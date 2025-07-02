Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 3-July 9, 2025

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee - visitmilwaukee.com Franklin Independence Celebration Franklin Independence Celebration

Thursday July 3

Franklin Independence Celebration

The suburb’s celebrations of the founding of our republic seem to be starting earlier than ever. From today through Sunday July 6, there is an embarrassment of entrainment options including a parade and fireworks, but also pickleball and a golf simulator (to play) and wrestling (to watch). And carnival rides, an ice cream social and music by, among others, Pat McCurdy and Bella Cain. So much is going on that the celebration has its own information line: 414-427-7540.

Free Drop-In for Art at Racine Art Museum’s Wustum Museum

Kids and their caretakers are welcome to this free event wherein they will be led by members of the museum's education staff to create a miniature Zen garden and air-dried clay figures of “ocean-inspired” (-dwelling, too, the Buzz assumes) creatures. The event is suggested for children ages four and older and runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Find out more at ramart.org/education/free-art-experiences

West Allis Independence Day Celebration

It's worth mentioning that before the 9:30 p.m. fireworks, the cover band booked to entertain at Nathan Hale High School's West Allis Athletic Complex at 7:30 p.m. is named Failure to Launch. This amuses the Buzz, but here's hoping the pyrotechnic display goes off on without a hitch. Before the band, a variety of food trucks open for business at 6:30 p.m., and a parade takes place at 7 p.m. starting at S. 77th St. and W. Greenfield Ave. Admission is free, but parking fees will benefit Milwaukee high School Booster Clubs. Learn more at westalliswi.gov/o/cwa/page/west-allis-independence-day-activities

Friday July 4

$4 on the 4th at Milwaukee County Zoo

Parking and special attraction fees still apply, but that reduced admission to see the famed menagerie is in force all day. Keeping with the patriotic spirit of the holiday, zoo staff recommend checking out today the red pandas, black and white collobus monkeys and the Grand Cayman blue iguana.

Wauwatosa North Avenue Prade

The community event commences at N. 92nd St. and goes easy to N. 80th St, or thereabouts starting at 9 a.m. Arriving early is suggested for the best seating, Learn more about the parade and Tosa’s Independence Day happenings by going to wauwatosa.net/discover-tosa/community-events/independence-day-parade

Saturday July 5

$8 Smash Burger Pop-Up at Dead Bird Brewing Co.

The meaty kind of messy sandwiches will be sold for a reasonable price at the microbrewery from noon to 4 p.m. with no tickets or reservations required. Also available will be stadium-style hot dogs, cups of Mexican street corn, coleslaw and kettle chips. Considering the location, no one need guess what the featured adult beverage will be! More may be learned by going to deadbirdbrewing.com/taproom

Sunday July 6

Military & Veteran Family Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

What's better than getting into the zoo for $4 on a holiday? For those currently serving in the nation's armed forces, veterans and their families, it's free admission and parking today. Advance tickets are required, which may be had from the Milwaukee County Veterans Services Offices here wicvso.org/locate-your-cvso-tvso Each current service member or vet can bring a party of up to nine other people into the park without charge today.

Cathedral Square Market

Fresh produce, farm-to-table items, and artisanal arts and crafts number among the offerings available at this weekly event now until Sunday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park. Brunch fare and coffee may be had as well, for which attendees may work up an appetite and thirst after the free morning exercise class. And there's live music every weekend, too. This Sunday it's by crooner Arron Crook. A schedule for the season’s remaining talent may be found at easttown.com/cathedral-square-market/live-music

Walker Square Farmers Market Re-opens

The weekly pop-up sale of produce and other locally-produced goods on S. Ninth St. opens for the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through September 28. SNAP, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers, among others, will be accepted by participating vendors.

Monday July 7

Hot Days/Hot Nights at Haggerty Museum

Marquette University's repository of art invites the public to take a break from the season’s outdoor warmth to go indoors to view this collection of photographs evocative of summer. The collection of 40 photos encompasses a diverse range of periods, styles and moods, including the effect of socioeconomic circumstances on how folks experience summer. The exhibition, curated from the work of 19 photographers by Amanda Brown, the museum’s collection manager, may be viewed during the Haggarty's usual hours of 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission, as always, is free.

Tuesday July 8

Poetry in the Park at Juneau Park

The Prospect Ave, green space, in conjunction with Woodland Pattern bookshop, hosts Shelly Conley, Brenda Cardenas, Nico Moore and Illysium Nollie to recite their verse for others to hear for free. Bringing a lawn chair and blanket may be advisable, as would be snacks, so long as they're not so loud as to distract from the reading. The recitations begin at 6:30 p.m., and more about it all may be found out at woodlandpattern.org/events/poetry-in-the-park-july-2025

Wednesday July 9

The Traveling Beer Garden at McCarty Park

The Buzz has been remiss in not mentioning earlier this mobile summertime feature of Milwaukee County Parks. The Sprecher-sponsored vehicle makes its fifth seasonal journey, going through Sunday, Sept. 7. Apart from beer, root beer, sodas of other flavors, bottled water and other drinks can be had. Appetites may be sated by hot dogs, bratwursts, Bavarian pretzels, nachos, chips and other fare. The goodies and gemütlichkeit from the garden go from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. Check out the garden's remaining 2025 schedule here: travelingbeergardens.com/schedule