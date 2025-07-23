Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 24-July 30, 2025

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee ArtBlaze at McKinley Beach ArtBlaze on the Beach at McKinley Beach

Thursday July 24

United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee's Walk for Wellness

From 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Today, youths are invited to take this walk in Mitchell Park, starting at Journey House Packers Stadium. It's non-traditional as walks go, as it includes a flag football game, an art project, and engagement from Milwaukee Public Libraries. You might be able to find out more about this event—which includes a happy meal—intended to promote young folks' wellness at uncom-milw.org/login.asp.

Ginger Whimsy-Living Statue at Milwaukee Public Market

The local woman who amuses and astounds by dressing up fancy and staying still as a mannequin (mostly) is the latest attraction in the Milwaukee Theater District' “It's Alive! Milwaukee” free performance series. The whimsical time of living statuary today goes from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn more about Whimsy and the rest of the Art District's series at visitmilwaukee.org/mke-theater-district/events/its-alive.

Art Blaze at McKinley Beach

Public art non-profit group Joy Engine presents the first of their three free, family-friendly 2025 extravaganzas of art with music, tie-dying, s'mores-making, soap-bubble blowing, yoga and more. The festivities last from 4-9:30 p.m. Should be easy to spot, as the Blaze will be centered around a humongous bioluminescent, inflatable temporary HydroBloom sculpture courtesy of UW-Milwaukee architecture students and FuzzPop Workshop. The 25-foot tall, 100-foot-wide installation is said to “blur the boundary between land and water, human and myth, reality and dream.” Learn more about Joy Engine's celebration of community, creativity and connection at joyengine.org/artblaze/%23activities.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

414 Night Freeze Market at Joy Ice Cream Social

The Wauwatosa spot for dairy treats is the location for a 5-9 p.m. pop-up sale where all its handmade and vintage goods are al on offer for $15 or less. There may be more about it at Joy's website, found here: joyicecreamsocial.com.

Franklin Beer Garden Opens with Free Beer

...while supplies last at its location at Croatian Park, a brand-new pavilion seating 300 imbibers. Apart from the complementary brew, there will be a full-service bar. Today's opening goes from 5-10 p.m. Music will be provided, as will food for sale (including Croatian-inspired morsels), a playground, bocce ball court, and more. Learn more at franklinbeergarden.com.

Friday July 25

Milwaukee Recreation Presents “Rolling with Rina!”

Rina is instructor Marina Murphy, and the rolling is to be done by children on roller skates in the latest of the summer skating events held under the auspices of Milwaukee Public Schools. Murphy promises to bring the fun of indoor skating to the outdoors, this time at the Burnham Playfield from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Skates will be available, but helmets and any other protection parents and caretakers want their kids to wear are their responsibility. For more information, head to optimisttheatre.org/mitchell-park.html.

Author Rebecca Ann Nguyen I conversation with Milwaukee Magazine's Brianna Schubert at Thirst Books

The Milwaukee bookseller specializing in romance fiction hosts a conversation between local writer Nguyen and Schubert about the former's latest work, The 23rd Hero. The free two-hour talk beginning at 6:30 p.m. and registration to attend it can be had by heading to eventbrite.com/e/rebecca-anne-nguyen-in-conversation-with-brianna-schubert-tickets-1485083788589?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Free Movie Night at Davidson Park

The Buzz can't find the title of the flick featured at this second of a summer screening series sponsored by Near West Side Partners and Girl Scouts of Wisconsin. But the price couldn't be better, and the popcorn is free, too. Food trucks will be on hand for more substantive nourishment. For more, visit: eventbrite.com/e/movie-night-at-davidson-park-july-tickets-1427774103779?aff=oddtdtcreator, starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday July 26

Brady Street Festival

Four stages of local music—with smidgens of yoga and belly dancing—provide accompaniment to community organizations' booths, food & beverage vendors, arts & crafts, all-ages entertainment and more. This year's fete is an 11-hour affair starting at noon. There's more about this annual East Side institution presented by the Brady Street Business Improvement District #11 at its own website, found here: bradystreet.org/brady-street-festival.

Thiensville KidsFest

That this free celebration of “all things KID!” includes a root beer garden for youngsters to complement the beer garden for parents already makes this a winner in the Buzz's book. But there's more going on in downtown Thiensville from noon to 5 p.m. That will include martial arts ad pickle ball demonstrations, cheerleading, fire & ambulance vehicle displays, a charity 5K run/walk, a princess sing-along/meet-and-greet, free games & entertainment, food & drink vendors, and a marketplace. The headliner? A Taylor Swift tribute act with the fairly clever name of Sailor Thrift & the Eras. Glean more details by heading to downtownthiensville.com/kidsfest.

Optimist Theatre Presents The Taming of the Shrew in Mitchell Park

The Optimists' free Shakespeare in the Park summer play series comes to the green space by the Domes with an entire afternoon's worth of entertainment. The headlining production is preceded by a puppet interpretation of Much Ado About Nothing; both productions have 1980s settings. Before all that, the company's “The PLAY's the Thing” tent proffers Bard-related games; between the two shows, the Thingsters move to the main stage to present a program on the life of Renaissance-era housewives. Directly before Taming, the Early Music Now ensemble performs music contemporaneous to Shakespeare's time. Audience seating opens at 1 p.m.; the 30-minute iteration of Taming is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. More information and the opportunity to fund Optimist Theatre's efforts by purchasing a reserved seat are available at optimisttheatre.org/mitchell-park.html

Artist Conversation with Nicholas Perry at Haggerty Museum of Art

The painter, a Milwaukee resident UWM graduate, will chat with fellow artists Lesile Vansen and Shane Walsh about the development of their artistic practices. Perry's work is displayed in the Haggerty’s “Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists 2024” exhibit until Saturday, Aug. 2. The free, hour-long talk commences at 1 p.m., and reservations for the event made here: eventbrite.com/e/artist-conversation-registration-1382806484419?aff=oddtdtcreator

Brookfield Book Festival

It's the first-ever, hoped-to-be annual event like this, wherein 11 area authors are scheduled to discuss their work; some of them will give short readings, and all should have their work available for sale. MPS teacher Geoff Carter, promoting current crime thriller In Bad Faith, seems to be promoted as the headliner. It all takes place at the Brookfield Public Library from 2-3:30 p.m., more about which may be found at ci.brookfield.wi.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2392.

“Second Muse: Inspiration’s Multiple Manifestations” at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

Hear some visual artists who also play music. See some musicians who also create visual arts. It's an exhibition of polymaths going on at the gallery, opening today with a concert by creatives featured in the exhibit from 2-6 p.m. There is promised to be jazz, Negativland-inspired plunderphonic sampling and likely other diverse stylings. The concert is free to attend. Learn more at jazzgallerycenterforarts.org/news/2025/1/13/july-2025-events-at-the-jazz-gallery.

Over Our Heads Players' “Smörgåsbord”

Yesterday's opening performance of this bonus event at Racine's 5th Street Theatre sold out quickly. But tickets to today's 6 p.m. and tomorrow's 2:30 p.m. matinee are still available as of July 23. A ticket includes an actual culinary array like that for which the show is named, wine (for adults) and a smörgåsbord-like assortment of drama comedy, music, poetry and “eye-popping visuals” in a late-night TV talk show format. An spokesperson for the group supposed that if it were a movie, it would be rated PG. Interested theatergoers should head to overourheadplayers.org/smorgasbord.html.

Sunday July 27

Kismet Jewelry Permanent Jewelry Pop-Up at The Vault

Permanent jewelry is fitted to the person wearing it and welded together on the wearer's body, thus making it a permanent adornment. The Kilbourn Ave, cocktail bar and raw foods eatery hosts Kismet's array of not-easily-removed rings, bracelets and more from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free, and even if you don't buy anything, watching the welding could be pretty entertaining. Learn more about at facebook.com/events/1452495282573021.

Tuesday July 29

Boerner Botanical Gardens Taco Tuesday

If the prospect of supping on Mexican street food in the Hales Corners park appeals to you, consider this this a dream come true. The promotion's tortilla-based fare, as well as tamales, and things to drink are for sale, are from a different vendor every week through the end of August from 4-7:30 p.m. Go to facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1221055336731259%26set=pb.100064804118165.-2207520000.

Wednesday July 30

Silent Book Club at Ray's Bar

The Wauwatosa watering hole maintains silence for patrons to read for an hour; that's followed by another 60 minutes for attendees to discuss what they're reading and the books they're looking forward to reading. In the middle of it all, a Renaissance Books gift card will be raffled. It takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Get a reminder of it and find out about more gongs on at Ray's by getting to rayswine.com/pages/events.