Brew City Buzz, Events Happening June 18-24, 2026

× Expand Photo via Wisconsin Humane Society - Facebook Pet Walk MKE - Wisconsin Humane Society Runners smile with their dogs after the Wisconsin Humane Society's Pet Walk MKE 5K in Veteran's Park

Thursday June 18

WaterStone Bank Falls Family Movie Night Elementals Screening

Menomonee Falls Village Park is where the financial institution hosts a free showing of the 2023 Pixar flick, preceded by music from Matt Schmidt. A beer and wine garden, yard games, an Optimist Club popcorn wagon, and food trucks add to the reverie. Register interest in attending the 6-9 p.m. all-ages event at tinyurl.com/yckanj2r.

Friday June 19

Northcott Neighborhood Juneteenth Parade & Jubilee

Milwaukee boasts one of the oldest continuing traditions of celebrating the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. This year's happenings include a 9 a.m. parade and activities in zones for military vets, seniors and younger kids. Most activities look to be free but check www.juneteenthmilwaukee.com for more information.

Christopher Peterson Rewilding Exhibition Opening Reception at No Instructions

The Virginia-based abstract artist's latest passel of paintings will be on display at the E. Rusk Ave. gallery starting tonight until Friday, July 31. The Buzz likes what's on display on No Instructions' website, but see for yourself. More details can be seen upon reaching tinyurl.com/2w4jbrwb.

Wax Trax! Video Dance Party at X-Ray Arcade

Immerse yourself feet in late 20th century industrial disco, as we call it at Buzz HQ, from the Chicago label that proffered the music like nobody else. DJ Synthia, DJ Paul H, and Dance Commandr will have at the apparatus that will allow Wax Trax! Records videos play om the Cudahy venue's 300-inch screen starting 8 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older, and other details may be read at tinyurl.com/bdfhhuxc.

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Saturday June 20

Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Walk MKE

This 5K walk and festival for families and their critter companions benefits WHS. If you and your pet aren't up to the full, timed multi-kilometer jaunt, a one-mile option is available, too. Apart from the exercise, live music from Cadence Drive, a vendor village, food and other all-ages activities figure into the mix. Registration and more info about the 8:30 a.m.-noon event is here: tinyurl.com/3c2brm25.

414 Soccer for All

A free, three-hour, family-friendly soccer celebration is set to occur at Cathedral Square Park, including a Milwaukee Wave youth soccer clinic, local vendors' pop-up market, giveaways and more. Make the necessary clinic registration for your youngsters during the event that starts at 11 a.m. Upon reaching tinyurl.com/3r69skw7.

Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Men Who Cook Competition Dr Howard Fuller Academy

The public is invited to eat and score the cuisine prepared by the competitors in this contest. A wristband allowing one to sample every entrant's fare in this 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Battle is a relative pittance. Obtain your opportunity to get a fill of these guys' grub and judge the grub once you make it to tinyurl.com/4du9fn48.

Black Market MKE's Black on the Block

The biggest deal in this free, five-hour celebration of African American excellence is likely the giveaway of 500 bicycles to elementary school students. But there's more, with free food, a bounce house, live music and more family-oriented fun at Black Market MKE's W. Hampton Ave. HQ. More about the 12 p.m., may be learned from tinyurl.com/3395exy8.

Milwaukee Film Winter Hymns Screening and Question-and-Answer Session at Oriental Theatre

The Wisconsin-made movie about a palliative care doctor and families' end-of-life issues with loved ones was well-received at Madison's recent Wisconsin Film Festival. It gets a 3 p.m. Milwaukee showing, with a Q&A to follow. Tickets and further details may be found via tinyurl.com/2u65dt2k.

Upper Bar Summer Solstice Eve Party

The tavern with one of Milwaukee's premiere patio spaces will celebrate the last day of spring heading into the first day of summer starting 4 p.m. Live music, a great riverfront view and vibrant evening energy are promised. Curious potential partiers might learn more from www.upperbarmke.com.

Light It Up! at the Mueller Building

Buzz readers need not benefit from the installation of LED lights at Wauwatosa Skateboard Park to partake in this three-hour fundraiser to get obtain that illumination. Festivities include T-shirt making, games, a silent auction, a raffle, and buffet dinner. Upgrade to VIP status for a couple of drinks, merch voucher, and fanny pack (!). Get the full skinny by way of tinyurl.com/3bdnfs8p.

Sunday June 21

Bavarian Bierhaus Father's Day Pig Roast

All dads get a complimentary liter of the Glendale venue's signature beverage at this free holiday event in the park near the Bierhaus 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The roasted pig and chicken may not be free, but to dine to the sound of great German-style polka band Alte Kameraden seems worth the price to the Buzz. Fathers and everyone else interested may RSVP at tinyurl.com/yasc8z9v.

Dave & Buser's Dad Games

For Father's Day, the Wauwatosa location of the chain restaurant invites dads and their families to compete in this series of challenges that will net the highest-scoring fam' a year's worth of free games at D&B's. Find out more and purchase tickets for the 11 a.m.-3 p.m. competition by way of tinyurl.com/4zsenk98.

Monday June 22

Milwaukee Recreation Summer Playground Programs Open

Get your kids away from screens and into the outdoors at 16 locations throughout the city, most with complimentary lunch and all with some kind of water play. Find fuller details at tinyurl.com/2s9vfs7u.

Boswell Books Presents Novelist Ann Patchett at Pabst Theater

The New York Times #1 best-selling novelist and Pulitzer Prize finalist discusses her latest book, Whistler. A ticket to Patchett's talk includes a copy of the time she will discuss. Alas, unlike most Boswell author events, there will be no meet-and-greet. Further details and tickets may be obtained through tinyurl.com/45eh8ja8.

Tuesday June 23

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers' International Women in Engineering Day Celebration at the Avenue

SHPE partners with GRAEF to honor females in the E of STEM careers with this free, two-hour event. Speakers will discuss their employment paths, experiences and perspectives on leadership and growth in the field. The night may also make for great networking opportunities. Reserve a spot at the 5:30 p.m. function when you get to tinyurl.com/82x92mvt.

Filmmaking With Your Smartphone or DSLR with Debra Zarne at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Much will be covered in this three-hour class regarding how to make movies on the same device from which you may also make calls and check the weather. Milwaukee’s Debra Zarne will also share of her exploits in the world of experimental filmmaking as they relate to what she's teaching. CCC members save $10, but further details for all may be learned from tinyurl.com/yp5rpshs.

Wednesday June 24

MilWALKee Walks' and Milwaukee County Parks' McGovern Park Older Adults Walking Club

No one is saying what constitutes “older,” but if you're part of that contingent, this free up-to-a-mile loop of a walk on a paved path in the W. Silver Spring Dr. green space may be a good exercise option. The route is also apparently navigable by wheelchair. Find out more about the 8-10 a.m. outing on the calendar seen at mkewalks.wisconsinbikefed.org/events.

Warren King Artist Reception and Gallery Conversation at Lynden Sculpture Garden

In an unusual move for the venue, this is an affair co-hosted by the Wisconsin chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans. It's a sensible collaboration, as King's cardboard sculptures in his “Homecomin” exhibition explore his family’s origins in Shaoxing, China and their trek to Wisconsin. Discover more about the free, 5-7 p.m. event once your cursor takes you to tinyurl.com/3dcv36sn