Brew City Buzz, Events Happening March 12-18, 2026

× Expand Photo via Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Thursday March 12

Shamrock & Pawprints at Pilot Brewing Project

Almost Home Cat Rescue MKE & Roxz’s Resources & Awareness are welcome to the beer house from 5-8 p.m. for patrons to support their causes ... and maybe adopt a furry friend? Other vendors will also be on hand, and a round-trip Southwest Airlines airfare will be raffled. Check out Pilot's calendar at tinyurl.com/59vza8ht.

Rosas & Rosé: Corn Husk Flowers at Latino Arts Center

The ticket price may be what one could reasonably expect to pay for an evening of tapas and wine, so why not learn to make tuberoses while noshing and sipping? The 5:30-7 p.m., 21-and-up class led by artist Yesica Cora includes all materials to make the Mexican flowers that abet in celebrating the arrival of spring. Tickets for the creative, tasty time may be gotten from tinyurl.com/2b7hp3xa.

Friday March 13

Play Date with Art: Clay Creatures at Milwaukee Art Museum

The latest two-hour event for MAM visitors ages five and under (with adult, of course) allows youngsters to sculpt beings of their own imaginations, perhaps with inspiration from the museum's folk and self-taught art collections. Kids have opportunity to not only give their hands a workout, but their voices as well by way of a sing-along. Obtain tickets via tinyurl.com/2u5e5fax.

Finnish Fest at Heat Haven

One need not hit the sauna at the Wauwatosa hot spot to enjoy this celebration of Scandinavian culture; there are Finnish sausages, icy drinks, and fire pits to partake of for those not wanting to sweat in a more unclothed manner. The perspiration and fun go from 5-9:30 p.m., with walk-up tickets the only ones available at press time. But more advance info may be had from tinyurl.com/2s2z3j7z.

Morning Star Productions' The Bell at the Kneeland - Walker Historical Mansion

The local Christian company known for producing shows based on their own scripts gives the Safe House a run for its money with an interactive, escape room-based story in Wauwatosa. The show that explores social media and its cultural pitfalls opens tonight, running through Sunday, March 16. Lean showtimes and get tickets through tinyurl.com/3uh54cm8.

Author Elizabeth Adelman at Boswell Book Company

Boswell hosts the proprietor of Mukwonago's Heritage Flower Farm to discuss her pretty self-evidently-entitled Chasing Lewis' Monkeyflower: The Amazing Afterlife of The Lewis and Clark Expedition's Wild Plants. Hearing Adelman talk about her botanical history account with Martha Bergland at 6:30 p.m. is free but requires registration, which may be achieved upon heading to tinyurl.com/mca7c5cb

Undercover Disco at Sugar Maple

There will only be so many headsets available at the craft brew tavern for folks to hang out and dance to music of their choosing while not hearing anyone else's preferred tunes, but it's a free, all-ages event if you can get a set. See the online handbill for the 9 p.m.-midnight time of socializing upon arriving at tinyurl.com/39xxpxbh.

Saturday March 14

Badger Region Youth Volleyball Championships at Baird Center

The Buzz doesn't usually cover sports, but this looks unique, fun and massive. Nearly 5,250 kids from all over Wisconsin will playing today and tomorrow (even next weekend) will play and vie for state supremacy. The action starts at 8 a.m., and to get a handle on all the moving parts, so to speak, volleyball lovers are advised to go to tinyurl.com/yjr9mwvr.

Milwaukee Recreation Bike Bazaar at Riverside University High School Community Center

Find new and used two-wheeled means of transportation and parts and accessories for them at the 17th iteration of this sale. You may want to buy, or maybe sell, but paid tickets are required for attendees ages 13 and up. V.I.P start time is 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for everyone else until the event closes at 3 p.m. Those tickets and further details may be had when you reach tinyurl.com/2rf7u4ra.

In Tune: Community Day Opening Celebration 40th Annual National Youth Art Month Exhibition and Festivities at John Michael Kohler Art Center

A bevy of activities surrounds this recognition of young folk in the visual arts, starting at 9:30 a.m. for members of the Sheboygan facility and 11 a.m. for the general public. They include artist talks and a performance by New York City-based Heidi Latsky Dance. More about day of free events may be found upon on tinyurl.com/yc76ybwd.

Yarn Flower Art Workshop at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

The “free” and “family” descriptors in verbiage for this time of all-ages creativity in Brookfield caught the Buzz's eye. But so did the pictures of faux flora that look like the products of preschool fun that illustrated said verbiage. Multiple times for the workshop are available from 9:30-11:30 p.m., and registration is required. Register at tinyurl.com/ymapkrkx.

Greenwood Gathering: Carvers' Meet-Up-Birch Bark Sheath at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Woodcarvers can show off their latest finished projects and ones in progress, share techniques, carve some wood, and more in this 11 a.m.-4 p.m. whittlers' meet-up. There's no obligation to stay for it all, but tea made from locally foraged plants is free at lunch time (bring your own food). Pay $35 extra, and get a Mora brand knife. Tickets? Nab then from tinyurl.com/ys52ts3c.

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade

The free 12-2 p.m. Wisconsin Ave. cavalcade of Irish pride is scheduled to include over 100 units, with floats, wolfhounds and marching bands among them. More about what's scheduled to transpire through the city's central business district may be gleaned at tinyurl.com/5t3pyh7w.

Guardians of the Children Hawg City Annual Soup Cookoff at Elks Lodge 46

The local branch of the anti-child abuse charity has professional chef and amateur tiers for the bevy of hot liquid dishes in competition, with WISN 12 chief meteorologist Mark Baden acting as a guest celebrity judge. Baked goods, raffles, and silent auctions will part of the 12-6 p.m. fund-raising feed, more about which might be found upon heading to tinyurl.com/2fs6rbtp.

Mystic Knot Beer Release & St. Paddy’s Party at Third Space Brewing

The annual tradition of introducing new barrel-aged, Irish-style coffee stout brews continues at Third Space, with three java-steeped, barley pops. Party people not apt to imbibe may still enjoy Derek Byrne & Paddygrass' music. Irish dancers throughout the place, and Pico's Tacos food truck fare. More about the free noon-5 p.m. fete may be found at tinyurl.com/33sb8sbu.

Author Mary Bergin at Wade house Historical Site

The Madison-based journalist is headed to the Sheboygan County house and grounds to discuss, sell and sign copies of her latest book, Small-Town Wisconsin-Fun, Surprising and Exceptional Road Trips. Could making the trek from Milwaukee for Bergn's 1 p.m. talk be one such road trip? Either way, tickets for the event may be had via tinyurl.com/ymzmh3ve.

Peace for Change Alliance Inc. Walk For Peace

In light of recent unfortunate events in the Deer District, the group's annual rally has become something bigger and more mobile, assembling at 1:45 p.m. for a 2 p.m. start time. Participants will go from the intersection of Vel R. Phillips Ave. and W. State St. to the Aurora Sinai neci8cal Center on N. 12th St., both sites of recent shootings. Get further details y going to tinyurl.com/bddcwtre.

Sunday March 15

All Goods' 3rd Street Mak Hall Vintage Market

Expect to find a wide array of clothing, accessories, physical entertainment media, including vinyl phonograph records, and more; food and beverages will be available to nourish and hydrate shoppers during this his seven-hour spree starting 10 a.m., more about which may be found out from tinyurl.com/3n7e6y9m.

Polish Center of Wisconsin Easter Open House

Admission for the 11 a.m.-3 p.m. event at the Franklin facility is free, but there should be plenty to purchase upon entry, such as prepared food to eat on premises and pierogis and sausage to take home, Polish Easter home decorations, and Palma Wielkanocnas (Easter bouquets) attendees may make for themselves. Those desirous of more information might find it at the Center's website: tinyurl.com/yc72byr8.

Bars & Rec’s Slingshot Bar Free Luck, Laughs, and Launches Family Fun Day

This all-ages, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick's Day-themed event at the West Allis drinking establishment includes shamrock hopscotch, a scavenger hunt, Celtic dancing from McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance, a holiday photo op, and, arguably most intriguingly, rubber chicken finger slingshots, per the venue's raison d'etre. You might find out more once you arrive at tinyurl.com/mr2474vu.

Tuesday March 17

St. Patrick's Day with Rose Mob Grill at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

The watering hole welcomes a food truck with Irish and Emerald Isle-adjacent offerings—bangers and mash, Reuben sandwiches, and Irish stew among them—to sets up shop for four hours, starting 4 p.m. More about the grub to be grabbed and Lion's Tail generally may be fund by directing your device to tinyurl.com/ywu23esd.

Civic Studios' “Brand Milwaukee Part I: Who Gets to Tell the City’s Story?” at Dandy

Panelists whose professional expertise positions them to opine from informed perspectives lead a free, guided discussion at the eclectic antique store about who gets to rep' the city, whose communities are emphasized and diminished and how creatives can help shape Milwaukee's branding. RSVP for the 7-9 p.m. talk when you reach tinyurl.com/492u339e,

Wednesday March 18

Outdoor Classroom: Signs of Spring at Retzer Nature Center

The Buzz hopes that the change of seasons explored in this 60-minute session starting at 10 a.m. will be plenty evident for kids and adults. The hike along the Waukesha nature preserve's trails to notice their flora and fauna should be enlightening enough whatever the weather. Obtain tickets for it from tinyurl.com/5n856rn7.

Italy Less Traveled: Wine Education with Chris Siudzinsk at Lupi & Iris

The fine dining eatery's sommelier leads wine aficionados in an hour of tasting four less heralded varieties in Sardinian, Umbrian and other styles. Those who stick around after the 6 p.m. affair get 20% off their bill of whatever food they may order at the restaurant. Reserve a spot in this limited quite seating event by way of tinyurl.com/2vunt7tk.