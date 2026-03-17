Brew City Buzz, Events Happening March 19-24 2026

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Thursday March 19

“Silk, Soil, and Soul: A Love Letter to Merlot” at Waterford Wine & Spirits

The Delafield liquor depot is putting on a wine-tasting seminar about with the event's titular grape. Nine varieties will be featured, and Waterford will offer discounts on bottles of them to attendees. Reserve a spot for the 6-7:30 p.m. event by heading to tinyurl.com/2batjzuc.

Manhattan Madness at Ray's Wine & Spirits

The Wauwatosa package store hosts an evening of sampling eight miniature variations of the popular cocktail—and vote for the champion among them—for an admission price that would probably approximate a night of moderate imbibing at an actual tavern. The 90-minute event commences at 6:30 p.m., and a spot for it may be reserved at tinyurl.com/2s3f8uzn.

Jam House at Art @ Large

The S. Fifth St. creative space is holding what might at first seem like a free, all-ages open mic with a live band. But, no! That band, Gig Simulator, and the venue promise a vibrant, communal setting where original music may be fashioned. Piano, drums, amplifier and PA system are provided on premises. Learn more about the 6:30-9 p.m. session by accessing tinyurl.com/2uw5mndt.

Author Felicia Day at Oriental Theatre

The New York Times best-selling author for books such as You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost), will discuss her new graphic novel, The Lost Daughter of Sparta, based on the mythical character of Philonoe (Helen of Troy's sister). Maybe Day will also discuss her acting work, too? Either way, a ticket includes a signed copy of Lost Daughter. Get tickets from tinyurl.com/224e5b5z

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Friday March 20

Brews & Boards: Ladies Night ay Style Pop Cafe

Since this evening of board game-playing is positioned as a Women's History Month event, the Buzz is supposing this free night out is a female-only outing. But for those so inclined, there are craft coffee drinks to be quaffed and a (complimentary?) nacho bar from which to be noshed. Learn more about what awaits from 5-8 p.m. here: tinyurl.com/5k3jhkk8.

“The Moth: Fumbles and Fouls” at W. Bruce St. Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

The renowned narrative, spoken word even comes to the roastery's Walker's Point location with the theme of the five-minute stories that narrators and protagonists have messed up. Full details about the 8 p.m. show, including how to participate in it, and tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/5x22c8eu.

Saturday March 21

American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb at 411 E. Wisconsin Center

Climb the abundant stairs for 30 floors to raise money toward the ALA's twin causes of clean air and people's healthy lungs—especially firefighters. Register for the 7 a.m. workout, pay its discounted entrance fee by Thursday, March 19, and see a video about the event upon your arrival at tinyurl.com/8aaru62k.

Skylight Music Theatre A Rockin' Midsummer Night's Dream Dog Auditions

Readers with canine pets who don't exhibit stage fright may want to take their pooch to the two-hour tryouts at Skylight's Cabot Stage for a walk-on part their forthcoming Shakespeare adaptation. The opportunity starts at 10 a.m. Sign up here—tinyurl.com/562b6u2h—to see if your pooch is right for Skylight's spin o the Bard of Avon.

Rentals Relics' Vintage Decor and Pop-Up Sale

Furniture, dishware, and plenty more the rental business is retiring will be up for buying from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Prospective buyers interested in larger pieces are advised to arrive in a vehicle large enough to accommodate such sizable purchases. Get to Relics Rentals' website by way of relicsrentals.com.

WJMR Jammin' 98.3 FM's and Granville Business Improvement District's The Gathering at Potawatomi Casino Hotel

The five-hour to-do promoted by Milwaukee's adult soul station is billed as a shopping, lifestyle and empowerment event. But the Buzz is excited by the musical bill, chocked with hometown exponents of choral gospel, Southern soul and, of course, R&B. The 10 a.m.-3 p.m. affair is a ticketed one, and those tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/5n8tdkzv.

Art in the Burg at Cedarburg High School Field House

Over 70 local and regional artists working in wood, fibers, paint, ceramics and other media will gather for this five-hour juried show at 10 a.m. All the art shown is also for sale. Also on hand will be student performances, a kids' arts & crafts table, a silent auction, and refreshments for purchase. Purchase tickets at the door, but show interest here: tinyurl.com/yz4wztc2.

“Community Zine Festival: Declarations in Print: A Community Event of Making, Dialogue, and Revolutionary Imagination” at Haggerty Museum of Art

Marquette University's art space makes way for this four-hour celebration of DIY publishing that includes a drop-in zine-making studio, printing demonstration, artists conversations and more. Like so much of what the Haggarty does, this 12:30 p.m. Function is free, but more may be leaned and spots may be reserved when you get to tinyurl.com/2hjat75j.

Return of Cat Mom Triple I.P.A. at Black Husky Brewing

It usually wouldn't be a big deal for a local microbrewery to bring back one of its brews. But Black Husky's revisiting one of its creations with feline-themed karaoke, conversation and a costume contest. Some proceeds raised go to Second Hand Purrs No Kill Cat Shelter. Learn more about the free 2-6 p.m. fete upon reaching tinyurl.com/3bszwfeh.

Center for Leadership of Afrikan Women's Wellness' “Sankofa Drum Circle: Rhythm, Roots & Soul” at Therapy Plus Mental Health Clinic

Regardless the ethnic and sexual designations of the sponsoring group, this looks like a couple hours for anyone of any skill level who wants to get their percussion on. The Buzz can't tell whether drums are provided, so anyone interested in the 3-5 p.m. circle with master drummer Lucky Diop may want to first make contact through tinyurl.com/3fwkau2m

Art Talk: 12 Remarkable Women Artists at Gallery 218

Here's a free event commemorating women's history to which anyone wanting to hear about a dozen female creators is welcome. The E. Buffalo St. art space will provide light refreshments, including Curious elixir mocktails, for the 3 p.m., two-hour presentation by artist/instructor Jennifer Scavone. Find the gallery's website at gallery218.com/.

Studio K Flamenco Presents (W)herefest: (W)here In The World at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

Southern Spanish dancing isn't the focus in this 75-miute, 6 p.m. start-time show. Polynesian, Mexican and West African terpsichorean artistry will be highlighted, with a complimentary meet-and-greet with the performers after the presentation. Find out more and obtain tickets via tinyurl.com/3kfexsyv.

Sunday March 22

All Goods' 3rd Street Vintage Market at 3tf St. Market Hall

This free, seven-hour pop-up bazaar where clothing, accessories, vinyl records, other media and plenty else will be sold by local sellers starts at 10 a.m. Food and drink to nourish and hydrate those seeking vintage goods will be available on premises, too. Maybe you can learn more by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/58zjmn49.

WMSE Rockabilly Chilli Fundraiser at Milwaukee School of Engineering Kern Center

The 24th annual feed to benefit MSOE's FM signal gathers 40+ restaurants, cafes, and caterers to regale diners with their bean-heavy soups. Arrive with at least two non-perishable food items to assist Hunger Task Force and get two more chili sample tickets. The Buzz could find no word on who's providing the 'billy, but chili lovers can save $5 per ticket by buying them in advance from tinyurl.com/3zjp8my9.

Book Swap at Dead Bird Brewing Co.

The N. Dr. William Finlayson St. microbrewery with a dog-friendly patio invites the public to bring and trade tomes fit for young adults and full-on grown-ups, nab literature from Dead Bird's own free books table, and indulge in the business' own beverages and sweet goodies. The fair goes from 12- 3 p.m.., and more may be found at tinyurl.com/2eu9k523.

Easter Wreath Making Workshop at Grey House Studio

The Buzz likes to share happenings that give readers something tangible to take home for a price commensurate to or not much more than buying the thing itself. This Wauwatosa get-together to create a decoration for what some call Resurrection Sunday seems to qualify. The two hours of craftiness commence at noon. Further details and tickets are available when you get to tinyurl.com/4tda35uc.

Music Bingo at the Landing at Hoyt Park

Stick around Wauwatosa a couple hours after making an Easter wreath, and you can join in this inexpensive time filling in cards (three for $1) if you can guess the songs from 30-second snippets. The competition goes from 4-6 p.m., and more about it may be had from tinyurl.com/ywe9432b.

Monday March 23

Eggbert's Pop-Up Arcade at Ingleside Hotel's Oakton Ballroom

Today at 9 a.m. is the kick-off of 12 days of the Pewaukee hotel hosting 75+ vintage arcade games, including pinball machines, video games and Japanese rhythm games (like Dance Dance Revolution; maybe Guitar Hero, too?), which can be played until midnight each day for one blanket price. Glean further details and purchase tickets upon visiting tinyurl.com/5euyey4b.

Music Bingo at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

If you didn't get enough of this kind of game at a Wauwatosa public park yesterday, or missed it, here's another opportunity in the same suburb for 90 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place winners in each of the three rounds. Find the event's Facebook presence at tinyurl.com/4ty6a3c5.

Tuesday Mach 24

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Presents History Talks: Historic Theaters in Milwaukee at Gallery 218

Tour guide/historian Cyndi Kramer will give a 60-minute survey of the history of movie houses in Milwaukee, with much about the many that once lined Wisconsin Ave. Historic Milwaukee members save $10 on admission, but anyone can obtain tickets for the talk from tinyurl.com/32rzzt77,

Wednesday March 25

Birds & Stars: Navigation at Night at Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center

The center's research team and guest presenter Bob Bonadurer delivers a lecturer on our feathered friends find their way around in the air using stars, landscapes and our planet's magnetic field. Get further details and tickets by way of tinyurl.com/ym4793cv.