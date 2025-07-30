Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 31-Aug. 4, 2025

× Expand Photo via Black Arts Fest MKE Black Arts Fest MKE Black Arts Fest MKE

Thursday July 31

Wisconsin State Fair

The Buzz doubts you need this column to be reminded of this 174th annual, 11-day celebration of all things Badger State at West Allis’ Wisconsin State Fair Park. But in case you need a reminder to check the fair's website to decide on everything there you would like to visit, partake in, eat, ride, etc., here that is: wistatefair.com/fair/

“The Beat Goes On!” Opens at Villa Terrace

This exhibition collects more than 50 examples of sheet music from much of the 20th century alongside vintage instruments. The display intends to examine how the imagery of sheet music was shaped by and helped shape the nation's identity. The attraction is the first of its kind in the city and sponsored by Milwaukee’s Hal Leonard, the world's largest sheet music publisher. It opens today and runs until Sunday January 18, 2026. Learn more about it here.

Milwaukee History Trivia at Component Brewing Co.

Milwaukee history buffs should enjoy this free competition at the S. First Street bar. It’s a team sport with prizes for first through third place winners; and folks who come alone can join a team before the game starts. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the quizzing goes from 7-9 p.m. Learn more about this event sponsored by the Milwaukee County Historical Society at milwaukeehistory.net/visit/events/

Friday August 1

Firefly Fridays at Firefly Grove Park

What distinguishes this low-key summer hang at the Wauwatosa public green space isn't only the beverages provided by Ventura Brewing Company or the rotating array of food trucks vending every Friday through September 26. Tosa’s own Little Village Cafe also coordinates crafts and sensory play for the kids, plus live bands each Friday. More about the fun gong on from 5-8 p.m. may be learned at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/2028845d/VSVzeDYiiUKgOZvaWTnfrg?u=https://www.facebook.com/events/1249046993478623/1249047036811952/

Saturday August 2

14th Annual Bronzevlle Week

Milwaukee’s hub of African American commerce and culture is celebrated from today through Friday August 9. Among its highlights are the HaRUNbee 5K Run/Walk for Healthy Birth Outcomes, trolley rides through the neighborhood, a free culture and arts festival, and a pancake and poetry breakfast. Find out more by visiting city.milwaukee.gov/Bronzeville/Things-to-Do/Bronzeville-Week and/or calling 414-286-2206

Firefly Art Fair at the Wauwatosa Historical Society

Paintings, pottery, ceramics, glass, basketry, jewelry, fiber art, mosaics, photography, pen and ink drawings, metal work and wood art may all be had at this 39th annual fair held on the historical society's grounds from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow. Food and drinks will be available, and live music will be played on premises. Tickets, good for either dale of the fair, maybe purchased and silent auction items may be seen here: wauwatosahistoricalsociety.org/event/39th-annual-firefly-art-fair/2025-08-02/.

Free Range Art: 2025 Summer Show in Grafton

Prefer a rural setting to purchase local arts and crafts from regional creators? This marketplace held on an Ozaukee County farm is where to go. The 10-a.m.-4 p.m. show will have jewelry, pottery, fine woodworking, photography, paintings, fiber art, printmaking and more from a curated group of artists. Find out about this annual affair at www.thefreerangeartshow.com/

No Studios' Dance Fest at the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Several hours of fun and education precede the studio's ticketed performance the Ailey II dance troupe at 7:30 p.m. It includes free African and Dominican dance classes, interviews with No and Ailey II principals and Danni Gee (programming director for New York City's Joyce Theater), live music and a complimentary pre-show. More about it all may be learned by visiting https://www.nostudios.com/dance-fest-2025%23Schedule.

Sprecher Root Beer Bash at the Bavarian Bierhaus

Anything billed as the world's biggest root beer float festival—especially when it’s free and local and the floats are made with Sprecher soda—has the Buzz's attention. Apart from the complimentary ice cream treats, there will be a kiddie dance party with Kid Boogie Down, music from the Steve Beguhn Band and the Shorewood School of Rock, a T-shirt giveaway, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon twisting, henna tattooing, a bouncy house, yard games, art projects and more. Further about the float fete going on in Glendale from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. may be gleaned by heading to discoverthenorthshoremke.com/sprecher-root-beer-bash/

Black Arts Fest MKE

It’s far too late to nab the Juneteenth special on advance general admission tickets, but this still looks like a fine way to use Summerfest's grounds for a day. Among the promised elements of the festival, taking place from noon-10 p.m. are fashion, food, community, culture, dance, horse rides, a fatherhood celebration, a Corvette car show and poetry showcases, a TikTok dance challenge and, of course, visual art. Notable among the musical guess are nationally-known R&B crooner Carl Thomas and Milwaukee-born Southern-styled soul singer Star Redd, formerly known as gospel artist Tiffany Terry (the Buzz likes her whether she's singing about the Lord or affairs of the heart). As full a rundown of the fest as may be had may be seen at blackartsfestmke.com/entertainment/

myWheels Car Show at Torzala Brewing Co.

Automotive enthusiasts may want to consider taking in what the Bayside bar has going on today from noon-4 p.m. The event, held in conjunction with Bayside's sixth annual myBlue Policing Program, includes a judged competition, but it’s still free to look around. Torzala will be serving adult ad non-alcoholic beverages, and Hot Box Pizza MKE and Frida's Cocina NKE will both have hot food for sale. Further details about this rani-or-sine event may be learned at baysidewi.gov/mywheels-car-show.

Sunday August 3

“MKE Brewing: Brews and Brushes” at Eagle Park Brewing

This looks like a variation on the popular wine-and-painting events other venues host. At Eagle Park, a participant’s first drink comes included with the ticket price; it also includes all the art supplies necessary and a full step-by-step experience led by an art instructor. Reserve a spot for this creative way to spend a Sunday afternoon, from 2-4 p.m., and avail yourself to the special beverage menu the venue's whipping up for the occasion by getting to www.eventbrite.com/e/ks-paint-sip-at-mke-brewing-co-tickets-1507759512289?aff=oddtdtcreator

Monday August 4

Kuj Magic at It's Alive! in Milwaukee

The illusionist with the high-concept stage name who regularly performs behind the bar at the Safehouse gives the Milwaukee Theater District's free summer show series a break from, music with a couple hours' worth of prestidigitation. The demo video on Kuj Magic's website reveals that he does indeed possess the capacity to amaze. He will be doing his mysterious thing 3-5 p.m. on the Milwaukee Riverwalk near The Bronz Fonz. Learn more about it at visitmilwaukee.org/event/kuj-magic-its-alive!-in-milwaukee/13836/.

Tuesday August 5

Luncheon Talk with Marjan Kamali Presented by Boswell Book Company at Women's Club of Wisconsin

The Iranian American novelist will discuss her latest work, The Lion Women of Tehran, alongside a meal featuring a Persian salad referenced in Kamali’s story of friendship, betrayal and redemption set amid the struggle for women’s agency in Tehran from the 1950s to early ‘80s. The meal’s main course will be beef and lamb kebab with a sorbet trio and cookie dessert. The event is set to commence at 11:15 a.m.; more information and tickets may be had at boswellbooks.com/event/2025-08-05/ticketed-luncheon-marjan-kamali.

Passage to Sweden Screening at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Director/producer/editor Suzannah Warlick’s movie about Scandinavian and Hungarian efforts to save thousands of Jewish lives during World War II will be shown in the museum's Curtin Hall Room 175. A talk with Warlick will follow. The free 90-minute presentation begins at 7 p.m., and the necessary registration (free parking included) may be obtained at jewishmuseummilwaukee.org/event/film-screening-passage-to-sweden/.

Wednesday August 6

Historic Milwaukee Boat Bingo River Cruise

Get a front-row view of city landmarks along the Milwaukee River and view the skyline from the harbor, hosted by Historic Milwaukee and tour guide Cyndi Kramer. And yes, cruisers can get a bingo card; winners’ prizes include limited edition merchandise from Open Doors Milwaukee, a group whose volunteers greet and assist visitors throughout the city at over 150 locations. Drinks may be purchased onboard, but no food will be available. The two-hour trip embarks at 5:30 p.m. From Edelweiss Cruises' W. Highland St. Dock, and tickets may be purchased at historicmilwaukee.org/tours/walking-tours/ (don't let the URL fool you; the bingo event is listed under the Special Tours heading).

Craft Cocktail & Cigar Night at Great Lakes Distillery

The distillery is partnering with the forthcoming Brew City Cigar Festival and Metro Cigars for an evening of sipping and puffing. Appropriate for both inveterate cigar aficionados and novices alike, the night includes a talk about cigar basics, too. On-time arrival for the event lasting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Insures a better selection of the available cigars. Reserve a ticket for an evening of flavors for those 21 and older at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/greatlakesdistillery/items/638891/calendar/2025/07/?full-items=yes.