Brew City Buzz: Events Happening June 12-June 18, 2025

× Expand Photo via The East Side - Facebook Summer Soulstice Music Festival Summer Soulstice Music Festival

Thursday June 12

Cedarburg Cultural Center Youth Plein Air Contest

The Buzz assumes mostly adults read this column, but this is for artists ages 17 and younger. The idea is to create art outdoors, as this is the first day of registration for a juried exhibition running from Friday June 27 to Sunday July 6; awards by age category occur on Tuesday July 1 at 5:30 p.m. Each canvas or paper used in the creation of an entered piece of art must be stamped at the registration table or front desk of the CCC Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Or Sunday 12-5 p.m. More details may be found here: cedarburgculturalcenter.org/ypa-info

Growing Together: Cream City Garden's Community Celebration Open House at The Guest House

Light snacks and live music aren't the only reasons to attend this free event. To kick off the 2026 produce-growing season, Cream City Community Gardens is hosting this event at The Guest House to allow guests to plant vegetables in raised gardens, learn about the importance of the gardens' operations, tour and learn about The Guest House—as well as make sandwiches for the Community Window program, and mingle with other folk who care about Milwaukee. It all goes down from 3:30-5:30 p.m. today and RSVP'ing for may be done at forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=Am88xqYBqUGvFQEh0P_jcnoaIBVuErZLvOiOtgG7Ce5UNjlXTEExNTJLREsyTDZPQ0hJQ1JPQzNVRiQlQCN0PWcu%26route=shorturl

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Friday June 13

20th Annual Capuchin Walk for the Hungry at Polish Fest

One of the city's largest charity walks is to benefit Capuchin Community Services' work to quell poverty, homelessness and food insecurity. Registration includes three days of free admission to Polish Fest. Walkers should meet at Henry Maier Festival Park Main Gate at 5:30 pm. It's too late to register in advance, but it's possile to so at the park.

HartFest Presented by Lakefront Brewery

This looks pretty low-key but pretty fun: about 20 food trucks (and Lakefront beer, of course!), an assortment of other vendors, a barbecuing competition and some bands. Among the acts playing are Dave Matthews Band tribute specialists Trippin' Billies and WAMI Awards' 2025 blues band of the year The Jimmys. Things kick off today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; tomorrow it starts up again at t 7:30 a.m. when the BBQ contest commences, to 10 p.m. Find more details here: wauwatosavillage.org/hartfest

Saturday June 14

2025 Historic Concordia Homes & Gardens Tour Summary Presented by Historic Concordia Neighbors Inc.

What at first may at first seem like a walking tour of historic homes starting in the 2900 block of W. State Street packs much more. Start with exploration of historic houses and garden, with the guide engaging their owners in conversation about their properties' secret and histories. Among the other goings on with all that is a presentation by local author Bobby Tanzilo, full meals and brews available at a beer garden, sweets for sale at a cake and pie social, live music by The New State, revealing plans for the State Theater, and a silent auction. Save $5 on a ticket by calling (414) 870-1167, emailing marcin@vonselm.com, or heading to hcni.org/purchase-tickets

Sumer Soulstice

Six stages play host to over 30 acts in this free music East Side music festival with a head-spinning array of food vendors and other stands selling things for impulse purchase besides. The variety of styles represented musically is rather impressive, too. It all kicks off at 11a.m. and goes for for much of the rest of the day. More may be found out about it at summersoulsticemke.com

Sunday June 15

Father's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Dads get free admission to see all the county's vast menagerie. Parking and attraction fees still apply, but the Buzz suggests saving money when one can to see all those cool critters.

Father's Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum

If animals aren't to Dad's liking, maybe motorcycles are? If so, there's free admission for him today to this Hog heaven. And if a complementary cruise through over 120 years of motorcycling history isn't already a sweet deal, Pops gets a free Old Fashioned, Stone I.P.A., Road King non-alcoholic Pilsner (worth it for the fun cartoon can), or soda when he orders an appetizer or entree at the MOTIOR & Restaurant on the museum's 20-acre property. Book a table and see the menu here: motorrestaurant.com/happenings

Tuesday June 17

Senior Safari at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Zookeepers are pretty generous this week. Today attendees 60 and older and their caretakers get to enter free and avail themselves to special activities and experiences designed for senior patrons. The opportunity for outdoor exercise and curated animal encounters occurs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food, music, sports and more included in this very full event are listed here: milwaukeezoo.org/visit/upcoming-events/senior-safari-2025/

Wednesday June 18

Hartung Park Farmers Market

A midweek farmers market? Yes, the first one at this Wauwatosa green space for the season occurs today in Hartung Park's northwest edge from 3-30.-7 p.m. The Friends of Hartung Park are sponsoring this all-volunteer experience scheduled to take place every Wednesday until September 24. But shoppers should bring their own bags to carry hoe4 whatever they purchase. Find out more at farmfreshatlas.org/view/hartung-park-farmers-market