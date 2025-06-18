Brew City Buzz: Events Happening June 19-25

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Cedar Creek Classic The Cedar Creek Classic bike race in Cedarburg, Wisconsin

Thursday June 19

Juneteenth Parade and Celebration Presented by Northcott Neighborhood House

The end of chattel slavery in the United States is a fine thing to celebrate; June 19, the date the Emancipation Declaration was signed by President Lincoln, is a great day to celebrate it. The two-hour parade commences at 9 a.m. Folks unable to attend it in person may see it televised live on TMJ4. The day's entire celebration, however, goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes plenty to do. Read more about it at juneteenthmilwaukee.com

Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs of Milwaukee at Oak Creek American Legion Hall

This is the first of a three-day. rain-or-shine bonanza of bargains on a wide assortment or items to benefit the Milwaukee no-kill cat shelter. Today and tomorrow the deals will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday June 21 rummagers may attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And more details may be found here: facebook.com/events/1353115999297642/1353116002630975

Picnic in the Park with Pat McCurdy Presented by the Bavarian Bierhaus

The park on W. Lexington Avenue in Greendale opens at 4 p.m. The free event will include vendors for pretzels, hot dogs, hamburgers, bratwursts and more to munch. McCurdy plays

his picnicking music from 7-9:30 p.m. The entire event closes at 10 p.m. More about it all may be learned here: facebook.com/events/1018665056650716

Friday June 20

Firefly Friday at Firefly Grove Park

The newest public green space in Wauwatosa hosts the latest of its free Friday community hangs, running through September 29, with a rotating array of food trucks, pop-up Venture Brewing Company beer tent, and live music makers. The low-key affair is distinguished by an area for crafts and sensory play for kids offered by Little Village Cafe.

Saturday June 21

BAYSHORE Makers Market

Yes, the open-air array of 80 vendors, an alley of food trucks, a face-painting tent and kids art zone has all capital letters for the first word in its name. A look at the market's website reveals that arts & crafts, jewelry, apparel, accessories and personal care items look to be look to be the main things for sale apart from the food and drink. Parking is said to be a cinch for the Glendale affair running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday June 22, too. There's plenty more to lean by going to amdurproductions.com/bayshore-makers-market

UrbanReviewsOnline.com's 17th Annual Great Midwest Book Fest at Xchange Event & Creative Space

The website dedicated to African American fiction presents mystery writer Tracy Clark as the headliner among 12 authors introducing themselves and available for question-and-answer sessions. Door prizes will be offered, as will RSVP gift baskets. And attendees who purchase the speakers' books may earn up to three more free books from the on-site bookseller. Tickets are reasonably priced for the event, scheduled to run from 1-4 p.m., but children get in free. Here is where to learn more: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/0c2d49cb/UDbBDWOeIk60oJEbPKK4PA?u=http://www.greatmidwestbookfest.com/

Sunday June 22

Sail Aboard Vintage 1906-Design America's Cup Racing Yacht Red Witch II

This is the first of the weekly Sunday rides being presented by Milwaukee Sailing Adventures of the first-generation replica yacht occurring until July 27. There's a price for the ride, but, come on; it's on a yacht! Learn more about the 5 p.m. the 90-minute voyage here: redwitch.com

Wildflowers of Lakeshore at Lakeshore State Park

Over 200 species of plants are native to this urban oasis. Learn about many of them, especially the ones currently blooming, in an hour-long tour guided by one of the park's naturalists. Botany enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are welcome to meet for the free 4 p.m. outing at the park's south entrance.

Quizmaster Trivia Presents “The Simpsons” Trivia at The Landing at Hoyt Park Beer Garden

The first 15 seasons of the long-running animated TV series comprises the knowledge base for this contest at the Wauwatosa beer garden. There's a cost to play, but it's free to watch, which bodes to be at least as much fun. It all may be even more of a hoot if any teams or viewers take to heart the encouragement to dress in costume. Players should expect the completion to last about two hours and include seven rounds of questions, among them two wager rounds, a picture round and concluding rapid-fire lightning round. First through third place teams get prizes, as does the group who has the Most Eggggcellent Team Name. The craziness commences at 5 p.m. tockify.com/thelanding/detail/1114/1750629600000

Tuesday June 24

Wilo USA Cedar Creek Classic Presented by Kwik Trip Tour of America's Dairyland

What we have here are a slew of 1.1-mile- bicycle races in Cedarburg featuring riders from 15 nations and 40 states, free to view and benefitting Mel's Charities. See the list of events, scheduled to run from 10:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. here: tourofamericasdairyland.com/host/cedarburg

Wednesday June 25

Civics Trivia Night at Milwaukee County Historical Society

Knowing what it takes to pass the citizenship test could make you a winner of this contest based on questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization exam questions about U.S. history and government. It's part of the fourth annual Civics Season, running from Juneteenth (June 19) to July 4, more about which may be found at thecivicseason.com. As for this free, local competition starting at 7 p.m. (doors open an hour earlier) with prizes for first, second, and third place, go here to learn more: milwaukeehistory.net/visit/events . Cash bar will be available, and outside food may be brought in.