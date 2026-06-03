Brew City Buzz, Events Happening June 4-June 10, 2026

× Expand Photo via Cudahy Family Library Cudahy Family library plaza Patrons enjoy books and refreshments on the plaza at the Cudahy Family Library in summer

Thursday June 4

“Cookies & Conversation: Israeli Identity Beyond the Headlines” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Anyone aware of recent news know there's much to discuss. Noas Gerassi will frame her talk from the perspective of Jewish Israeli women. Kosher cookies and coffee come with the 90-minute event starting 12 p.m. but bring a full lunch if you like. The talk comes with museum admission. Find more at tinyurl.com/bdhkhn7n.

Lindy Hop Dance Class at Villa Terrace Museum & Garden

Senegal-born Paté Nassalang and Brookfield's own Lisa Black lead this two-hour, 6:30 p.m. session in learning the dance associated with swing music and sociable rug-cutting to follow. Participants need neither prior experience for a partner. Get tickets from tinyurl.com/4znfdhtx. And know that this season's Terrace garden opens 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday June 7.

Friday June 5

West Allis Beer Garden Opening Day

Third Space Brewing provides the whistle-wetter, but an assortment of other adult and family-friendly beverages will be available for purchase, too. Food trucks and musical talent change most every Friday (4-9 p.m.) and Saturday (3-9 p.m.) the area is open. Find the schedules for tunes and food booked so far via tinyurl.com/2t7nrhp7.

Peggy Mueller & Friends at Bavarian Bierhaus

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Family-friendly, folkloric sounds will emanate from Mueller, featured in a recent documentary about German Fest and Milwaukee polka culture from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Glendale establishment. Admission looks to be free, but grabbing some grub and a mug would be appreciated. The full Bierhaus events schedule can be viewed here: tinyurl.com/4jb6vhct.

Boswell Books Presents Author Kristen Radaich at Black Husky Brewing

If Friday weren't already sufficiently beery, the dog-friendly E. Locust Ave. microbrewery is hosting Radaich discussing her Beer Hiking Minnesota, Wisconsin & The Upper Peninsula, offering more ideas on where to get barley pop and exercise. Obtain further details and free registration to the 6:30 p.m. talk from tinyurl.com/yjbz5emd.

Saturday June 6

Play Ball! Kids Baseball Clinic at Baran Park

Children ages 5-12 are welcome to join Milwaukee Brewers alumni, local high school baseballers and, experienced coaches for this free two-hour skill-building clinic. Youngsters and adults can also have pictures taken with team mascots. Register fort the 9-11 a.m. session once you reach tinyurl.com/bd8mv3fr.

Community Science: Fungi at Minooka Park

Venture into the woods of this Waukesha preserve with Wisconsin Mycological Society experts to explore mushrooms and other fungi. You'll learn how scientists monitor mushrooms as part of ongoing park system research. Records of your observations along the trail become part of the scientific record, too. Register for the free 10 a.m.-noon event at tinyurl.com/mr3ps8cd.

Paddles & Pops at Discovery World Dock

Nine hours of beginner-friendly experiences on paddleboards, kayaks, hydro-bikes and paddleboats at a pretty low price start at 10 a.m. Distribution of free Popsicles, as supplies last, starts at 1 p.m. That could doubtless be a complete day of summer fun for some. Tickets for it may be obtained from forwardoutdoor.com.

MixMasters Mke - Milwaukee DJ Fest at Bucyrus Commons

Twelve hours of more than 30 music selectors throwing down what are promised to be sick beats gets underway at 10 a.m. Expect lyrics suitable for all ages until noon. The free event also encompasses food trucks, other vendors, live visual art and local radio station broadcasts. Learn more and register interest at https://tinyurl.com/4wrn5e8h.

Day Drinks & Handmade Things at Station 1846

The pop-up at the W. Bruce St. bar features plenty of goods made by their crafters' fingers and, as may be expected from the location, cocktails, but also coffee drinks and music to accompany the shopping experience. Five hours of imbibing and deals commence at 10 a.m., more about which may be gleaned upon reaching tinyurl.com/2fp9hyfj.

Creepy-Crawly Day at Milwaukee Public Museum

The primary demographic for this exhibition of four interactive stations dedicated to insects and other invertebrates may be kids fascinated by the critters. But no one's saying adults can't enjoy the four hours of fun, starting 11 a.m. The Buzz is especially interested in booth with edible insect samples. Lean more about it all at tinyurl.com/39ktr52x.

Cudahy Family Library 120th Birthday Bash

Plenty of family-centric fun marks this commemoration, like a bounce house, balloon animals, facepainting and a Lion's Club lunch for sale. The inclusion of live Irish dancing and music will certainly attract some attendees, too. But the Buzz is intrigued by the human chain hug around the library building. Full details on the free 12-4 p.m. fete are available from cudahyfamilylibrary.org.

Sunday June 7

Family Fun Day with MKE with Kids at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park

The first of this kind of event for the season has a Summerfest theme. This Fun Day includes various styles of dance performances, interactive exhibits, roaming entertainers, facepainting, hoop dancing, handicap accessible sports (including wheelchair basketball) and much more. Find a full rundown and list of future Fam' Fun' Day themes upon reaching tinyurl.com/52rm42cn.

LoLo Blvd Custom Car & Bike at Harley-Davidson Museum Campus

The motorcycle company's museum welcomes the four-wheeled vehicles on its ground in this free six-hour celebration of hydraulically bouncing lowriders. Bikes and one-of-a-kind creations crafted by enthusiasts will likewise populate the campus. A bit more about the 10 a.m.-4 p.m. display may be read once you get tinyurl.com/3h3uskne.

Mitchell Field Rotary Club's Food Trucks & Jazz at Miton Vretenar Memorial Park

The St. Francis venue is where to find three bands playing for folks getting grub and drinks from 11 mobile vendors for seven hours starting 11 a.m. Menu options include crepes, Philippine, tater tots, eggrolls, pizza, Mexican and both U.S and Korean barbecue. Get a full rundown on the free event from a website with an arguably cooler name than the event itself: foodtruckfrenzy.org.

El Conquistador Latino Newspaper & Radio Show's Fiesta Puerto Rico Parade and Festival

Milwaukee's multimedia source of Spanish language news, opinion, and advocacy presents a free eight-hour tribute to and culture from the island commonwealth. Following an 11 a.m. parade, a lengthy stretch of W. Oklahoma Ave. will be dedicated to native dancing, music, cuisine and plenty else in conjunction with National Puerto Rican Day until 7.p., Lean more at tinyurl.com/4jese2cb.

Muslim Women's Coalition's “Celebrating Palestine” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Potential attendees of ethnic festivals get a bonanza today. Puerto Rico gets some love, and so do the Middle Eastern people feted in this eight-hour celebration that kicks off at 12 p.m. Traditional fashion, art, dance and food tasting stations feature prominently among the proceedings. Discover further details and purchase tickets via tinyurl.com/4wb3vwkx.

Author Steve Darnall at Lion's Tooth

Graphic novel adaptations of pre-existing narratives are common enough. But Darnall has adapted the 1994 comic book miniseries Marvels to text; he will be discussing Marvels: The Novelization at the cozy S. Kinnikinnic bookshop in a free event at 2 p.m. Today. See a bit more about that and other Lion's Tooth events at tinyurl.com/57wvr3hr.

Monday June 8

Dog Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Pooches' parents are welcome to bring their pets today to the Hales Corners facility during its usual 9 a.m.-8 p.m. hours. Canine-focused vendors and activities will be active 3-7 p.m., while hot dogs and drinks for human patrons will be sold 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The Buzz has no link to offer for this event, so show up with your dog, and hope for the best, yes?

& Juliet at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Yes, the play that opens tonight has a title that starts with an ampersand. Think it has something to do with Shakespeare's story including Romeo? Good guess. The Tony-nominated musical comedy considers the possibility of the female lead foregoing suicide and getting a second chance at happiness. More about tonight's 7:30 p.m. show and other dates is at marcuscenter.org/event/juliet.

Tuesday June 9

Under My Wing Summer Kick Off

Women wanting to mentor girls at risk for poor mental health are invited to this non-profit group's 6-9 p.m. session to kick off the season kids are out of school. Further details may be obtained from undermywinginc.org.

Wednesday June 10

Historic Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward Fire Tour

Get a look at the site of the largest, most destructive fire in Milwaukee history; it took place in a 20-block, 440-building span in October 1892. Tour guide Cyndi Kramer will tell of the conflagration and the effort to extinguish it. The one-hour walking tour starts at 1 p.m., and tickets for it may be had from historicmilwaukee.org/events.

Bourbon & Chocolate Truffle Pairing at Great Lakes Distillery & Tasting Room

The adult beverages, including off-menu cocktails especially for this 6:30-7:30 p.m. tasting, come courtesy of the venue. The chocolates? Thank Ultimate Confections for those. Along with the libations and sweets will be some education on the bourbon-making process and why alcohol and chocolates pair well. Reserve a space upon reaching tinyurl.com/rxatfta3.

Kevin P. Keefe “Milwaukee’s Streetcar Legacy: East Side, Downtown and Beyond” at North Point Lighthouse Museum

The former editor of Trains Magazine will give an hour-long, illustrated presentation on the city's once-extensive streetcar system exiting decades before the Hop. Enty to the 7 p.m. talk is free for NPLM members, and further details for other trolly buffs interested in attending may be read at tinyurl.com/2tafadxv.

Quizmasters Deaf Trivia at Pilot Project Brewing

One need not know American Sign Language in which all the questions during this two-hour trivia competition will be asked. Students from the UWM's Interpreter Training Program will assist the ASL-unlearned in this all-ages event. The point is to make a bar game accessible for some for whom it wouldn't be otherwise. Find more about the 7-9 p.m. game at tinyurl.com/yw5fe2kj