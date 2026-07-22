Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 23-July 29, 2026

× Expand Photo via Boerner Botanical Gardens - Facebook Rock garden - Boerner Botanical Gardens A waterfall in the rock garden at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, Wisconsin

Thursday July 23

Historic Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward Tour

Get a closer look at the neighborhood that was the first stop for many European immigrants to the city in the 19th and early 20th centuries during this intensive 90 minutes of sightseeing. Individual tickets for the 11 a.m. tour may be purchased at tinyurl.com/bdhft397; a two-for-one deal is available by way of tinyurl.com/mr2kukv9.

Star-Spangled Tea Party at the War Memorial Center

The nation's 250th celebration continues after July 4 with this luncheon and speech by Commander Crystal L. Schaeffer about women wo have shaped the nation. Regardless the 11:30 a.m. event's feminine focus, all attendees are welcome and encouraged to bring a teacup of their own to use. Obtain tickets from tinyurl.com/49afwr73/

Lecture: “Collecting 19th-Century German Art in Milwaukee” at Milwaukee Art Museum

Inspired by MAM's current “Seeking Revelation: German Romantic Prints and Drawings” exhibition, C.G. Boerner Gallery owner/director Armin Kunz will give a 60-minute talk about collecting 19th century German art. The 6:15 p.m. talk is free for MAM members and on a pay-what-you-can-afford scale for everyone else. More about it is here: tinyurl.com/2tapt6nw.

Friday July 24

German Fest

North America's largest fest of its kind starts today at 5 p.m., ends Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. and will include bands, solo accordionists, dance troupes, racing dachshunds, lumberjack sportsman, and Teutonic food and drink galore. Want tickets? Get them when you get to germanfest.com.

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The Village Cheese Shop’s Small Bites Nights with Pinsas and Spritzes

The Tosa shop features oval Italian flatbreads and fruity, fizzy adult drinks on special 5-8 p.m. tonight, as is monthly custom at the Village Cheese Shop. Reservations are unnecessary but learn a bit more about it and other events here upon reaching tinyurl.com/439namxa.

“NOISE: A Music Photography Exhibition” on N. Weil St.

The music lineup for this 7 p.m.-midnight exhibition of pictures of Riverwest musical activity has yet to be determined. Whatever its soundtrack, the showing at 2757 N. Weil St. is fee to attend. There may different acts playing when the exhibition is open during the same hours tomorrow. Direct questions to anya551f@gmail.com.

MKE Night Talk at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace

The W. Fond du Lac Ave. shopping center is the location for this 8 p.m.-midnight in-personal show of sorts... with a break for on-stage speed dating. Topics for the gab portion of the evening will be Southern soul music and the touring Black Rodeo event. Purchase tickets for what promises to be a unique time from tinyurl.com/mry2jr45.

Saturday July 25

Bodies' Race Company's Heatwave Half-Marathon-Milwaukee

Buzz readers given to rising early during a weekend with a mind to run and pay for doing so should be interested in this race—plural actually—starting with packet pickups from 5:30-6:45 a.m., and the Heatwave proper commencing after the National Anthem is sung at 7 a.m. Registration made by midnight Thursday 23 guarantees a T-shirt. Get further details from tinyurl.com/3tjaskrm.

37th Annual St Mary of the Hill Antique and Flea Market

Some Buzz readers may know the location better as Holy Hill. Yes, there's a parish there, too, and they're raising funds with this sale, with fees for parking and admission as well. The 7 a.m.-3 p.m. bazaar also includes a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, ladies' boutique, plant sale, and a food & beer tent. Further about the Hubertus happening may be gleaned via tinyurl.com/yvnzzts2.

Fond du Lac Food Festival

Details available to the Buzz aren't heavily specific, but this free, first-ever culinary community celebration on Fond du Lac Ave. between Sherman Blvd. and Roosevelt Dr. is scheduled to occur 10 a.m.-7 p.m., featuring an assortment of food and beverage vendors to patronize. More information might be available at tinyurl.com/4u4r9keb.

South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade

Over 100 units will show off, going west from Eighth Ave. to 16th Ave. on Milwaukee Ave., then going north on Manitoba Ave. for a couple hours with an 11 a.m. kickoff. Marching bands, local politicians and business leaders, scouts, veterans, clowns and other participants are set to join the throng. More about it may be read from tinyurl.com/mv4wy6bn.

Brady Street Festival

Three stages of entertainment, various vendors, abundant food and drinks, and what's promised to be nonstop energy will characterize the 2026 iteration of this long-lived street fest, going for 11 hours beginning at 12 p.m. Learn at bit more upon reaching tinyurl.com/yck5tasm.

Wild Wisco Presents Line Dancing at Pilot Project Brewing

The Buzz has no word on what music will be provided for this rhythmic workout. What is known is that it's friendly to beginners, offers a lesson for newcomers, no partner is necessary, goes 7-10 p.m. and is free to attend. Register interest in attending once you make it to tinyurl.com/3kzsypp4.

Milwaukee Rebels Swing Dance Club's West Coast Swing Lesson & Dance

The Buzz trusts participants in this 7:30-11:30 p.m. night of education and movement will lean what differentiates swinging on the West Coast from that done anywhere else. Even if that matter remains a mystery, this bodes to be a full evening at the Bay View dance studio. Club members save $5 on admission, but anyone online can learn more about the group a event by going to milwaukeerebels.com.

Lex Martin Presents Control Room at Miramar Theatre

Five local drum & bass DJs, all with pretty cool names, go at it 9 p.m-2 a.m. at the N. Oakland Ave. space. The five hours of pummeling percussion and low-end overload is an all-ages event, for which $5 can be saved on admission when one buys a ticket from tinyurl.com/ec5cetdw.

Sunday July 26

Self, Selves, Story: Wisconsin Asian American Voices for Empowerment and ElevAsian Storytelling Workshop at Uplifting Mansion

Storytelling guides Chingcha Vang and Adam Carr will lead this free two-hour workshop for people of Asian descent to tell their own narratives of growing up in the Midwest. Those stories may be reserved to people of certain backgrounds, but it's open for anyone to listen. The entire event goes 2-4 p.m, and a spot for it may be reserved via tinyurl.com/mpr9spa8.

Cribbage Night at Indeed Brewing Company

The S. Second. tap room's weekly card game tourney starts with a sign-up at 4:30 p.m. and the competition beginning 30 minutes later. First and second place players or teams win a prize and anyone bringing their ow cribbage board gets $2 their first beer. Further details may be red at tinyurl.com/55vxx7td,

Monday July 27

Boerner Botanical Gardens Free Day

The usual charge to enter the flora-filled Hales Corners location in the Milwaukee County Parks system is waived today during today's usual 9 a.m.-8 p.m. operating hours. The Pig Tailz MKE food truck will be around 11 a.n.-3 p.m. for patrons wanting lunch as they look at Boerners' botanical beauty. Find further info at tinyurl.com/mr6kk3jv.

Wednesday July 29

Youth Hangout at Washington Park Urban Ecology Center

People aged 13-19 of any background, are welcome to hang out with African American Roundtable staff 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for a time of conversation, activities and lunch. It's free, and registration for it may be made via tinyurl.com/3yrcm4vs