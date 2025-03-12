Brew City Buzz: Events Happening March 13-19, 2025

× Expand Photo via the Grilled Cheese Grant - grilledcheesegrant.com Grilled Cheese Grant

Thursday March 13

Author Night with Madeline Crane at Story Keepers Books

The West Allis retailer is presenting the Milwaukee-based fantasy author, who describes herself as “a part-time cryptid,” to read from her fiction and participate in a Q&A session from 6-7 p.m. Three of Crane's novels may also be ordered at Story Keepers after attendees hear her read. The event is free.

Friday March 14

Poetry Night at Tabi’s Wine Bar: An Evening of Words & Wine

Since it's been said that wine is bottled poetry, this Hartland watering hole seems like an ideal venue for an evening of verse. Poets reciting their work include Tom Erickson, Bob Hurd, Jim Landwehr, Scott Lowry, Nicole Nicholson, Cristina M. R. Norcross, Paula Nordwig and Sara Sarna. The reading is presented by the Lake County Playhouse, and there's no charge to attend.

Your S#!^^Y Week! at ComerdySportz

The improv comedy troupe wins the Buzz award for this week's best use of what late Beatle Bailey cartoonist Mort Walker called grawlix to expurgate the title of its show based on the crappy experiences endured by audience members over the previous seven days. The cathartic laughter commences at 8 p.m., and a couple of dollars may be saved on admission by paying with cash.

Saturday March 15

Tenth Annual Grilled Cheese Grant at Vanguard Sculpture Services

Support emerging artists and fill your belly with a gourmet sandwich at the W. Hopkins Street gallery. Competing for awards will be Siren Harris, Lucy Mattern, Max Van Loan, Madi Weglarz and yo yo collective. Look at art, nosh on grilled cheese and ice cream, sip cocktails, participate in a raffle, tour Vanguard Sculpture Services’ fine art foundry and listen to music by Ambulante y Clandestino, DJ Mia and Language Models. The awards ceremony commences at 7:30, but the entire event runs from 3-8 p.m.

Art*Bar's 21st Anniversary Toga Party

The Riverwest tavern celebrates its birthday by recreating one of the best-known scenes in National Lampoon's Animal House. Dressing and seeing other revelers in sheets provide much of the appeal in attending, but The SenSations will add classic rock and soul for dancing. The fun begins at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Sunday March 16

Awkward Nerd Events' Faire Folk Spring Revel at Historic Pabst Brewery

It's like a one-day (mostly) indoor Renaissance faire without having to drive to Bristol! Every space of the historic building and its interior courtyard will be utilized to present medieval amusement. The Buzz is most curious about the mermaid grotto, but there will also be games (including a tournament for live-acting role playing, or LARPing), crafting classes, crafts to purchase, live music, mead and cider tasting and other food and beverages for purchase. The revelry occurs from 11 a.m-5 p.m., and tickets for it may be purchased at awkwardnerdevents.com/products/faire-folk-spring-revel-2025

Monday March 17

Go Luck Yourself: St. Patrick's Day at Elwood's Liquor & Tap

The Buzz's pick for a St. Patty's Day hang is this N. Water Street saloon's celebration, if only for the ability to obtain a T-shirt with Elwood's slogan for the day by racking up $15 at the bar (while the supply lasts, obviously). Start a tab for the cheeky wardrobe addition early as 3 p.m.

Glow & Throw Monday March 17 at AXE MKE

Black light bowling has been around for a while, so this must be its sharp object-tossing analogue? The best way to find out would be to visit the axe-throwing bar sometime between 4 and 10 p.m. to find out. What their website promises is 5,000 watts of black light to create a surreal blade-chucking experience. Reservations are recommended.

Tuesday Mach 18

Katherine Addison in conversation with Jim Higgins at Boswell Books

Wisconsin fantasy/horror author Addison returns to Boswell to discuss the latest volume of her Cemeteries of Amalo trilogy, The Tomb of Dragons, with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor Higgins. The Buzz is in no position to provide spoilers, much less plot summaries, but it looks pretty intense. Admission, but the required registration for the 6:30 p.m. talk may be obtained at eventbrite.com/e/katherine-addison-author-of-the-tomb-of-dragons-a-boswell-event-tickets-1255164483759?aff=oddtdtcreator

Wednesday March 19

Garden Train Show: Golden Age of Steam, at The Mitchell Park Domes

It's been going on a while now and wraps up on April 6; but the middle of the week in the late winter is as good a time as any to take in a display of miniature Victorian-era locomotives amid the flowers housed in one of the city's trademark attractions. The usual admission price applies, but Wednesdays are also when attendees get a free sticker by which to remember their visit. Whoo hoo!