Brew City Buzz: Events Happening March 27-April 2, 2025

Thursday March 27

“A Relaxed Occupation? Denmark During the Second World War” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Professor Dean Krouk of the University of Wisconsin-Madison will discuss the unusual circumstances of the Nazi occupation of Denmark during World War II. Krouk will provide context for the heroism of the Danes and the rescue of the Danish Jews. His talk begins at 7 p.m., and Jewish Museum Milwaukee members will receive discounted admission.

On the same day, the facility offers free admission for Milwaukee County resident to its “Choices of Consequence: Denmark and the Holocaust” exhibition. Museum hours that day ruin from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free Admission for Kids 5 & Under at Milwaukee Public Museum

For parents who want to take their youngsters to a museum, this looks like a good bet. The deal lasts until Sunday March 30; special spring break activities also take place from today until Saturday March 29. Obtain tickets online here: mpm.ticketapp.org/portal/product/91

Friday March 28

National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Commemoration at Wood National Cemetery

A commemorative wreaths honoring U.S. veterans fallen in the Southeast Asian conflict will be laid at the obelisk in the cemetery's northwest corner at 10 a.m. in a ceremony including a prayer from Veterans Administration Chaplain Tesha Urban. The event will conclude with taps played by a bugler.

“Visual Legacies: Photographs by Ellie Lee Weems” at Haggerty Museum of Art

The Marquette University facility hosts this exhibition of pictures chronicling the lives of African American residents of Jacksonville, FL. Organized by guest curator Rikki Byrd along with survivors of the late photographer including Marquette law professor Kali Murray, the display highlights advancements in photographic technique throughout much of the 20th century and provides a gateway for reflection on the advancements and social lives of African Americans in one U.S. city. As always, admission to the Hagerty is free 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

resounds return Poetry Open Mic at Woodland Pattern

Comedy and music open mic nights may get more attention, but poets appreciate stage, too. And what better place to stage such an affair than the city's premiere small press bookstore? The reading starts at 7:10 p.m., but the writers doing the reading should register beforehand, with the event proper beginning at 7 p.m. on the dot.

Saturday March 29

Pancake Breakfast at Riveredge Nature Center

The Saukville sugarbush preserve hosts a meal of all-you-can-eat pancakes, a serving of ham, coffee and juice (a pickle, too, if one likes) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Riveredge members get $3 off the not-gluten-free fare, and kids ages 3 and under eat for free. The same meal is also available on Sunday March 30 at the same 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Reservations can be made here: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/bffb71df/mq609qCXekuvwFPLiH8G2g?u=https://riveredgenaturecenter.org/event/pancake-breakfast-2025/2025-03-29/

“That '70s Party: Let's Get Groovy Again” at Cedarburg Cultural Center

Disco may not be automatically synonymous with Cedarburg for many people, but tonight bodes to be an exception. The Disco Circus, an eight-member band replete with big hair and a wardrobe culled from the kitschiest collective memories of Saturday Night Fever and Dance Fever, will supply the music for dancing, imbibing ‘70s-themed cocktails, and getting pictures taken in a retro photo booth. All that and a silent auction will benefit the Cedarbuirg Cutural Center. Those especially into the evening's theme can enter a best-dressed contest, too. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8 p.m.

Sunday March 30

Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire at The Mitchell Park Domes

The celebration of an alternate Victorian era filled with sci-fi whiz bang gadgetry and such comes with admission price today during the Domes' usual hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday April 2

Walk & Talk about A.R.T. with David Barnett at David Barnett Gallery

Who better than an art gallery owner to talk about what happens to artists' art once they die? Barnett will discuss that as well as his transition from gallery owner to philanthropist, especially regarding his latest venture, Artist Resource Transnational (or A.R.T.). It runs from 5-7 p.m., and complimentary wine will be available. It's free, but an RSVP is required, which may be made at eventbrite.com/e/walk-talk-about-art-with-david-barnett-tickets-1295133943489?aff=oddtdtcreator

DanceScapes at UW-Whitewater

The periodic event allows Whitewater faculty and students, as well as invited guests, to experiment with, explore within and redefine the parameters of dance. This year's guest, Joseph Ravens, went on to earn an MFA from the School of The Art Institute of Chicago after obtaining his BFA from Whitewater. He is also founder and director of Defibrillator Gallery and faculty in the performance department at the Art Institute of Chicago’s school. DanceScapes' run begins at 7:30 p.m. in the campus' Barnet Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts. An additional 7:30 performance follows Thursday April 3, with 2 p.m. matinees following on Saturday April 4 and Sybday April