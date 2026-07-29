Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 30-Aug. 5, 2026

× Expand Photo via Jewish Food Festival Mischief Magic balloon animals - Jewish Food Festival Balloon animals at Mischief Magic's booth at the Jewish Food Festival.

Thursday July 30

Paperback Book Sale at Cudahy Family Library

The place where people can borrow books is selling them today and tomorrow to celebrate National Paperback Day. Paperbound tomes of mass market and trade types will be available as will puzzles, board games, media and collectibles. Friends of Cudahy Library will sell lunch, too. Visit today 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and tomorrow 8 a.m-5 p.m. Here's a reminder: https://tinyurl.com/2uf43r6v.

Joy Engine, Inc. Presents Art Blaze at McKinley Park

The return of this free, all-ages beachside bacchanal offers a slew of stuff to so from 4-9:30 p.m. Eat fireside s'mores, take a dance lesson. Groove and commiserate in a silent disco. Surround yourself with immersive art ... and more. Get the full skinny no this iteration of the Blaze from tinyurl.com/596fe5zs.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Marcus Performing Arts Center

This free three-hour bash inspired by a children's celebration held in many Latin American countries combines food, music and dance with an emphasis on early childhood education. Find more about the 6 p.m. function once you get to tinyurl.com/y997pv6e.

Brigata Theater Presets Theater in the Gardens ' The City of Benedict della Crosse at Kneeland-Walker House

This production of the play about a Wisconsin politician torn between power and ideals will be performed under a tent at historic Wauwatosa edifice, with all proceeds benefiting the Wauwatosa Historical Society. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Picnic meals are permitted, too. Get tickets and further details about the 7 p.m. show at tinyurl.com/ray8mx46.

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UpStart: MFA in Dance Research Concert at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts

Masters of Fine Arts Dance students and UWM alumni join other community members for an evening of experimental choreography developed by seven artists throughout the U.S. Find further details and purchase tickets for the live event or a livestream of the two-hour, 7 p.m. event by way of tinyurl.com/mt5t4uwt.

Friday July 31

“Shooting Stars” at UWM Manfred Olsen Planetarium

This is apparently the last indoor stargazing opportunity for the summer at the university's indoor facility. Attendees can learn how to witness meters, which is what shooting stars really are, and ask about them, and maybe other astronomical matters as well. The hour-long event begins at 7 p.m. and recommended for participants ages 4 and older. Reserve tickets when you get to tinyurl.com/5e7sw3rz.

Solstice XI at Water Street Dance Milwaukee's The Studio

The dance troupe promises 90 minutes of six bold, athletic, and emotionally moving pieces of contemporary choreography starting 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Nab tickets and further info about the Cedarburg event when you hit upon tinyurl.com/bdt7ynry.

Short Stack at Interchange Theater

The event's name may give the impression that the N. 10th St, comedy hub is hosting a pancake feed, Instead, Interchange will be home to a whopping six two-person improve teams doing their respective things for two hours starting 7:30 p.m. That seems like a tall order to the Buzz, but however you want to measure it, more info and tickets may be had upon reaching tinyurl.com/2s3cbzdw.

Saturday August 1

Fourth Annual Sole Strut Cardiac Awareness Walk at Bradford Beach

The organizers of this ambulatory event have primarily in mind the heart trouble apparently disproportionately experienced by Black and Brown folks. But everyone is welcome to the beach for the 8 a.m.-1 p.m. trot to benefit cardiac disease education, prevention, and community engagement. Tickets for it may be purchased from tinyurl.com/3pj8xv66.

MiSA Art Market at the Kunzelmann Esser Lofts Building

Mitchell Street Arts' free, six-hour bazaar boasts local; artists and community crafters whose work maybe perused and purchased, Reinas Cafe will sell coffee for attendees' refreshment during the event starting 10 a.m. Potential marketgoers desirous of a little information may find it once they reach tinyurl.com/yu37fdbt.

Motorcycle Demo Rides at Harley-Davidson Museum

Legally qualified riders are invited to take a complimentary scenic spin through the Menomonee Valley on a 2026 model bike of the brand whose history the hosting museum chronicles. The weather-dependent offer runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September 27. More info should be available on tinyurl.com/2k6cm5ys.

Historic Milwaukee, Inc's Beyond Brady Street Tour

This jaunt about the Lower East thoroughfare goes from its Polish and Italian immigration settlements in the late 19th to mid-20th century to its 1960's-‘70s countercultural activity and more recent renewal. This first of six scheduled two-hour tours starts at 10 a.m., for which tickets and further details may be had from tinyurl.com/2kwef2wx.

Gallery Talk: Currents 40: Widline Cadet at Milwaukee Art Museum

Shelby Sinclair, Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies at the University of Virginia will discuss the historical and visual genealogies informing Haitian-born creative Cadet's photographic artistry. The hour-long talk starting 1 p.m. is available with regular MAM admission today, reservations for which may be made at tinyurl.com/2yrae9z3.

Next Act Theatre’s Next Actors Present small, easy, simple good: The Interview Project

The young actors in the theatre's intensive summer program stage an original play that assumes there's a love that should hold the together and asks where it is. The documentarian/journalist production encompasses monologues and vignettes based on interviews with numerous Milwaukeeans. The 75-minute show starts 2 p.m, and advance tickets to it may be had by way of tinyurl.com/yc22dzkv.

Tango Night at Cork Wine & Cocktail Bar

Learn the romantic Argentine dance and watch professionals go at it ... a couple times over in this three-hour event for under $20, with attendees first drink included in the price. The lessons and shows for those 21 and older start at 5 p.m., and tickets may be obtained through tinyurl.com/ad32wjp7.

Sunday August 2

Racine Starving Artists Fair at DeKoven Center

The 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sale and exhibition will benefit the Racine Art Guild College Scholarship Fund; there will be kids art activities, entertainment, food for sale, live music and more. It's free to attend, and DeKoven offers a Lake Michigan vista. Read more about what will all go down upon hitting tinyurl.com/mr28fp4f.

Southeast Wisconsin Reptile Festival at Fountain Banquet Hall

This largest show of its type in Wisconsin will also feature captive bred amphibians to see, buy, and be educated about. The event also goes by the shorthand name of SEWERFest, so if there's any branded merchandise to be had at the Sturtevant venue, it might be worth admission price to pick up some of that. Either way, more about the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Critter cornucopia may be read on sewerfest.com.

Jewish Food Festival at Foxtown Station

This free, seven-hour, family-friendly fete today and tomorrow is about more than noshing on kosher fare. A petting zoo, kids' face-painting, live music, cultural exhibits, and interactive cultural displays complement the 12-7 p.m. event's copious comestible components. Since turnout is forecast to exceed 7,500, upgrading to $5 premium parking may be wise? Either way, learn more here: jewishfoodmequon.com.

Introduction to Charcoal Drawing at The Local Makery

All materials are included, and no experience is necessary to attend this beginner-friendly 90-minute class about how to express oneself with the versatile, expressive artistic medium. Paid reservations for this 2 p.m. session may be made once your cursor connects you to tinyurl.com/5n7unu24.

Monday August 3

Fantasy Book Club at Tabletop Bookshelf

The W. Pittsburgh Ave. role-playing game and book retailer hosts a free, hour-long discussion of Matt Dinniman's speculative novel Dungeon Crawler Carl. The 6 p.m. talk will be hosted by Meghan from the Bewitched Between Bindings online candle shop. If she will be cosplaying as she does on her on her website, that alone would be worth seeing. Sign up at the book club at tinyurl.com/8kjhrwbk.

Tuesday August 4

Hales Corners Lions Club's Lions Night Out at Hales Corner Park

The civic club is putting on a free, all-ages affair where food, vendors, live music from Sound Therapy, police and fire department equipment and personnel, and beer (other non-intoxicating beverages, too, the Buzz takes it) are among the draws. More about the 5:30-8 p.m. festival may be read via tinyurl.com/3yv2kwhh.

Culture x Design Presents Grants 101 – Fundamentals for Success at UWM School of Continuing Education

Here is a free 90-minute class for artists, entrepreneurs and whoever else wants to curate grant proposals through practical strategies and resources. Amanda Aliperta, the Founder and Principal of Momentum Nonprofit Strategies, leads the 6 p.m. course, for which reservations may be made at tinyurl.com/yptnr96r.

Quizmaster Trivia Presents Trivia in the Taproom at MobCraft Beer

Question categories vary from week-to-week in this every-Tuesday mental workout at the S. Sixth St, craft brewery. But there will always be a picture round and two wager rounds wherein teams can bet points based on their confidence. First and second place teams and the one with the best name get prizes at the 7 p.m. competition. More about it can be read at tinyurl.com/58u4tazf.

Wednesday August 5

Lake Michigan Divers at Discovery World

Those who like to look at fish but don't go fishing can let the divers in the museum's 85,000-gallon Lake Michigan Tank do the work for them as they feed Lake Sturgeon but also show off Yellow Perch, Bass and other species of swimmers. It occurs 9:30-11 a.m. every Wednesday at Discovery World, with feeding at 10 a.m. Purchase advance tickets from tinyurl.com/3zc35uwt.

Rooted 'N Natural Expo at Allah Mode

This free four-hour indoor/outdoor event featuring styling demos, food, music and possibly more at the N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive jewelry shop may be for you. The follicular festivities start at 12 p.m., and more about it may be fund when you read at tinyurl.com/musm29dx.

Social X MKE Presents The Wind Down at The Spread Sports Bar & Grill

The Deer District venue with a double entendre name is the place for this happy hour for professionals, creatives, and others wanting to hang out with the former. There's no charge for the 5-8 p.m. Get-together, but the Spread would likely appreciate it were you to at least order a drink. Save yourself a Wind Down seat when your cursor takes you to tinyurl.com/2vy3xvz9.

Live German Music at Kegel's Inn's Beer Garden

The operators of the West Allis German eatery hosting the Teutonic tunes might like that you should sink your teeth into some of its hearty fare, too, but this 5-8 p.m. midweek concert series is free to attend. Expect polkas, waltzes, folk songs and maybe some schlager? The shows don't look to be listed on Kegel's website, but one can learn of the place and its food at kegelsinn.com.

The Muskego Task Force on Public Safety Education Presents National Night Out at Muskego Veterans Park

Families can explore police and firefighting vehicles, interact with K-9 squad dogs, and meet not only local law enforcement personnel, but FBI, DEA, ATF, Coast Guard, and Wisconsin DNR representatives in this free 5-9 p.m. event. Younger citizens may be kept occupied by McGruff the Crime Dog, glitter tattoos, inflatables and a glo sock walk. More about it is here: tinyurl.com/yc4hsx43.

Washington Park Neighbors Present “Washington Park Wednesdays: Viva!” at Washington Park Bandshell

The neighborhood association's free, two-month summer concert series continues with Hispanic flair when the Orquestra Rumba Trio grace the bandshell stage before the entire Orchestra Rumba—11 members at full strength—bring a fuller sound. He Danceworks troupe adds interpretive movement for at least some of the show's 5:30-8:30 p.m. duration. Learn more about it all at tinyurl.com/54y3cdhs.