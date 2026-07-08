Brew City Buzz: Events Happening July 9-July 15, 2026

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Thursday July 9

Latino Arts, Inc.'s The Painted Path: A Guided Tour of Mural and Heritage

This walk intended for families and others, led by Jacob Lova, starts at the lobby of the sponsor's headquarters and continues for roughly 12 blocks around it. The tour concludes with the opportunity to make sidewalk art. The 90-minute journey commences at 9:30 a.m., and tickets for it may be obtained from tinyurl.com/2pbzc4kz.

East Town Association Presents Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park

The 40th annual iteration of this free Francophile fest goes 11 a.m. today through Sunday. The music on its four stages covers encompasses a wide variety, but so do the dance performances. Can-can and ballet may be expected, but belly dancing and Ginger Whimsy's decidedly non-terpsichorean human statue act, too? Cool. Learn more through tinyurl.com/2u2pc7j9.

Patiopalooza Free Family Thursdays at Little Village Play Cafe

Alas, the Buzz didn't get word of this until now, but the Wauwatosa kids' space has been hosting this weekly, gratis, family-friendly 4-8 p.m. combo of rotating food trucks, live music, frozen treats (beer and sangria for adults), a book swap, a smoke bubble fog machine, and more since late spring. It goes on until late September, and more about it may be learned at tinyurl.com/ycxuua8n.

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Boswell Books and Company Presents Emily Giffin at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

This 90-minute talk between the lawyer-turned-novelist and Wisconsin writer Claire Winarski is one of the few presented by the N. Downer Ave. bookseller that isn't free. But when you author nearly a dozen best-sellers, a paid-ticket upgrade to the Brookfield venue is well merited. More bout Giffin's 7 p.m. Event and admission to it may be obtained from tinyurl.com/2sdusftu.

“Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!” at Riverside Theater

NPR's news-based comedy game show makes one of its occasional stops in Milwaukee, replete with celebrity panel, "Not My Job" segment guest, and host Peter Sagal's signature snark. It takes about two hours to make a 60-minute episode, as the event is listed as gong 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nab a ticketat tinyurl.com/5fubtta8.

R&B Bingo at City Social Bar and Grill

Is it a game of covering numbers on cards based on current soul music or only the game played while DJ E Da Black spins such tunes? There's no telling until you get there, as the venue has no website, but count the Buzz intrigued regarding this free weekly 8 p.m. event. But you can check whether spots for bingo players are open here: tinyurl.com/3bzeme4r.

Groove to ‘70s & ‘80s Music at Taylor's

Will DJ's John Murges and Steven Marxx go deep into multiple genres beyond oldies radio hits? It beats the Buzz, but it's also free to find out for yourself at this N. Jefferson St. bar's 9 p.m.-1 a.m. nostalgia blast. If "grooving" includes dancing, that would be sweet but check out the venue's website by taking your cursor to taylorsmilwaukee.com.

Friday July 10

Italian Community Center Presents Festa Italiana

Like most any lakefront ethnic festival in town, there will be food and music aplenty. But what else will be going on here? How about bocce ball and soccer tourneys, Italian language classes, a kids' pizza-making contest, Catholic choral performance, and fireworks? Get advance tickets and further information by way of tinyurl.com/5x7hhm8x.

Chabad of Wauwatosa's “Challah in the Park” at Firefly Grove Park

This play experience for youngsters entails, but it apparently includes braiding challah bread, which seems genuinely fun. This is the first of three free 4-5 p.m. outdoor get-togethers the Wauwatosa venue is presenting this summer, open to kids and parents of any ethnicity and belief. RSVP for it upon reaching tinyurl.com/4ue5x4yr.

Saturday July 11

Milwaukee Chinese Community Center Presents Milwaukee Dragon Boat Race Festival 2026 at Lakeshore State Park

It's free to attend and cheer the competition between ships gussied up to look like giant lizards and their crews, but the seven-hour fest offers much more. That includes food, music, martial arts demonstrations, and dragon dance performances. More about the event starting at 8 a.m. may be gleaned upon going to milwaukeedragonboatfest.org.

St. Bernadette Parish Rummage Sale

The W. Denver Ave. parish and individual sellers will take up numerous tables filled with treasures galore for sale from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for the church's annual rummage sale. Admission and parking are free, and the food and drinks available will likely be priced reasonably. There might be more about the sale on St. Bern's website, which can be seen at stbweb.com.

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Presents Beer Barons Tour at Forest Home Cemetery

Beer imbibers and history buffs interested in the beverage that made Milwaukee famous (and the late magnates who cultivated that fame) are encouraged to take in this guided graveyard stroll; participants will also learn why Milwaukee was such an ideal location for so many major breweries and other info. Get tickets for the 90-minute 10 a.m. tour from historicmilwaukee.org.

Kid Boogie Down K-Pop Dance Party Sing Along at the Argo

Minors and adults enamored of the Asian music Boogie Down will be playing are invited to the Whitefish Bay venue to dance, sing, watch music videos, get temporary glitter tattoos, eat a bento box and engage in other manners of fun for K-pop aficionados from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (doors open an hour earlier). Read more and buy tickets via tinyurl.com/3wswkpn7.

Optimist Theatre Presents Shakespeare in the Park at Wisconsin Lutheran College

This pay-as-you-like afternoon of merriment encompasses Renaissance-era games and activities, a puppet performance of Richard III, and human actors taking on The Merry Wives of Windsor. The latter will be accompanied by Early Music Now, who also perform a half-hour set of their own. Registration for the 1 p.m. event in Wauwatosa is suggested and may be done through tinyurl.com/mryt7txt.

Guest Gallery Talk and Jazz Jam at Milwaukee Art Museum

John Corbett, co-founder of Chicago's Corbett vs. Dempsey art gallery, will discuss MAM's two current exhibits of work by music-loving magical realist painter Gertrude Abercrombie and associated artists. Trumpeter Russ Johson will helm the adjacent jamming. The hour-long 1 p.m. presentation comes with museum admission, the payment for which may be made at tinyurl.com/3syyfntu.

Sunday July 12

Lincoln Village Fest 2026

Details the Buzz has about this free seven-hour street celebration on W. Lincoln Ave. between Windlake Ave. and S. 16th St. are sparse. But there will be a petting zoo and classic car show in addition to food vendors, live music and activities for attendees of all ages. More about the function commencing 11 a.m. May be available at tinyurl.com/dychw2f3.

“Blood on the Clocktower” at Indeed Brewing Company Barrel Room

This free experience for adults 21 and older is billed as a "cinematic social-deduction whodunit of lies and logic for five to 20 players and one storyteller." It goes from 1-4 p.m., and all one need do prior to arriving at Indeed to participate is RSVP, which may be done when one reaches tinyurl.com/d8vhmhp9.

Traces of Living Things: Writing as Public Art Book Release Event at Baird Center

The publication of this Woodland Patterns book about the largest text-based public installation art piece in U.S. history, Portals and Writings Celebrating Wisconsin Writers, will be feted in this 2-4 p.m. event featuring remarks from WPs' founders and readings from some of the authors featured in the artwork. Admission is free, but a reservation may be made at tinyurl.com/3m45kerv.

Monday July 13

Book Night at Pomeroy

Evening at this Walker's Point watering hole starts at a rather early 4 p.m., but the promotion is ingeniously simple and advances literacy. Bring a book or an e-reader, and get $1 off all drinks, alcoholic or otherwise, until 10 p.m. Pomeroy also has its own library, to which donations may be made, and free bookmarks and stickers. Learn more about the dog-friendly tavern at tinyurl.com/22hk36ck.

Tuesday July 14

Wisconsin Rotary Means Business Relaunch

The Buzz can speak to the good Rotary Clubs do, so it's good to see the group reinaugurate this free event for inspirational speaking and business networking. The hour-long event at 2450 W Silver Spring Dr. in Glendale starts at 5:30 p.m., for which a reservation may be made at tinyurl.com/4ez3aenc

Wisconsin Tech Month Sneak Peek Summer Social at Discourse Coffee N. Broadway

The month in question doesn't occur until October, but during the theme of this free preview 120-minute get-together will be revealed; and attendees will learn how they can participate in the statewide celebration of technology and innovation. It should be a fertile networking opportunity, too. Reserve a spot at the 5L30 p.m. function by way of tinyurl.com/3juu26pu.

Allison Crafts' Bring Your Own Craft Event at About Time Bookstore

Bring a crafty project you're working on, join others doing likewise, and maybe grab one or two of the small bites provided while everyone assembled crafts and commiserates. It all makes for a low-key 90-minute respite from folks' current AI-dominated reality, or such is the pitch for this event starting 6 p.m. Save yourself a spot there once you reach tinyurl.com/mr3xujpd.

Wednesday July 15

Margie's Magical Garden Party at Boerner Botanical Gardens

This pretty affordable time of kiddie face-painting, crafts, games, family photos, and activities including planting (the party is in a garden) at the Hales Corners preserve celebrates its fifth anniversary today for the 9 a.m.-noon shindig. Tykes are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters, and partiers ages 2 and under may enter for free. Learn more and register interest at tinyurl.com/8yv4xutz.

Marquette University Safety and Self Defense GROW Class

This hour-long class for male and female participants incorporates simple strategies for escaping potentially dangerous situations and information about the latest national and local crime trends. The Eagle Eye phone app will be discussed in this context. Reserve a spot for the 12 p.m. session taught by Marquette police officer Tom Wicgers here:tinyurl.com/3a4jxbsw.

“Venus Rising” at Washington Park Bandshell

The name of the event may not be indicative of it, but the first of this summer's free weekly Washington Park Wednesday events celebrates bicycling and other movement as well as sustaining neighborhood community. Food tricks and Live music, including jazzy soul and pow wow drumming, figures into the mix in tonight's three-hour fete starting 5:30 p.m. Learn more from tinyurl.com/35bs25nf.

Lakeshore State Park Pebble Beach Bonfire

Beachcombers of all ages and abilities are welcome to this free 6-8:30 p.m. time of hanging out and eating s'mores, contingent on the weather. Donations toward the snacks are appreciated but neither are they necessary to nosh on them. Read of other goings on at the park, including a “bee watch” the same day as this bonfire, when you make it to tinyurl.com/56ty5rde.