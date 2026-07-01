Brew City Buzz, Events Happening July 2-July 8, 2026

× Expand Photo via Harley-Davidson Museum WWII era bike - Harley-Davidson Museum A WWII motorcycle in the Harley-Davidson Museum's permanent collection. A special exhibit of unrestored WWII motorcycles 'Survivors: WWII-ERA Collection' is currently on display now.

Thursday July 2

Fitness on the Plaza at the Fiserv Forum Plaza

Bring a sweat towel, some water, and a mat if you want to participate in this free workout for anyone of any fitness level featuring 45-minute full-body workout classes featuring cardio, bodyweight strength, core work and conditioning in partnership with Brew Fitness. The hour of exercise takes place most Thursdays at 6 p.m. through September 24. Learn more at tinyurl.com/pc5j2nra.

West Allis Independence Day Parade

The parade may be a couple days before the holiday, but that maybe all the better to accommodate the 6,000+ expected attendees. If you plan on being one of them, expect floats, marching bands, antique cars, and other multi-sensory delights. Learn more about the parade, fireworks, and other West Allis summer activities when you visit tinyurl.com/3538tpf4.

Friday July 3

“Color Play” Exhibition Opening at Kim Storage Gallery

The work of four artists using hues as their primary expressive language—Poppy Dodge, Megan Woodard Johnson, Gretchen Warsen and Kathleen Waterloo—have their work displayed at the E. Buffalo St, space today at 11 a.m. until Thursday August 6. A reception ad talks from the artists follow later this month. But see examples of and find out more about their vivid work here: tinyurl.com/44p2khnu.

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Candle Making Workshop at the Local Makery

No experience is necessary, and all materials are included in this five-hour session dedicated to making a comforting, pleasant-smelling thing to burn. Wine and N/A drinks will be available for thirsty crafters to buy for the fully guided class that commences at 4 p.m. Make a reservation at the Wauwatosa venue when you make it to tinyurl.com/426up6ut.

Oak Creek Party Like a Patriot Celebration

There's more going on this weekend in Oak Creek to celebrate the nation's 250th than some might expect: a kiddie chalk art challenge, Oak Creek Idol singing contest, temporary tattoo station, patriotic phot booth, fireworks, food trucks, and more. Check today's and tomorrow's activity-packed schedule at tinyurl.com/2fd8h9s3.

America250 Champagne Art Tour at Saint Kate

It may be worth the price of admission to quaff the red, white and blue cocktail included in this 5 p.m. half-hour tour of the arts hotel's current sculpture exhibition, led by Kate's curator-in-residence/Real Tinsel gallery proprietor Shane McAdams. As part of the tour, check out the “Drawn to Sculpture” exhibit as McAdams explores themes including U.S. creative identity and art history. Reserve a spot at tinyurl.com/57bsutbp.

Saturday July 4

$4 Admission at Milwaukee County Zoo

This is one of the famous public menagerie’s occasional deals on discounted admittance. But the zoo's celebration of the nation's quarter-millennium birthday also includes a digital scavenger hunt whereby four randomly selected participants will win a prize package. Fees for parking and special attractions still apply, and more about the offer may be found upon reaching tinyurl.com/36suvbfv.

City of Wauwatosa Fireworks at Wisconsin Lutheran College

The free pyrotechnics display gets underway at 9:15 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs in order to be comfortable watching the bursts and sparkles in the sky. To see a map of roads closures, parking options and such, point your cursor to tinyurl.com/bdedx9ju.

Sunday July 5

Brunch & Beats Vinyl Sunday at On Tap

The N. 10th St. bar-and-grill hosts the brilliantly named DJ Fuzzy Logic to spin what he considers classic slabs of wax on his turntables while patrons nosh—11 a.m.-2 p.m.—from what looks to be a solid brunch menu. Can you dance? So, show up for the tunes, but at least get a drink, hey? Read further details here: tinyurl.com/3nev3san.

Sunday Happy Hour at the Brewery

The hour in question actually lasts four hours, from 6-10 p.m., at what is Milwaukee's longest-running brewpub (established in 1987). The event's titular happiness derives from all drinks at the Brewery in this time frame will half off. Its menu also looks plenty scrumptious. Anyway, more may be gleaned by way of tinyurl.com/2zak3jy3.

Monday July 6

“Survivors: WWII -Era Collection” Motorcycle Display at Harley-Davidson Museum

This group of six cycles on loan from actor/filmmaker Jason Momoa and used in HBO Max's “On the Roam” series distinguish themselves by not being in collectors' shape. They are displayed in the same condition in which they made it through World War II. This exhibition, on view through June 2027, comes with regular museum admission. See more at tinyurl.com/y2zmtvra.

Mindful Mondays MKE Presents “Beyond the Badge & Sirens: Supporting Those Who Serve” at Greenwood Park Gallery and Framing, Inc.

Learn fire safety from Milwaukee firefighters during this night of conversations with community leaders, a speech by city firefighter Frederick A. Coleman, a curated wine-tasting and, plenty more. Discover more about the event and purchase ticket to the two-hour event starting at 5:30 p.m. Once you make it to tinyurl.com/3srp2an7.

Tuesday July 7

Midsummer's Night Market at Wehr Nature Center

This Shakespearean-named pop-up is an opportunity to browse and buy from 30 vendors offering jewelry, clothing, desserts, handmade cards and other items 5-8 p.m. to raise funds for the Wehr. Register early for it when you hit tinyurl.com/mvxsepe2.

Wednesday July 8

“Café Con Arte: The Big Idea XIII: De Colores” at Latino Arts, Inc.

The venue's managing artistic director, Jacobo Lovo, facilitates a bilingual 8:30 a.m. tour of the place and discussion of its current colorful exhibition. If that's not sufficient incentive, there will be complimentary coffee and fresh churros, too. Get better informed about it, and nab tickets via tinyurl.com/3d2bsdyk.

Reading of The Declaration of Independence at the Little Red Store

Hear Wauwatosa mayor Dennis McBride read the founding document of the United States' governance for free at Tosa’s oldest commercial building at 5 p.m. More details about this recitation and other Tosa goings on during Independence Day week are available at tinyurl.com/t8xmc362.

Junior Rivera y Su Orquesta at Discovery World Rotary Amphitheater

The Milwaukee salsa band provides music 6-9 p.m. as part of Discovery World's free Live @ the Lakefront Concert Series. Concerts featuring Hispanic tropical music this far north in the city aren't exactly abundant, so this looks like a rare opportunity. More about Riveras's show may be gleaned from tinyurl.com/48ntxfcd.

Come What May Screening and Q & A with Director Lanha Turner at Marcus Majestic Cinema

This documentary about late comedian Ralphie May bodes to be a hoot, as May was plenty funny. But it will get rather dark, too, as he suffered addiction abuse and enablers. The woman who directed the movie should know: she was also May's wife. More about the one-time 7 p.m. screening in Brookfield may be had from www.marcustheatres.com/movies/come-what-may-qa-with-lahna-turner.