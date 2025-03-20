Brew City Buzz: Events Happening March 20-26, 2025

× Expand Photo via Falcon Flea - Instagram Every Other Day at Falcon Flea Vintage shop Every Other Day's booth at Falcon Flea

Thursday March 20

Community Access Day at Betty Brinn Children's Museum

As on every third Thursday of the month, the museum offers free admission for individuals and families from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Capacity limits apply, and walk-up tickets aren't guaranteed and subject to availability. Questions about rates for larger groups and anything else may be addressed via Facebook here: www.facebook.com/events/2506814502987373/2506814536320703/

Open Mic at Canni Fusion Cafe

Local hip-hop artist MadStatic hosts and 16 Levels acts as the house band for an evening where poets and solo musicians are invited to participate in what's becoming a monthly communal experience. Prospective participants wanting 15 minutes of time to hone their artistry may pre-register by messaging 'Static on Instagram at @madstatic414. Otherwise, on premises registration starts at 7 p.m., with performances last from 8-10 p.m.

Friday March 21

A Stage for Life: Where Every Act Counts – Sleeping Beauty Blood Drive at Baumgartner Center for Dance

Versiti Blood Center is partnering with Milwaukee Ballet on a blood drive. The promotion was spurred by a question from a Milwaukee Ballet student, setting the stage for future collaborations between Versiti and other Milwaukee arts organizations. Donors at this event will be eligible for a buy-one/get-one ticket offer on Milwaukee Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty to be staged at the Baumgartner Center from April 11-13. Appointments for donations may be made here: donateblood.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/11606390

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

MAM After Dark: March Masquerade at Milwaukee Art Museum

Dress to impress, and don't forget a put on a fancy mask, for this costume ball cloaking the museum's Windhover Hall in mystique and grandeur for waltzing to a string quartet—and busting looser moves to DJ'ed tunes later in the evening—while sipping themed cocktails and experiencing “immersive performances and artful activations.” Get a V.IP. experience, including a private lounge, and lower admission price for being a Museum member. Find out more about the 7-11 p.m. fete at mam.org/events/after-dark/

Saturday Mach 22

Richfield Historical Society Maple Syrup Family Day

Experience tree tapping, sap collection and syrup making, take part and learn, at this free, family-friendly celebration at Richfield Historical Park, Highway 164, a half mile north of Holy Hill Road. Among the other fun to be had are demonstrations of old-fashioned cooking, lard-rendering, blacksmithing, corn shelling and loom weaving. Farm animals will be present. An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is a natural fit for an event like this, but also available will be maple-flavored cotton candy and syrup to go. The sugary condiment will also be subject of a contest with various producers vying for honors. The day's events run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More maybe found out about it at www.richfieldhistoricalsociety.org/2025_maple_syrup_family_day_announce.html

St. Ann Center Chili & Jewelry Sale

Popular Milwaukee restaurants are donating chili for sale to benefit the two St. Ann campuses where cognitively disabled people of all ages are cared for. Both bowls and flights (!) of the hearty soups will be available. On hand will be baked goods, crocheted items, artwork, soaps and other handmade body care items in a vendor market. Last but not least, there will be jewelry galore, some of it designed by St. Ann's founder Sr. Edna Lonergan. It all occurs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Ann's Morgan Avenue location.

Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market at The Table

Today, like every Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until April 19, you can buy local and regional produce, meat, honey, baked goods and plenty of other items at the facility within Alice's Garden Urban Farm to support local family businesses and entrepreneurs. The weekly bounty of enterprise and tastiness is presented by Fondy Food Center, which also sponsors the Fondy Farmers Market later in the year.

Sunday March 23

Chapel Chats: The Cemetery that Almost Wasn't at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

This third talk in a series commemorating the cemetery's 175th anniversary will cover the burial place's unique 1849 origin story. Speaking will be Brian Fette, docent and sculpture curator for the “people's cemetery,” from 1-2:30 p.m.

Falcon Flea Market at Falcon Bowl

The Riverwest bowling alley hosts the latest edition of Falcon Flea. This iteration emphasizes clay and ceramic work, with a gallery show in the facility's Falcon Hall. There's no charge to stop by and look at wares for sale and display from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Monday Mach 24

Karaoke at Last Rites

The South Sixth Street bar hosts amateur vocalizing at the relatively late hour of 9 p.m. One draw to being a singing night owl at Last Rites is the raffle, giving all karaoke participants a shot at winning some swag. If said swag is emblazoned with the venue's goth/punk-looking logo, that could be all the cooler.

Tuesday March 25

Erica Ruth Neubauer, author of Homicide in the Indian Hills in conversation with Margret Petrie at Boswell Books

Multiple-winning Wisconsin mystery author Neubauer will be discussing the latest installment of her Jane Wunderly historical mystery series. The novel's plot involves move toward self-governance in the 1920s and probably since it's a mystery story, a murder. Neubauer's talk with Petrie takes place at 6:30 p.m. and free registration for it may be obtained at eventbrite.com/e/erica-ruth-neubauer-author-of-homicide-in-the-indian-hills-tickets-1075862125579?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Wednesday March 26

Sip & Stitch at Great Lakes Distillery

For folks wanting to do something more intricate and craftier than paint while nursing an adult beverage, there's this beginners-friendly embroidery class at the West Allis distillery's Still & Oak tasting room led by Samantha of Fig Stitch. Price of admission to the 6-8 p.m. class includes all the materials one will need to create a floral-themed design using foundational embroidery stitches and techniques. Cost includes a complete kit of basic supplies participants can keep, Register and pay here: fareharbor.com/embeds/book/greatlakesdistillery/items/606847/calendar/2025/03/?full-items=yes