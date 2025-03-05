Brew City Buzz: Events Happening March 6-12, 2025

× Expand Photo via Wehr Nature Center - wehrnaturecenter.com Maple Sugard Days at Wehr Nature Center

Thursday March 6

A History of Paper Currency in Poland

Jeffrey Gaffke—a member of the Milwaukee Numismatic Society and the International Bank Note Society and director of the Polish Heritage Alliance—presents a free exhibition of Polish paper money from the 1800s and onward. He will focus on their history and cultural significance. It takes place at Franklin's Polish Center of Wisconsin from 6-8 p.m. with cash bar available.

Friday March 7

Family Friday Fun: Baseball Bonanza at The New Fashioned

To celebrate the Brewers getting back into the swing of their seasonal thing, the venue offers with a reasonable admission charge (free for children ages four and under) HyperBowling, dartball, deck curling, ping pong, and a giant Jenga game. Other activities include hot dog races, baseball trivia and a raffle. Five pairs of opening day tickets will be given away, and available for purchase will be beverage and fish fry (it is a Friday, after all!).

Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike at Waukesha Civic Theatre

Christopher Durant's comedic play about bickering siblings sharing a house in Pennsylvania ends its run this weekend (with a Sunday March 8 matinee at 2 p.m.).

Saturday March 8

“Connections” Opening Reception at Kim Storage Galley

In his “Connections” exhibition, Chicago-based artist Jordan Scott repurposes used postage stamps to make meditative designs with the intention of reflecting humanity's connectedness and collective unconsciousness. Scott's mandala-inspired collection opens at the Third Ward art space from 1-3 p.m.

Maple Sugar Days, at Wehr Nature Center

Today and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. the Nature Center hosts a celebration of that popular pancake and waffle topping. There will be a short walk through the ground’s sugarbush, a visit to an old-time sugaring camp, a demonstration of boiling down tree sap to syrup and stories about the indigenous American origins of maple sugaring. Everyone will receive a complimentary flapjack with warm syrup, and other maple-based treats. DIY tree-tapping gear will be available for purchase at the center's store. Friends of Wehr members receive a $2 discount on the event, children age two and under may attend free, and reserved tickets for everyone else may be purchased here: wehrnaturecenter.com/event/maple-sugar-days/2025-03-08/

Drop-in Tours of Milwaukee Art Museum

Showcasing its collection of pierces by female artists for Women's History Month, MAM offers tours featuring those works from 2-3 p.m. today and every Saturday this month. A docent will discuss the artists' reflection of the world about them and how they speak to women's and girls' experiences. The tour is free for MAM members and comes with price of admission for anyone else.

Sunday March 9

Tap into Milwaukee

Pilot Project Brewery will be the site for Tap into Milwaukee, a Shepherd Express event with a curated lineup of beers, crisp ciders and hard seltzers from Brewer’s Kitchen, Devious, Standard Goods, Ope! Brewing, Water Street Brewery, Third Space Brewing, Supermoon Beer, Sprecher Brewing, Dead Bird Brewing, Coop Bev Works, Cache Cider, Bavarian Bierhaus, Arizona Beverages/Hornell Brewing and more. Enjoy bites from local food vendors, live music from Tinker Boys, games and raffles. Tap into Milwaukee is scheduled from noon- 4 p.m.

Family Hamantash Bake at Chabad of the East Side

One need not be part of a family or Jewish in order to participate in this afternoon preparation of triangular, filled Purim pastries evoking Haman, the villain of the biblical book of Esther. The idea is to share the goodies with others, but those who make them are allowed to treat themselves a bit, too. Register for the 2 p.m. event here: cesmke.com/events/family-hamentash-bake-5

Monday March 10

Parallel Play: The Art of Science & The Science of Art at Marquette University's Haggarty Museum of Art

This looks deep ... but accessible. It's the art show component of a team-taught Marquette biology class that emphasizes the similarities between the creative processes of scientists and artists. Works from the Haggerty's permanent collection are divided into the stages of the scientific method—clarify, ideate, develop and implement—while emphasizing the essentials of scientific research: revision, rejection and formulation of new ideas. Anyone undaunted by this headiness intended to demystify the process of innovation may view it for free on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday March 11

Music Bingo at On Tap Brewhouse Inn & Suites

A dollar and a knowledge of popular songs qualifies bingo-loving adults to hear 30-second snippets (pretty generous!) of those songs and fill a card with their titles in competition to win $10-$25 off a bar tab. The $1 participation fee covers three bingo cards for games that could require straight lines, four corners an X. Among the musical themes for the weekly event may be rock 'n' roll, '80s hits and party mix. The games go from 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday March 12

Lyrical Sanctuary featuring Nicole Acost at the UWM Student Union

Think of it as a local iteration of The Moth, but with more? Milwaukee multidisciplinary artist Nicole Acosta starts a full evening at 6 p.m. with a 45-minute creative workshop in the Union's Room 119. Then from 7-9 at the Union Fireside Lounge comes the storytelling—an open mic session that also allows music and poetry. Acosta herself will end the night with a feature presentation, perhaps related her HOOPS Project relating to women who wear, that's right, hoop earrings. The opportunity to hone one's storytelling ability and maybe be part of an evening's worth of local entertainment is free of charge.

The State of Surfing in the Great Lakes

Freshwater enthusiast/author surfer Eric Gietzen is scheduled to speak on the topic of riding boards on those lakes as part of the North Point Lighthouse Museum's 2025 lecture series at 7 p.m. The talk is free for museum members but not much more for everyone else. Seating is first come, first served.