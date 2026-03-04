Brew City Buzz, Events Happening March 5-March 11, 2026

× Expand Photo via Wehr Nature Center - wehrnaturecenter.com Maple Sugard Days at Wehr Nature Center

Thursday March 5

Wauwatosa Village Sip & Still

Numerous downtown Wauwatosa businesses will offer free drinks and food from 5-8 p.m. as incentive for locals and others to walk the neighborhood, dine and shop. Learn of which shops will woo walkers with what sips and bites by going to tinyurl.com/2p9uf78r.

Author Sujata Massey at Boswell Books

The murder of a movie censor and disappearance of a leading lady figure into The Star from Calcutta (A Perveen Mistry Novel #5). Massey's will discuss her latest, involving the origins of the Bollywood film industry, at the Downer Avenue store at 6:30 p.m. The talk and book signing is free, but registration is necessary, which may be obtained through tinyurl.com/yp72tajz .

Friday March 6

Samad's House Presents Black Balloon Day at No Studios

The local organization dedicated to helping women and families recover from addiction is participating in this national commemoration of those who died of overdoses. Discover more about the somber, but hopeful, observance and Samad's and No's participation in it from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. today at https://tinyurl.com/28t4r4x3.

A Walk in the Park at Wauwatosa's Jacobus Park

This hour-long nature stroll starting at noon isn't listed as having a guide, but the park has connection to both the Forked Aster and Oak Leaf trails. Register interest in seeing the bevy of rare plants and maple trees this vita affords at tinyurl.com/ywcrx65h.

Humboldt Park Winter Warm-Up Indoor Beer Garden Pop-Up

Quaff some Third Space Brewing barley pop, eat Tots on the Street delectables, hear live singer/songwriter music, and play the kinds of games one might at a summery beer garden in toasty indoor warmth. It's this weekend only, 5-9 p.m. today and 3-9 p.m. tomorrow. Those in need of more information may find it on tinyurl.com/2r35tsdw.

Our Town at University of Wisconsin- Parkside

Kenosha is usually out of the Buzz's purview, but when noted Milwaukee area director Mary Kerr helms a production of a play by fellow Wisconsinite Thornton Wilder, an exception can be made. The first showing of a run ending Sunday, March 15 begins at 7 p.m. tonight. Get tickets and learn of further Our Town dates when you go to tinyurl.com/nhah4udk.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Stackner Cabaret

The first run of this Tony-winning tribute to jazz pioneer Fats Waller since the Rep's 2013-14 season begins tonight with a cast of five actors-musicians. The two-hour revue begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets and times for the full schedule of performances may be found at tinyurl.com/mt439x6s.

Saturday March 7

Behind the Gun: Milwaukee Gun Owners Safety Summit at Prince Hall Masonic Temple

Local online and broadcast radio personalities Homer Blow and Michelle Bryant figure as half of the panel of speakers addressing issues surrounding firearm ownership, safety and best practices, especially for residents of Milwaukee's North Side. The 10 a.m.-1 p.m. event is free, but registration is advised and can be done at tinyurl.com/4t5bxcbb.

46th Annual Maple Sugar Days at Wehr Nature Center

Today and tomorrow from 12-4 pm., sweets lovers of all ages can learn how sugar from trees is harvested far back as pre-European settlement days, drill and spike trees for sugar, nosh on a pancake topped with real maple syrup (flights of various syrups available for addition cost), take a storytelling tour—and more. Find out more and purchase tickets from tinyurl.com/vca8y9ft.

Cudahy Family Library Spring Craft and Vendor Sale

The season hasn't quite changed yet but, let the library folk be hopeful about more pleasant weather while you shop and benefit the public book repository with your purchases. More about the 12-4 p.m. sale may be found when you navigate toward tinyurl.com/bd6rcxhk.

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

The Buzz has no price points on the bisque, tacos, rolls and other morsels made with marine crustaceans that will be on offer at the Wauwatosa microbrewery; but rest assured, this isn't an everyday occurrence. The feed goes 12- 6 p.m., and you can let Lion's Tail and Cousins you're game to nosh on lobster when you go to tinyurl.com/5b79yrcj.

Author Geoff Carter at Story Keepers Books

The MPS teacher discusses his latest novel, In Bad Faith, featuring former Chicago homicide detective Nathan West, taking readers from Windy City boardrooms to Mexican jungles, with a goldmine, a drug cartel kingpin and Roman Catholic intrigue along the way. Carter will speak and sign books from 2-5 p.m. at the West Allis retailer. More about it all may be found from tinyurl.com/4drjxnmx.

Women's History Month Artist Showcase Featuring Kay Complexity at Mequon Metro Market

Raffles, food, art kits, entertainment (unnamed where the Buzz is reading) surround the free display of Complexity's colorful artistry (exploring the themes of emotional capacities) from noon to 3 p.m. Let your interest in attending be known by directing your cursor here: tinyurl.com/ye4nty9y.

All Your Friends: The Indie Party at Falcon Bowl

Emo, disco-punk, alt rock radio staples and more danceable sounds of the ‘00s-‘10s will be DJ'ed at the kegglers' facility starting 8:30 p.m. until about midnight. Early bird tickets have all flown, but potential attendees wanting a dose of early 21st century musical nostalgia can learn more about the event via tinyurl.com/27ujkbnc.

Sunday March 8

CelticMKE's Irish Family Day

This all-ages, pre-St. Patrick's Day Passport to Ireland celebration at the sponsoring organization's Wauwatosa location features storytelling, dance, bodhrán drumming lesson, arts and crafts, food and drink, and a meet-and-greet with Irish Fest mascots Paddy and Molly McFest. Two-for-one tickets to said fest will also be sold, too. Further details about the 11-a.m.-2 p.m. may be had by way of celticmke.com/CelticMKE-Events/Family-Day.htm

S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave Mezcal Brunch at La Pina

The S. Third St. tequila bar is an appropriate location for this meal of sous vide-cooked eggs, beans, salsa and tortillas with mezcal pairings, and community storytelling. Anyone desirous of a kind of boozy morning meal from 11 a,m.-1 p.m. featuring five spirits is encouraged to purchase a ticket through tinyurl.com/3mcyrw5k.

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Wedding Expo

The W. Bruce St. coffeehouse hosts a free showcase of at least 13 businesses prepared to help couples tie their matrimonial knots in taste and style from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Weddings nowadays can cost plenty already, so Anodyne does lovebirds a favor by making this a free event, more about which maybe learned from tinyurl.com/3s3r8zte.

Monday March 9

Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall Spelling Bee Showdown Benefitting Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation

Adults proficient at Scrabble and otherwise know how words are rendered are invited to amass a team to compete for gift cards from the East Sde craft beer makers (and help public teachers afford supplies). The two-hour battle encompassing six rounds of three spelling challenges each (and a bit of trivia) commences at 6:30 pm. Make a reservation and learn more when you reach tinyurl.com/e2twy3um.

Tuesday March 10

Guided Tour of the Kneeland-Waler House

The Queen Anne-styled built in 1890 domicile occupies the largest remaining residential lot in Wauwatosa. Weather permitting, those taking a tour during its hour of availability starting at 6 p.m. will also get a look at its gardens and grounds. Register to view this National Register of Historic Places place by directing your device toward tinyurl.com/bdfj24bv.

Milwaukee Public Market 2026 Soup, Stew & Brew Fest Benefitting Milwaukee Public Schools' School to Work Program

Vendors selling at the venue will have an array of stews and soups to sample, with myriad beers to help wash the down from 6-8:30 p.m. at this adults-only charity feed. A reasonably-priced ticket allows its owner access to the full spread, and ability to vote on the food. Register for it by heading to tinyurl.com/5877z8re.

Wednesday March 11

Retzer Nature Center's Outdoor Classroom: Plants and Papermaking

Kids ages 4-12 will learn about how materials from nature make things they use every day and construct a paper craft in this 60-minute session starting 10 a.m. Register minors in your care for this time of education and creativity at the Waukesha nature preserve by way of tinyurl.com/2b5f4vu5.