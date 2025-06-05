Brew City Buzz: Events Happening June 5-11, 2025

× Expand Photo via Peninsula School of Art Peninsula School of Art Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, WI

Thursday June 5

Door County Contemporary Art Fair

It may at first seem odd for a Milwaukee website to recommend a road trip to the thumb in the state's handprint. But when the Wisconsin's biggest city and nearby Racine are represented by eight galleries out of 20, it's a pretty big deal for the for the visual art scene down here. Find out more about the four-day event being held at Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art. Learn more at doorcountycontemporary.com

Jam House at Bar Centro, Presented by Arts @ Large

The Buzz makes an exception from recusing covering non-karaoke musical events when they're free. That's all the more the case when the event is held at a place that isn't strictly about music. Such it is concerning this evening of jazz with local saxophonist/educator Jeanne Marie Farinelli and her band. Art @ Large will record the jam session and provide the drum for Farinelli's ensemble. Doors open for this evening of improvisation and drink specials open at 6:30 p.m., with the music going from is scheduled to go from 7-9 p.m.

Friday June 6

Intro to Bee Keeping at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Shaun Keating of Waterford Bee Co. will present a program on professional bee keeping from 10 a.m.-noon today. As of press time, there's still room to take part by registering here: boernerbotanicalgardens.org/product/intro-to-bee-keeping Friends of the Garden may attend free, but registration is still required.

Wisconsin Fest at Old Heidelberg Park

Wisconsin has been a state for how long, and only now is there an event named Wisconsin Fest?! One finally exists, hosted by the Bavarian Bierhaus and held at the Glendale park today from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday June 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A Badger State-centric menu including fish fry, bratwurst, pretzels, Reuben rolls, kringle, butter burgers, cheese curds and more will be on offer; the nearby Bierhaus' customary array of German dishes will likewise be available on premises. It will be free to hear Five Card Studs play their music at 6 p.m. tonight and see a Volkswagen car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, too.

Wauwatosa ART64 Painting Competition

This is the fourth annual bracketed completion to create masterpiece-level paintings in real time. The tournament, the largest of its type in the U.S., is so named because it starts with 64 painters. Get a free eyeful of brushstrokes committed to canvas in real time from 5 to 8 p.m. today and Saturday June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Village at the intersection of State Street and Harwood Avenue.

Tosa Greek Fest at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Food will be a big draw for this annual festival, but there will be music from the local Greek Keys band and tours of the church building, among other fun and culture. It all happens from 5-9 p.m. today, 4-9 p.m. on Saturday June 7 and 3-9 p.m. Sunday on N. 76th Street south of W. North Avenue.

Saturday June 7

Brewtown Rumble at Harley Davidson Park

This celebration of motorcycles isn't merely for the bikes made by the company hosting the event. Rather, it is for all models and all makes owned by anyone who enjoys riding them. Enthusiasts of the two-wheeled mode of transportation as well as riders are welcome too. It's free to attend and view the motorcycles on display, but donations and other proceeds will benefit the BUILD MOTO Mentor Program that trains Milwaukee high schoolers in the trades via motorcycle fabrication. Music will be provided by DJ Paul H, and a plentitude of food trucks and information and vendor booths will be on hand from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. More information about it all may be had here: brewtownrumble.com

Ron Isaacs' Better Days Opening Reception at Tory Folliard Gallery

In his career of over 40 years, Isaacs has mastered making wood look like things it's not. The pictures on the gallery's website of his sculptures of clothing, leaves, insects, fruit and more are pretty astounding. Isaacs' free exhibition-opening reception goes from 1-3 p.m. at the Third Ward gallery.

Sunday June 8

Food Trucks & Jazz Presented by The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field in Milwaukee

Ten trucks offering a wide variety of fare will be parked at St. Francis' Vretenar Park from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., while three bands provide the sounds for dining, relaxing and maybe even dancing. Food on offer ranges from Jamaican, African American soul cuisine, Thai and Mexican to European bakery, Thai, vegan and pizza, among others. Providing the tunes will be Hispanic jazzbos Rumba, the 21-piece Brew City Big Band and the J Ryan Trio. Children may participate in flowerpot decorating from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds from the Rotarians' beverage sales will benefit the organization's ongoing charitable projects, Admission is free, and more information is here: foodtruckfrenzy.org

North Shore Community BBQ by CrossWay Church North Shore

The River Hills location of the multi-site church offers a free barbecue lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For kids, there will be games and a bouncy house and for other outdoor activities for everyone in attendance. No menu is listed, but other information about the feed and fun may be found at crosswaychurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/2858748

Monday June 9

“Women of a Certain Vintage” Lecture Series at Tosa Physical Therapy & Wellness

This month's iteration of the talk series taking place at 6:15 p.m. on the second Monday of every month sees Jamie Goll, functional nutritional consultant and holistic trichologist (trichology being the science pertaining to hair and its diseases), presenting “Your Rooted Awakening: Empowering Your Hair and Hormones in Midlife.” Goll's lecture will address the root causes of perimenopausal hair loss and holistic solutions to restore balance and rebuild confidence during that time of midlife transition. RSVP and pay for admission at app.pteverywhere.com/tosaptw/bookingonlinePtE

Charlie Sepulveda Master Class at the Jazz Gallery

All musicians—and, presumably, music lovers?—are welcome to learn from the trumpeter/flugelhornist and his Latin jazz combo, The Turnaround. The latter includes a vibraphonist, conguero, drummer, bassist, pianist and vocals by Milwaukee native Natalia Mercado. Come for the free education from 7-8 p.m. and stay for the jazz session to follow! The Milwaukee Jazz Institute is who to thank for it all.

Tuesday June 10

“Full Moon Canoe” Presented by Urban Ecology Center

The Buzz commends the folks at Urban Ecology Center who scheduled this trip through the city's Downtown waterways to coincide with a rhyming title for the lunar cycle. This is a trek recommended for those with previous paddling experience. The journey's 6:30-8:30 p.m. duration should allow participants to view the full moon expected that night, and lifeguards will act as paddlers' guides on the trip. The necessary preregistration and payment may be made at 30781a.blackbaudhosting.com/30781a/full-moon-canoe-10jun2025

Wednesday June 11

Milwaukee Night Market Presented by Clover

What a huge event for the middle of a week this is. A baker's dozen of sponsors, are arranging for over 40 local merchants and maker and nearly 50 food providers to take over the portion of W. Wisconsin Avenue between N. Second and Vel R. Phillips Avenue. Tonight's pop-up is the first of four veritable al fresco malls throughout the summer months in the same location. There will also be music from DJs and musicians playing things other than computers or turntables; among the former is local guitarist Evan Christian (others have yet to be listed at press time), and the former will be Sound by Design and Nico At Night. The free-to-attend night of commerce, cuisine, and music goes from 5-10 p.m.