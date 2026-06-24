Brew City Buzz, Events Happening June 25-July 1, 2026

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Strawberry booth - at Cedarburg Strawberry Festival A booth selling fresh strawberries at Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival.

Thursday June 25

Nomad World Cup Fan Zone

The Brady St. bar and grill is far from the only business in Milwaukee inviting patrons to celebrate the soccer championship, but the Buzz likes the twists Nomad is offering on promoting World Cup fever. Especially cool is that some food and drink specials are based on the nationalities of the teams playing any given day. Learn more once you make it to tinyurl.com/mb5uhkbk.

MKE Rec Cycling Celebration at Beulah Brinton Community Center

Sixth-to12th grade bicyclists are welcome to these free three hours' worth of coached riding sessions and the opportunity to ride around Bay View on the closed course for the Kwik Trip Tour of America's Dairyland. Frozen treats are available afterwards. Sign up your kids for the instruction and fun starting 10 a.m. after your cursor reaches tinyurl.com/tatwvbj4.

The Tap Yard's and Shop Loca Wisconsin' Market On The Riverwalk at Schlitz Park

Four hours of vendors offering handcrafted goods, jewelry, candles, clothing, fresh flowers, sweet treats, and more for sale will be accompanied by food for hungry patrons, Tap Yard craft beer to quench adult shoppers’ thirst, trivia plus yard games, live music for all, and more. The family-friendly 4 p.m. event boasts free admission and parking. More about it is at tinyurl.com/2p4n9vm6.

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Friday June 26

Pirelli Presents Trans Am SpeedTour's Cheese Cup Challenge at Road America

Milwaukee isn't equipped for motorsports of the type Plymouth's famed Road America is. It's the place to go for witnessing this 100-mile race among Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers and Corvettes without usually mandatory pitstops for refueling and driver changes. Three days of action starts t 8 a.m. today. Secure a schedule from tinyurl.com/2s3whr7c. Tickets? Here: tinyurl.com/25vm2ppj.

22nd Annual Shorewood Criterium Classic Bicycle Race

The Milwaukee 'burb hosts this portion of the largest biking event in the U.S.: the Tour of America’s Dairyland. Both amateurs and pros will compete, arriving from all over Wisconsin. It's free to watch the 10:45 a.m.-8:15 p.m. Racing, with a host of food trucks on hand for famished fans. The full schedule of events may be seen upon reaching tinyurl.com/ym5czmz5.

Oak Creek Kids Night at Drexel Town Square

Nine sponsors are helping the suburb afford children's activities during this evening out for youngsters, but one biggie appears to be a splash pad. Adults can grab dinner for themselves and their charges from food trucks and nearby restaurants. This unassuming, free night out goes 5-8 p.m., more about at: tinyurl.com/bdf4zkw5.

Saturday June 27

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

Sweet summer fruit may be the main attraction of this two-day celebration starting today, but there's plenty else to keep berry lovers busy—rubber duck races, a beer garden, a slew of bands, dance performances, food and beverages aplenty, and live customized typewriter poetry (?!). Be apprised of the event's breadth when you get to tinyurl.com/5brncscf.

Over Our Heads Players Firebringer Auditions at 6th Street Theatre

The Racine theater company is seeking 11 people 18 and older who can act, dance and sing for what looks to be hoot—a PG-13-ish satirical musical about the discovery of, yes, fire. Video submissions are acceptable if received by today, but to do it live during one of the four sessions held 10 a.m.-2 p.m., find the pertinent details upon reaching tinyurl.com/3b63x5fb.

Downer Avenue B.I.D. #41's and ISCorp's 47th Annual Cafe Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic

It's another bike race! But there's a kiddie competition, too, as well as food, beer and other components of all-ages fun. Everything kicks ff at 10:45 a.m. And concludes at 8:15 p.m. Learn more about it all via tinyurl.com/yahakzkt.

15th Annual Family Reunion Music Festival at Johnson Park Pavilion

This free, eight-hour Racine fest benefits three charities and brings together a wide swath of musical styles. Aside from the hip-hop, psychedelic punk, folk and rock to hear, there will a drum circle, a raffle, poetry readings, a watermelon-eating contest and food and drink vendors. The Reunion gets underway at 12 p.m., and more about it may be had at tinyurl.com/yc4fec5r.

Higher Dimension Community Enterprise Corporation Third Annual Juneteenth Gospel Fest at Richard E. Maslowski Glendale Community Park

After a tentative 2023 start as a Granville BID event, this free fete of local soul gospel talent has been picked up by an arm of Milwaukee online broadcaster Higher Dimension Radio. This year the male and female soloists, choirs and smaller ensembles fit into a four-hour span starting 2 p.m. See the lineup and learn more by taking your cursor to juneteenthgospelfestmke.com.

Zeta Phi Beta-Kappa Beta Zeta Chapter's Shades of Blue & Neo-Soul Summer Day Party at Elevate MKE Rooftop

Though it's the local chapter of an African American college sorority hosting this 3-7 p.m. soiree at the N. Water St. nightspot, the Buzz sees no notice excluding any paying adult from this reasonably-priced, sophisticated event. DJ Martin will spin smooth R&B and neo-soul, and formalwear is appreciated. Learn more and buy tickets through tinyurl.com/2ess3rat.

Wauwatosa Historical Society Brews & Blooms at Victorian Gardens of the Kneeland Walker House

This third annual iteration of the free, low-key event, the first of seven to occur through summer, includes craft beer and other drinks to quaff, food trucks to patronize, yard game to play and an abundance of flora to view and inhale. The unassuming festivities occur 5-9:30 p.m. More about which may be gleaned from tinyurl.com/5n6wsdr2.

Sports Bra at Interchange Theater

The Milwaukee distaff improv comedy quartet graces the venue's stage with a show revolving around audience members (and their own?) embarrassing stories of adolescence in a sleepover format. Opening the night is Channel Surfin' plying their extemporizing skill to ‘90s daytime television. That night starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets for it may be obtained through tinyurl.com/y2wsvyx4.

2026 US Air Guitar Qualifier at Mo's Irish Pub Downtown

The Buzz admires the audacity it takes to make such a thing as watching people play air guitar a ticketed event. Contestants ages 21 and older pay an entrance fee; air roadies and groupies (?!) must, however, buy tickets, as will spectators for this tongue-in-cheek contest. Learn more and secure admission for the 8-11:30 p.m. competition at eventbrite.com/e/2026-us-air-guitar-qualifier-milwaukee-wi-registration-1989752575516.

Sunday June 28

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee Presents “Deloitte's Paddles for Potential Pickleball Classic” at Pickleball Kingdom

It's free to visit the Menomonee Falls venue to cheer on the players, but since this is a fundraiser, getting onto the court has a price. Games start at 9 a.m., but pickle-ballers' warm-ups start an hour earlier. Get more details and register yourself or a team by way of tinyurl.com/5aakkdh2.

Lakeshore State Park Pollinators Walk

This free hour-long jaunt for nature lovers of all ages and abilities will teach participants learn about plants blossom and pollen. Interested hikers should meet at the south entrance sign, but more details on the 10 a.m. walk may be found through friendslsp.org/events

Falcon Block Party at Falcon bowl's Falcon Hall

Flea markets rife with curated selections of vintage, handmade art and small business goods at the kegglers' facility are regular occurrences, but this free event looks extra special for summer. Over 40 vendors will fill the Fratney St. venue with things to buy, not counting the DJ sets. More about the 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All-ages doings may be gleaned by way of tinyurl.com/ymj754cc.

Monday June 29

Mel Brooks' 100th Birthday Pary at Cudahy Family Library

The comedic polymath's centenary natal day will be celebrated with a free screening of his PG-rated 1974 horror spoof, Young Frankenstein. A trivia contest and complimentary popcorn and cake complement the evening's entertainment, 6-8:30 p.m. Find further details upon reaching tinyurl.com/53k7f7bp.

DRAW! with Kendra Ninmann at Dandy

The antique shop/events venue hosts the founder of Art Club MKE for a session of—that's right!—drawing for adults 21+ with a bar that will be open for the 6-9 p.m. event. The communal aspect of the night starts as participants share the art they made with the materials they brought. More info and tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/yuy9wf4a.

Tuesday June 30

“Cookies & Conversation: Jewish/Jew-ish: The Complexities of Jewish Identity & Culture” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

The talk, accompanied by sweet kosher treats, will explore how Jewishness is expressed in various contexts. But one need not be Jewish to attend the 75-minute discussion at 12 p.m., as it's included with museum admission today; attendees are welcome to bring lunch as well as partake of the cookies. Reserve a spot at tinyurl.com/5fbd4u9e.

Wednesday July 1

Knit at Lynden Sculpture Garden with Annalesa Albright

Knitters of all skill levels and ages are welcome to join event facilitator Albright for this free 90-minute session of fiver-base crafting and commiseration. Children motivated to learn knitting or otherwise keep themselves occupied may sit in, too. The 10:30 a.m. Event occurs the first of every month, and more about it may be learned from tinyurl.com/mt9wrywt.