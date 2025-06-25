Brew City Buzz: Events Happening June 26-July 2, 2025

Photo via Festivals of Cedarburg - Facebook
Cedarburg Strawberry Festival 2023
People enjoy Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival (2023)
Thursday June 26
Market on the Riverwalk
Schlitz Park, The Tap Yard-Milwaukee and mercadoMKE present this bonanza of local artists' handmade goods and food vendors on Rivercenter Drive from 4-8 p.m. Draft craft beer will be on tap, as, presumably, will be other beverages as this is a family-friendly event full of deals on a wide array of handcrafted goods. More on this free event may be found at facebook.com/events/659728796438989/ or by emailing admin@mercadomke.com
Lakefront Brewery Beer Sampling at Liquor Guys
Lovers of barley pop who have yet to try any brews from one of the beverage's most popular local purveyors, or merely want a free swig or more, are welcome to imbibe a bit at the Wauwatosa package store. No registration is required; just show up between 4-6 p.m. And, yes, The Buzz thinks “Liquor Guys” is a great name for a store.
Friday June 27
43rd + Vliet Life is a Runway Fashion Show + Market
Not every summer pop up market has a fashion show. This one does, presented by Matee Black/Casitia Prada. And instead of DJ'ed music to accompany models’ runway walking, there will be live music by the band GenisX (pronounce it like “Genesis;” hopefully Phil Collins et al don't mind). Also featured will be the Denizen MKE Band and a screening of the movie Wicked.
As for the market itself, clothing from the brands organizing the fashion show will be sold, of course. But, so will hemp-derived products, handcrafted soaps, jewelry and more. If that's not enough, there will also be an art show of works by local art teachers as well as opportunities to create one's own artwork; and, if even clothing repair workshop. Four food trucks/vendors will be around to provide nourishment and hydration during this flurry of activity. The free fun and education goes from 5-9 p.m. More about this really full evening may be found out at www.denizenmke.com/43rdandvliet
Saturday June 28
Cedarburg's Strawberry Festival
A gamut of goodies made from the fest’s titular fruit will be on offer, as anyone attending what's billed as a strawberry festival could reasonably expect. But there will also be four music and dance stages. And for anyone wanting to consume food and drink not strawberry-flavored, there will be 25 other food and drink vendors. Want something non-musical to look at while eating and/or drinking? There will Art on the Avenue and merchants galore with wares to sell. Additionally, there will be kids' activities, duck races and plenty else. Find out more about the full scope of this free event, happening today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At cedarburgfestivals.org/strawberry
Milwaukee Film Presents National Theatre Live: Present Laughter at The Oriental Theatre
The latest stageplay from Great Britain's National Theatre to be filmed and presented in movie houses is this production of this intrigue-filled Noel Coward comedy. It will be shown today and tomorrow at 12 p.m. Advance tickets for tickets for the tree-hour, PG-rated production may be obtained at mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre/events/national-theatre-live-present-laughter
Euchre Tournament at Faklandia Brewpub
The format for this card game tourney doesn't require having a partner, so solo players are welcome for these seven hands of euchre with eight hands per round (a round's time limit is 25 minutes). The winner gets to decide which charity gets the money raised from entry donations and receives a $20 Culver's gift card. Play begins promptly at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to go until 6 p.m. More details and a link to the tournament's rules may be fund at reddit.com/r/milwaukee/comments/1lc27y4/euchre_tournament
Grafton Holidaze/ Independence Day Parade
The Buzz isn't begrudging Graftonites for getting into patriotic mode a week before July 4. The city's Independence Day parade starts at 4 p.m. On the corner of Falls Road and First St. From 5 until 10:30 p.m., the Holidaze celebration at Lime Kiln Park follows with fireworks at dusk, live music and food and drink to be bought and consumed. Find out more about the free affair at grafton-wi.org/celebrate-grafton/holidaze-independence-day-celebration-grafton-wisconsin/
Sunday June 29
West Allis Makers Market
The Buzz counted 35 merchants, including event sponsor Onionmania, and 16 specialty food sellers and food anddrink trucks participating in this free event. Live music is promised as well for this sale of Wisconsin creators' goods running from noon to 4 p.m. today. Learn more about everything else regarding the market at westalliswi.gov/o/cwa/page/makers-market
Soft Girl Reset at Vibez Creative Art Space
If you are or know a girl ages 16 to 18, this monthly wellness and creativity discussion series could be beneficial. Today's featured speaker is Ebony Ramey, of Ebony Esthetics, who will broach the topics of self-image, beauty standards and confidence as she has learned from her path to becoming a beauty pro. Following the talk, participants can either partake in ceramics painting led by Blk Girl Space or get in some outdoor guided journaling. Lastly, there's the No Filter Needed open group discussion wherein attendees are encouraged to share their challenges, goals, wins and needs. It takes place at Vibez's Glendale location from 3-6 p.m. Registration at vibezcreativeartsspace.com
Author Ebony LaDelle at Alice's Garden
Boswell Books hosts this author’s talk at an urban agricultural hub. LaDelle, author of the recently published romance This Could Be Forever, discusses her work at 3 p.m. with local fiction influencer Cree Myles. The discussion is scheduled to take place outdoors, so attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair. Registration for the free event may be made at alicesgardenmke.com/shop/this-could-be-forever-author-event
Monday June 30
Slick City Sensory Hours
The Wauwatosa indoor amusement park plays against type for 90 minutes tonight when Slick City' s usual sensory overload is tamped down, as its website puts it, “for those who require a less intense environment.” It's only for walk-in customers (so no advance tickets are available) and starts at 7 p.m. Find out more about it at slickcity.com/wi-wauwatosa/events/sensory-hours
Karaoke at Bremen Cafe
The E. Clarke St. tavern prides itself on its pinball machines and cover-free live music most every night; the latter becomes the responsibility of its patrons this and pretty much every Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. Confirm at: bremencafe.com/calendar
Wednesday July 2
Drone Show at Hart Park
The first event in Wauwatosa's Independence Day celebration is this demonstration of drones flying about this public green space. There is no admission charge for the show scheduled to commence at approximately 9:15 p.m. Learn more about it at wauwatosa.net/discover-tosa/community-events/independence-day-parade