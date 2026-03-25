Brew City Buzz, Events Happening March 26-April 1, 2026

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Art Museum Youth Zine Fest - Milwaukee Art Museum A child works on a mixed media zine at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Thursday March 26

Festa Sazanna at Saz's State House Restaurant

This free, four-day celebration of the W. State St. eatery's half-century anniversary starts today at 9 a.m. Giveaways, throwback specials, live music in a variety of styles, games and swag are among the things characterizing the fete. Learn of the all the goings on in Saz's heated tent and when they're all going on—at least the bands—when you get to tinyurl.com/ycyzjmk6.

Theresa "Tree" Lind Artist Talk at David Barnett Gallery

The sculptor won't only be talking but also demonstrating her work process, including a video of her metal casting at the E. State St, art space in a free two-hour presentation starting at 5 p.m. Find more about Lind's visit upon reaching tinyurl.com/msadd63x.

Speed Dating at Mo's Irish Pub

Companionship seekers ages 40-55 are welcome to attempt to find a mate in fast fashion at the W. Wisconsin Ave. watering hole 8:30-10:30 p.m. It's apparently a regularly monthly event, though the Buzz only recently discovered the opportunity. Mo's website has more to say about it, which may be read once your cursor gets you to tinyurl.com/47df2huk.

Friday March 27

Makers & Mixers at Gallery 224

The Port Washington space billed as an “artservancy” inaugurates a monthly get-together wherein different creative themes are explored. This month, it's monotype printmaking for which all supplies are included. But to make it a proper mixer, participants are encouraged to bring their own beverage and snack. Sign up and learn more through tinyurl.com/mvnurr74.

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Heritage Productions' AFROVIBEZ Afrobeats/Soca/Amapiano Dance Night at Freight 38

DJ SoFly shouts out March birthdays and administers some of the latest clubby sounds from Africa and the Caribbean for 21+ adults who deign to fill Freight's floom 9 p.m. to bar time. Check the venue's website: www.freight38.space/--or email the promoters at info@thatheritage.com for firther details on possible free admission and more.

Saturday March 28

Social X Milwaukee's Inspire Wellness for Women (and Men, Too) at Direct Supply

This six-hour symposium is on the higher end of what the Buzz prefers for prices ... but it does last six hours, includes continental breakfast, lunch, a curated swag bag and sessions on reflective writing, reducing financial stress, reframing workplace community and more. There are hip-hop and dance elements, too. More about the sessions starting at 8 a.m. may be learned at tinyurl.com/3vpbv8y9.

2026 Scleroderma Awareness Charity Pickleball Tournament at Pickleball Kingdom

It's the goal of the organizers of this competition to have 100 teams competing to benefit families with members suffering the autoimmune disease in question. Prizes include Green Packers memorabilia signed by Donald Drive. Obtain more information about and register for the six-hour tourney starting at 9 a.m. via tinyurl.com/mpkxmxta.

Milwaukee ER & Hospital Easter Eggtravaganza

City Fire Department employees have hidden 1,000 eggs to be found by children in this 10 a.m.-noon hunt, during which they also may get their picture taken with a certain holiday rabbit and can receive other treats and win prizes, including a county zoo pass. Reserve a spot for it at tinyurl.com/528pjjbk.

Papyrus & Charms' Phenomenal Woman Marketplace at America's Black Holocaust Museum

Female-owned small businesses will be selling their wares for five hours starting at 12 p.m. Additionally, there will be giveaways, door prizes, kids' activities, poetry reading and more. Further details about the free pop-up sale made be had from tinyurl.com/3jfxuxk5.

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park Family Veggie Gardening Workshop

This 90-minute, 1 p.m. session to teach parents and their children produce-raising tips looks genuinely helpful, with clues to decipher seed packet instructions, guidance on what to grow during cool and warm seasons and potted plants to take home. Register for the eventually tasty class by taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/2u8f6jzc.

Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church Men's Group Soup and Chili Dinner with Auction

Money raised from the free will offering meal—including hot dogs—goes to provide families with full Thanksgiving dinners. Added appeal comes from there not only being a silent auction, but also come with an with an auctioneer, too. It all starts at 5- p.m. with more information available from tinyurl.com/mr2c8mx8.

Back to the '80s Dance for Singles 45+ at Village Bowl

The four-hour opportunity to bust moves to music from the Reagan and H.W. Bush years in Menomonee Falls comes courtesy of Epic Events By Holly, which the Buzz usually associates with nifty day tours for the same demographic to which this event is directed. Attire and hairstyles from the '80's are encouraged, and more about the dance may be found by heading to tinyurl.com/nhc3532z.

Sunday March 29

Bunny Brunch at Bad Moon Saloon

Families can not only enjoy a meal with the critter symbolizing Easter fertility at the S. Clement Ave. bar; they can also go on an egg hunt, do some crafting, and take in a backyard petting zoo. For an extra fee, kids can get a Magaret Muza-made tintype of themselves with the holiday rabbit. Tickets and more information about the 10-a.m.-2 p.m. event are available from tinyurl.com/mpnknwhn.

Wisconsin Jigsaw Puzzle Association Puzzle Swap at Board Game Barrister Greenfield

Bring any new or gently used puzzles to the S. 27th St. shop and get ones you've yet to complete. The Barrister even provides space for puzzlers to work on what they pick up and chat with fellow enthusiasts. It goes on 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Today, and a bit more about it may be found at tinyurl.com/mpwpv9cr.

Word Piano Day Celebration at Cudahy Family Library

Come to play on the historic Michael F. Cudahy baby grand keyboard for 15 minutes and/or stop by to hear others tickling the ivories from 1-3 p.m. Kids must be accompanied by an adult at all times, and those who want to play should arrive 15 minutes prior to their sign-up time. Where to sign up is here: tinyurl.com/5n77r9zc.

Monday March 30

Quizmaster Trivia at Upper Bar

Adults 21+ with knowledge of dubious usefulness to spare are encouraged to use their heads full of facts at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel's tavern for this weekly, inexpensive two-hour competition commencing 6:30 p.m. Prizes? The Buzz can't say, but going to tinyurl.com/3ezfpbbu may net trivia buffs more salient information about the event.

Wednesday April 1

Spring Break Youth Zine Fest at Milwaukee Art Museum

Local artist Laura Farahzad Mayer assists kids create publications using a variety of materials from today through Friday, April 3 in workshops running 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-in theatrical games are included in the creative fun. Further details and means by which to register youngsters should be available at tinyurl.com/3dnex2nu/.

Wisconsin Dinner Association “Let Us Connect and Network - A Night of Fun Conversation over Dinner” at Khan Aseya Restaurant

Meet up with fervid foodies from 5-7 p.m. for a meal at the Malaysian place on W. Lincoln Ave. There's no additional fee for participating, and the Buzz can vouch for the flavorful quality of Khan Aseya's fare. Register interest in noshing and gabbing with others at this informal event by heading to tinyurl.com/4up4rxp6.