendors specializing in lavender-themed goods—from art, food, jewelry, and clothing to housewares and bath & body products. A beer garden, food trucks and kids' activities will also be available. So will the Menomonee Falls Fire Department’s Survive Alive house, an interactive fire safety exhibit for youngsters, as will live music from Chicago/Milwaukee blues/jazz/folk hybrid quartet Hones John and Milwaukee bluegrass purveyors Chicken Wire Empire. The free, doubtless pleasant-smelling fun takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today, more about which may be learned by visiting fallslavenderfest.com.

Dionne Kelm/Grandma Hearts/Menomonee Falls Lavender Fest

Becoming a grandma was surely an inspiration for Milwaukee’s Dionne Kelm. A few years back she launched a series of brightly illustrated children’s books called “Grandma Hearts.” Her latest, Trees, includes a song (“The Tree Cha Cha”) and gardening tips for kids as well as the series’ usual hints on hygiene and behavior. There is a message for adults too, regarding “Volunteering, mentoring, being kind—to wake up each morning with enthusiasm and greet each day with a grateful heart,” she says. Along with an appearance at Lavender Fest, she will read and sign at Wonderland Book Store in Shorewood on July 26.

Croatian Fest in Franklin

Beating the celebrations of various ethnic ad national identities on Milwaukee's lakefront by a good many years, this fest honoring Eastern European heritage is in its 91st go round. Come expecting Croatian music and dancing, a full cultural program about the nation, and plenteous Croatian food and drink, including rotisserie-grilled meats, bakery, beer, and cordials. Fittingly, Croatian Fest takes place at Croatian Park from 10a.m-10 p.m. Obtain more information at milwaukeecroatians.org/croatian-park/croatian-fest

Walking Through Whirling Tenure with Sculptor Roy Staab

As coordinated through Marquette University's Haggarty Museum of Art, the public is invited to join Staab and Sculpture Now director John Riepenhoff for a free walk through Staab's contribution to the Mary Nohl Fellowship exhibition for Sculpture Milwaukee's 2025 show. Following the walk-through, Kim Miller's Social Choreography troupe presents Solar Revolution alongside Staab's sculpture. Register for it all at eventbrite.com/e/a-walk-through-of-whirling-tennure-with-roy-staab-and-john-riepenhoff-registration-1439295945919?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Sunday July 20

Armenian Fest

Armenia is among the world’s longest surviving civilizations. Since the 1930s, the local Armenian community has hosted a festival featuring traditional Near Eastern dishes made from old family recipes. This year’s Armenian Fest will be held, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 20 on the grounds and in the culture hall of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave. The menu will include chicken and beef kebob; cheese and spinach burek, lamajoun (a pizza-like dish served on thin tortilla dough) and a mouthwatering array of baklava and other traditional pastries.

Traditional Armenian music by Hye Vibes and dancing by Chicago’s Siragan Dance Company will be performed live outside.

Book Swap at Dead Bird Brewing Co.

The sponsor encourages folk to bring books, especially those intended for young adults and full-on grown-ups, to trade and take from Dead Bird's own table of free tomes. Local bakery Bellymayhem will have sweet goodies for sale as well. The bookish activity, with promised surprise vendors, goes from noon to 3 p.m., as it says here: deadbirdbrewing.com/taproom.

Tuesday July 22

Historic Milwaukee's Pre-Construction Tour: Historic Menomonee Valley Factory

Here's a free walking tour of a pre-construction building in which the Geuder, Paeschke & Frey factory was once located. The company was once one of the top makers of tinware in the U.S. The walk, limited to a group of 30, will be led by the building's current owner, Kendall Breunig, who plans to speak on his plan to convert the edifice into apartments. For more information on the tour of this cream city brick building erected in 1890 on N. 15th St., go to fareharbor.com

Great Lakes Distillery Whiskey Tasting

Try five varieties of whiskey, learn about whiskey production and get a tasting notebook and Glencairn glass. The hour-long presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Sign up and buy a ticket for it at fareharbor.com.

Food For Thought Poetry Night at Freight 38

This weekly spoken word residency has been an ongoing event since 2022. Recitations begin at 8 p.m., but poets should sign up for time to read at 7 p.m. Apart from the poetry, however, there is a marketplace, henna tattooing and menu specials, including African American soul food entrees, tacos and barbecue. Learn more at: eventbrite.com/e/poetry-night-food-for-thought-at-freight-38-walkers-point-tickets-675440048367.

Wednesday July 23

National Tequila Day Eve Charity Tasting at Cafe Corazon

In conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the eatery's Brown Deer location on W. Bradly Road, Cafe Corazon is partnering with Left Bank Wine + Spirits to benefit Sauce Milwaukee, the local non-profit that delivers, by bicycle, homemade vegan meals to hungry folks. Left Bank Tequila Connoisseur Ricky Serrano will lead attendees in tastings and pour samples of five of his favorite brands of the famed agave-based liquor. Complimentary chips, guacamole, queso and Corazon's spicy salsa verde will be available, too. Interested imbibers aged 21 and older may sign up for the hour-long 8 p.m. event at eventbrite.com/e/tequila-tasting-at-cafe-corazon-tickets-1399918777749?aff=erelpanelorg

Quizmaster Live Trivia at The Landing

It’s an every-Wednesday kind of thing, with the trivia questions coming hard and heavy starting 7 p.m. at the Wauwatosa location on N. Swann Blvd. Find out by going to friendsofhoytpark.org/calendar.